Prosecutors have brought murder charges against the white Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back.

They said Brooks was not a deadly threat and that Officer Garrett Rolfe kicked the wounded black man and offered no medical treatment for over two minutes as he lay dying on the ground, Kate Brumback reports from Atlanta.

The felony murder charge against Rolfe carries life in prison or the death penalty, if prosecutors decide to seek it.

The decision to prosecute came less than five days after the killing outside a Wendy’s restaurant rocked a city — and a nation — already upended by the death of George Floyd.

Prosecutors: Across the U.S, they are defying traditionally cozy relationships with police departments, swiftly charging officers with assault and other crimes in the protests following the killing of Floyd and dropping charges for demonstrators arrested by police, report Alanna Durkin Richer and Michael Tarm.

Trump Rally-Racial Tension: Black community leaders in Tulsa said they fear a large rally by President Donald Trump in the city this weekend could spark violence. And the state’s governor has asked Trump not to visit the site of a race massacre where up to 300 black residents were killed by white mobs in 1921, reports Sean Murphy from Oklahoma.

Washington Analysis: Once-reluctant lawmakers and a president who preaches law and order are now pushing for police reforms in the wake of Floyd’s death by Minneapolis police and the nationwide demonstrations that followed, Colleen Long writes, ”It looks like Washington has finally woken up.”

Race and Policing Poll: A dramatic shift has taken place in the nation’s opinions on policing and race, as an AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs poll found that more Americans today than five years ago believe police brutality is a very serious problem that too often goes undisciplined and unequally targets black Americans.

Black Lives Matter Fund: The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has established a more than $12 million fund to aid organizations fighting institutional racism in the wake of the demonstrations against police brutality and racial injustice, reports Aaron Morrison.