The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) recently promoted energy efficiency within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis through a project that ran from October to November, part of JICA’s goal to give practical assistance to the Caribbean’s energy sector in finding alternative renewable energy resources.

This project also conforms to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ objective, which is to attain sustainable development.

In the opening ceremony for the Joint Coordinating Committee for Technical Cooperation to Promote Energy Efficiency in Caribbean Countries held earlier in October, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Glenn Amory, noted St. Kitts and Nevis suffers from the high importation costs of fossil fuels.

Mr. Amory highlighted the need for the Federation to “tap into renewable energy resources to increase efficiency and productivity.” The JICA project is in line with the objective to attain sustainable development.

“(This project is designed to) confirm the current situation and result of the baseline for energy efficiency and renewable energy,” According to the Director of the Energy Unit, Bertill Browne. “(it will) share the outputs, activities, means of verification, challenges and schedule for the project to promote renewable energy and energy efficiency.”