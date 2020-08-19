CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The construction sector on Nevis is showing signs of growth, according to Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Physical Planning on Nevis.

“The…Planning Department gave me some additional encouraging news that our construction sector continue to show signs of growth,” said Hon. Brand. “They have indicated that a number of additional applications continue to come into the Planning Department, the hope is that they can have these approved very quickly so that we can see additional construction sites on the island of Nevis.

“The increase in applications is due to persons taking advantage of incentives offered by the NIA as part of its COVID-19 relief designed to stimulate economic activity in construction sector on the island.

“The government would have offered a number of incentives to home owners or property developers as it regards to various incentives in tax exemption, and I am convinced that the general public continue to respond to those initiatives.”

On July 23, Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance announced the stimulus package for the construction sector. He urged citizens and residents on Nevis to take advantage of the concessions offered by the NIA to begin construction between July 23 and December 31, 2020.

The incentives target both individuals and businesses. First time homeowners are being offered building materials free of Customs Duty and Service Charge, with only value-added tax (VAT) payable.

Anyone renovating existing homes or businesses will also get building materials free of Customs Duty and Service Charge on materials more than $30,000, with only VAT payable.

Those undertaking commercial or industrial construction such as offices, apartments, and manufacturing plants more than EC$1 million will get building materials free of Customs Duty and VAT. They will pay 12 percent Customs Service Charge only.

Others undertaking commercial or industrial construction under EC$1 million will get building materials free of Customs Duty and Service Charge. VAT only will be payable.

To qualify for the concessions on building materials, 80 percent of the workers employed on the project must be citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Other persons who are interested in applying for the stimulus package can apply to the Ministry of Finance in the NIA.