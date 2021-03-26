Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 22, 2021 (SKNIS): As St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates World Water Day on March 22, consumers are called upon to take greater action to protect against water wastage, and to implement water conservation practices, that will promote the sustainability of the critical natural resource.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister responsible for the Water Services Department, the Honourable Shawn Richards, emphasized the importance of these measures during a national radio and television address on Saturday (March 20).

“We all have a role to play in water management as private citizens of this Federation,” he stated during the address. “Personal responsibility is part of our “shared” responsibility; I urge you to become actively involved. Do not use water wastefully; implement water conservation practices in your household, repair leaky taps and toilets, report incidents of abuse or misuse of water, report any visible leaks from pipelines or standpipes, catch rainwater to irrigate your gardens or wash your cars, pay attention to your waste disposal practices, and respect signage and rules established by the Water Services Department.”

World Water Day is observed annually by countries around the world. This year’s global theme is: “Valuing Water.”

“The value of water is about much more than its price – water has enormous and complex value for our households, food, culture, health, education, economics, and the integrity of our natural environment,” Honourable Richards indicated. “If we overlook any of these values, we risk mismanaging this finite, irreplaceable resource. Sustainable Development Goal #6 (SDG 6) is to ensure water and sanitation for all by 2030. Without a comprehensive understanding of water’s true, multidimensional value, we will be unable to safeguard this critical resource for the benefit of everyone.”

The deputy prime minister added that all segments of society including, individuals, businesses, and civil society must embrace their role in conserving and respecting water.

He stated, “Whether you are a farmer, a household user, a business or commercial user, on the occasion of World Water Day 2021 and indeed every day, I implore you to take this year’s theme to heart and let us start “Valuing Water.”