Vaccinated Americans may be able to travel again, but not everywhere. The Centres for Disease Control, CDC has urged Americans to avoid travelling to both Jamaica and Bermuda following reports of an increase in cases of the coronavirus.

In the case of Jamaica, the CDC, extended the level four status – this means that travellers to the island have a very high possibility of contracting COVID-19.

In an updated advisory on the weekend, the CDC said because of the current situation in the country, even fully vaccinated persons may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.

The CDC said that those who must travel to Jamaica should get fully vaccinated and observe COVID-19 prevention measures. Meanwhile, in responding to the advisory, the senior strategist in the Ministry of Tourism, Delano Seivright, said the CDC’s alert has not discouraged persons from travelling to Jamaica.

In the case of Bermuda, the CDC also advised against all travel to the island after raising its risk level to “very high” again as the COVID-19 cases have continued to soar and two more deaths were recorded.

In the latest update, health officials report that 22 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 on Monday night with five in intensive care.

On the weekend, Bermuda logged 69 more positive cases after 3,234 tests over the weekend, bringing the total number of active cases to 656.

The death toll has climbed to 14 but health officials gave no details.

In a blow to the island’s record of low COVID-19 numbers, the CDC adjusted Bermuda’s status from Level 2, moderate, to Level 4, its highest designation.

On March 18, the CDC dropped Bermuda’s risk from Level 3 to Level 2 — “COVID-19 moderate“. It came after the CDC switched Bermuda’s status from Level 4 to 3 on March 1.

A spokeswoman for the US Consulate General said the latest CDC move reflected “Bermuda’s recent increase in active cases”.

She said the US Consulate would continue to update the CDC and US Department of State on the island’s pandemic status, including safety protocols and testing for residents and visitors.

She added: “As the COVID-19 situation around the world changes, the CDC is monitoring COVID-19 risk in destinations around the world and making travel recommendations.”