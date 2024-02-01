Construction To Resume On The Alexandra Hospital Expansion Project

“I am pleased to report that the necessary information that we were waiting for, the final quantity takeoffs, those are now in hand.

“We have put together a local committee, guided by our project Management Unit, and they are currently evaluating that information. We convened an all-parties meeting earlier this month and I’m now told we expect for the actual construction to resume in the first half of this year,” he said.

The information was disclosed on Tuesday, January 30 during the Premier’s first press conference of 2024.

The multi-million-dollar project, the largest single investment in healthcare infrastructure in this government’s history, was delayed for some time as the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) awaited a quantity survey. Premier Brantley has provided the media and the public with regular updates on the project over the past several months, including a clarification on the cost. In March 2023 he revealed an expenditure of $17,210,820.74.

“I’m happy that the impediment that we had has now been removed, and that we expect now to be able to move forward with this critical project and move forward with the construction and get us to the point of completion.