The Coral Princess, a cruise vessel of the Princess Cruises Line, berthed off Port Zante in Basseterre Thursday, bringing with it over 2,000-plus passengers, including crew and guests in its first visit to St. Kitts and Nevis.

Captain Darius Balana, of Coral Princess, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Carlene Henry-Morton, took part in a plaque exchange ceremony onboard the ship.

“We have lots to do on island. We know your 2,000-plus guests, once they disembark, they’re going to have a wonderful time with us. We have cuisine, entertainment, hiking, tours, all kinds of things to do on island and you can simply relax if that is what you want. So, we have a simple message for our guests basically—it’s come experience, enjoy, return with other guests,” Mrs. Henry-Morton said.

Delisle Walwyn and Co. Ltd, represented by Manager of Port Services, Olonzo Alexander, and the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority, represented by its Corporate Manager, Marva Burroughs, also took part in plaque exchanges.

Coral Princess, with more than 700 balcony staterooms, was custom built to navigate the historic Panama Canal. The ship boasts 1,000 guest cabins, 16 decks, and accommodates 2,000 guests and 895 crew. Five of the vessel’s sister ships have visited the country before, according to Mrs. Henry-Morton.