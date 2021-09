The Diocese of St George’s in Grenada, which is responsible for three senior citizens’ homes, has been affected by COVID-19 so badly volunteer care workers are being recruited.

It is so dire that an appeal has been made for persons who are available to provide care to come forward to bolster the staff shortages being faced.

The RC Bishop says with the significant reduction in the staff levels at the three homes, maintaining staff to resident ratios has now become a major challenge.

They are appealing to anyone who is a registered nurse, caregiver or retired health professional and is willing and able to assist staff in this crisis to contact the Bishop’s Office – 443-5299 or 440-2542 or their parish priest.

In a statement Roman Catholic Bishop Clyde Harvey provided a breakdown of the COVID-19 status at these three homes:

Hilarion Home —the hardest hit

As of September 14, there have been eight confirmed COVID-related deaths and two additional deaths, the cause of which cannot be confirmed at this time.

Of the remaining 21 residents, 16 are confirmed positive for the virus.

Six of the residents have been fully vaccinated.

The complement of 16 staff has been reduced to six at the moment with 10 in isolation at home.

Eight of the regular staff have tested positive.

Hillview Home

Two deaths have been confirmed as COVID related.

Eight residents confirmed positive active cases of which two are vaccinated.

Six of the 25 residents have been fully vaccinated.

Of a staff of 26, ten are fully vaccinated with another three having one dose.

Of the seven positive cases, five are fully vaccinated.

St Martin’s Home

No COVID related deaths were recorded at the Home.

There are seven positive cases.

Of the total population of 27 residents, only five have not been vaccinated.

Bishop Harvey says in his view, now is not the time for blaming, shaming or recrimination.

He says the only thing that matters now is to get the situation under control for the benefit of residents and staff.

Bishop Harvey’s statement comes following today’s Post Cabinet media briefing where the issues facing private homes for the elderly was discussed.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Shawn Charles said the Ministry of Health approached private homes and asked them to have residents and staff vaccinated, which turned out to be unsuccessful.

“It’s nothing short of tragic given that we had scientifically proven ways of avoiding this situation.”

He hopes other facilities are observing.

Minister of Health Nickolas Steele said he personally appealed to managers of these homes to have their staff and residents vaccinated.

“Grenada will not implement draconian measures. But the vulnerable persons for those homes, 10 of whom have paid a price, was unnecessary.”