Jamaican winter Olympians Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell secured second and third places during Monday’s Monobob World Series race.

Monobob is a one-person bobsled discipline.

The event, which took place in Lake Placid, New York, was won by American Nicole Vogt.

Vogt clocked 59.81 seconds on her first run, followed by 59.37 on her second. She recorded the fastest times in both runs which gave her a combined time of 1min 59.18sec, as she claimed overall victory by 0.53 seconds.

The more experienced Jamaican slider Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian ended second with a total time of 1 minute, 59.71 seconds with Russell taking third 0.88 seconds behind her compatriot on 2 minutes, 00.06 seconds.

Russell previously secured podium spots at two other meets. The former sprinter won in Park City on January 17, a day after she ended second at the same venue.

The February 1st race was the third event in the monobob series at Lake Placid. The final race will take place on February 2.

Women’s monobob has been added to the program for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, which is scheduled for February 4-20, 2022.