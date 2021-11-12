There has been criticism of the number of people who have flown to the summit, including some in private jets. Aviation contributes about 2% of the world’s global carbon emissions, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and it creates non-CO2 emissions at altitude, which have an additional warming effect. An economy-class return flight from London to New York emits an estimated 0.67 tonnes of CO2 per passenger. That’s equivalent to 11% of the average annual emissions for someone in the UK, or about the same as those produced over a year by someone in Ghana.