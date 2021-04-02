No cruise ships, few tourists and pandemic restrictions everywhere. Even Easter egg hunts will be rate this Sunday.

This means in some countries those looking to escape to the beach or even enjoy boat rides over the long weekend will have to think twice or risk running into the law. This is true in the Federation as well as most Caribbean destinations.

Some islands have implemented Easter advisories to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Here is a list of those Caribbean islands where down to camping over the long weekend has been banned.

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Vincentians can still go to church in limited numbers for the Easter period.

However, when it comes to outdoor activities there are no social gatherings including river, cooks, limes, boat rides, picnics or parties during the Easter weekend.

Antigua and Barbuda

Beaches in Antigua and Barbuda are closed for the next four days. This went into effect on the evening of April 1 and ends on April 6 at 5 am.

Visits to offshore island for private parties have also been restricted.

Commercial fishing vessels (both regular and sport), ferry services and vessels transporting passengers and/or goods to and from Barbuda are exempt from the weekend restrictions.

All other watercraft are to remain in port.

Barbados

Many Barbadians will be staying indoors for Easter as the island remains under certain COVID-19 directives which essentially nips any plans.

The beaches and parks are open only for swimming or exercise between 6 am and 9 am and 3 pm and 6 pm.

Persons are prohibited from hosting or attending a party, a dance, a “lime”, picnic, social events such as “a bus crawl”, karaoke event, boat cruise, vehicular excursion or a meeting of a fraternal society, private or social club or civic association or organisation.

Jamaica

Tough COVID-19 measures were also announced for Jamaica to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Good Friday is a ‘no movement day’ and similar to Good Friday, only persons in the essential services or those seeking medical help will be allowed to leave their homes during the Easter Sunday and Easter Monday curfew period.

US Virgin Islands

A Holy week camping ban is in effect for the US Virgin Islands.

Governor Albert Bryan, Jr has prohibited camping on all beaches through Saturday, April 10. All beaches in the Territory are also closed from 5 pm until 6 am on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

No picnics, parties, disc jockey music or equipment, bonfires, cooking, barbecuing, or grilling is allowed on any beach in the Territory at any time during its State of Emergency.