Consultation On Justice Of The Peace Draft Legislation In St. Lucia

The Ministry of Justice invites all Justice of the Peace practitioners to a consultation on the draft legislation for Justice of the Peace on Tuesday, February 20, from 9 am, at the Finance Administrative Centre (5th Floor) Pointe Seraphine, Castries.
All Justice of the Peace practitioners are requested to bring the following:
- valid identification and
- Justice of the Peace certificate
The consultation will share information on the contents of the Justice of the Peace draft bill including the following:
- application process
- renewal process and
- powers of the Justice of the Peace
The Ministry of Justice looks forward to fruitful and productive discussions on the draft legislation.
