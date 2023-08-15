Cops Flatten Former White House Doctor, 56, Who Helped At Rodeo Medical Emergency.

- Advertisement -

Congressman and physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, aged 56, was forcefully thrown to the ground and then arrested for calling a Texas trooper (police officer) a “f—ing full-on d—” during a fracas at a medical emergency outside a rodeo, according to newly-released video footage obtained by the Texas Tribune.

Jackson’s tense encounter with authorities came as he attempted to help a teenage girl who was suffering from a medical episode.

The doctor, who previously cared for Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, lashed out after he was turned facedown and placed in handcuffs, according to the video

“You are a f—ing full-on d—!” Jackson told a state trooper in bodycam footage from the Department of Public Safety. “You better recalculate, motherf—er!”

He also threatened to call Gov. Greg Abbott at one point, the news outlet reported.

“I’m gonna call the governor tomorrow and I’m gonna talk to him about this s— because this is f—in’ ridiculous,” Jackson exclaimed. “F—in’ ridiculous.”

The state trooper told Jackson that multiple people asked him to move over so EMS could handle the medical emergency, according to the Texas Tribune, citing a Carson County sheriff’s report.

“I asked you to get back and you did not get back,” the trooper said, with Jackson later replying he “was just trying to help” and is an emergency room doctor. He has denied he was properly notified to get back from the scene.

The 15-year-old was having seizures, authorities have said.

Jackson, in a series of tweets Monday night, said he was glad the footage was revealed and would not apologize for most of his actions.

“I’m glad the video is out. It shows the incompetence of the authorities and their complete disregard for the young girl in distress,” he posted on X, the platform formerly called Twitter. “We have the best Sheriffs in the country here in the panhandle and north Texas. Unfortunately, the Sheriff in Carson County is not among them.

“I will apologize for my language, but I will not apologize for getting upset & speaking my mind considering the circumstances.

“If I had to do it again, I would still step up & act in a life-threatening situation. I will ALWAYS help someone in need. I WILL NOT apologize for that.”

After the confrontation, Jackson spoke with Carson Sheriff Tam Terry over the phone, when Jackson told the GOP lawman the deputies who handcuffed him should be punished, the sheriff’s report states.

Terry then said Jackson told him “he would pull hell and high water and come and ‘bury me in the next election,’” after the sheriff said he didn’t need to be threatened, the report states.

Chris and Jodi Jordan told the Associated Press they thought authorities’ behavior was unwarranted.

“We were just appalled,” said Chris Jordan, 48. “The slamming to the ground I didn’t understand whatsoever.”

Jackson’s office previously told the Daily Beast he was released as soon as law enforcement realized who he was and that he was trying to help the girl suffering from the emergency.

Jackson was first elected in 2020. The Republican is an ardent supporter of Trump, who is seeking a second White House term in 2024.