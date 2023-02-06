Convicted Drug Smuggler Marries Woman He Met While Doing 10 Years in a Caribbean Jail

- Advertisement -

Paul Cains also fathered a child in the Dominican Republic prison where he was banged up after being caught with £500,000 worth of cocaine at Punta Cana Airport.

Paul Cairns was jailed in the Dominican Republic for his part in a £500,000 cocaine haul found at the island airport in 2009. He had bragged about the lax prison system behind bars on the island before his release in 2019, when he returned to Scotland.

The 35-year-old from Gourock, who fathered a child behind bars, tied the knot to Dominican native Carmen Rosa, with Daniel Squires as his best man, who was also convicted of being part of the drug smuggling operation and served time alongside Cairns on the island, the Daily Record reports.

A source told the Record: “The minute he was allowed back to Scotland, he brought his partner over and they got married in Renfrewshire. Squires was the best man.”

The day after the wedding, Cairns thanked pals, posting a snap from the day. He wrote: “Me and my wife loved every minute of it.”

Carmen is understood to have moved to Glasgow with Cairns in 2019.

Another Scots mule jailed in the Dominican Republic, Daniel Patterson, was also at the wedding. Patterson and his partner Kelly Carrigan were caught with almost seven kilos of the drug in their luggage in 2009 and jailed for eight years. The haul was worth £300,000.

Cairns and Squires were jailed for a decade in 2010. They were linked to a gang run by William Byrne of Wemyss Bay, who was jailed that same year for four-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The Sunday Mail previously revealed they were all under the control of crime boss Roy Dunstace, who lived in Spain. His empire was smashed and he was jailed for 11 years in 2015.

In 2019, it emerged Cairns had refused to swap his island prison cell for his hometown jail – so he could stay with Carmen. In 2013, Cairns posed for a picture with his second child, captioning it with a Spanish phrase meaning “Me and my daughter”.

It later emerged Squires had also had a child while behind bars.

The Record tried to approach Cairns for comment.