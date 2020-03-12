By Neto Baptiste

Minister of Sports in Antigua, Daryll Matthew, has confirmed the government’s decision to pull out of April’s Carifta Games in Bermuda amidst worldwide spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Matthew confirmed the decision was taken today, March 11, adding that the ministry will be issuing an official press release on the decision.

To date, Taeco O’Garro (triple and long jump), Sheldon Noble (triple jump), Mia McIntosh and Alyssa Dyett (triple jump) are the only Antiguan athletes who have qualified for the April 11-13 games at the Bermuda National Sports Center.

The country’s decision comes as officials in Jamaica announced the cancellation of the 2020 Boys and Girl’s Athletics Championships, popularly known as “Champs”. More as the story develops.