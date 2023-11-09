Cops Rendered Armless As 45 Guns Stolen From Police Station In Midnight Raid.

- Advertisement -

Police have started an internal investigation to determine the degree of responsibility of their own employees in the robbery of the community police station of the Santa Ana circuit, in Manabí, Ecuador where 41 pistols and 4 rifles were stolen from a rack during the night.

According to the police report, around 02:00 this Tuesday, several armed men arrived aboard two motorcycles to a community police unit (UPC), guarded by an agent from the institution.

Apparently there was only one officer on duty at night at the time of the robbery, and he was knocked on the head and, it seems, was rendered unconscious or incapacitated.

At dawn on November 7th , a 911 emergency call set up an alert about the robbery in the unit located in the 24th of May county . At that time, police personnel went to the scene to verify the incident.

INFORMAMOS|| Pormenores de la novedad suscitada esta madrugada en el rastrillo de la Unidad de Policía Comunitaria del circuito Santa Ana, en #Manabí. Detalles:👇🎥 pic.twitter.com/YRAr7FyyPB — @PolicíaManabí (@Policia_Manabi) November 7, 2023

(Translation: Details of the news that occurred early this morning at the Community Police Unit of the Santa Ana circuit, in #Manabí.)

Milton Fabary Montalvo , commander of the Manabí subzone, said that a police officer was found at the scene with a blow to the head . He was transferred to a medical clinic and an policing operation was carried out on the country and provincial roads to locate possible suspects.

However, there are no arrests yet.

According to the police report, around 02:00 this Tuesday, several armed men arrived aboard two motorcycles to a community police unit (UPC), guarded by a single police officer. After attacking the cop and entering the UPC, the official report indicated that the criminals stole 64 firearms fromthe rack in the police security office.

The official report indicated that the criminals stole 64 firearms, but according to Fabary Montalvo, when a proper count had been done, the thugs stole 41 pistol-type weapons and four long carbines . “The units collected evidence to locate the weapons,” said .

Investigations are ongoing.

Sources: El Telegrafo Ecuador. Primicias.Twitter (X).