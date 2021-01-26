The data from the UK’s national statisticians show there have been nearly 104,000 deaths since the pandemic began, the highest in Europe.
The figures, which go up to 15 January, are based on death certificates. The government’s daily figures rely on positive tests and are slightly lower.
It comes after a surge of cases in December, leaving the UK with one of the highest Covid death rates globally.
The Office for National Statistics and its counterparts in Scotland and Northern Ireland registered 7,776 deaths involving Covid in the most recent week.
Brazil Vaccine Rollout Stalls from Syringe Shortage
Brazil began its national vaccination programme a week ago, but there are already reports of serious problems in the roll-out.
Scientists say the country is close to running out of vaccine, syringes and other vital equipment, and they blame Jair Bolsonaro’s government for the shortcomings.
With a population of 212 million and sprawling geography including some extremely remote communities, Brazil has a mammoth task ahead.
Critics say the government is failing in the vaccine roll-out – the vice-president of the Brazilian Society for Immunology Isabella Ballalai blamed the “incompetency” of the health ministry.
There are also complaints of people being vaccinated out of turn.
Brazil currently has about six million doses of Chinese vaccine SinoVac, as well as two million of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.
More than 215,000 people have died in Brazil from Covid-19, with about 1,000 fatalities a day during this current wave of infections.
Biden Says COVID Deaths Will Pass 600,000 Before Declining
US President Joe Biden on Monday appeared to boost his goal for coronavirus vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, suggesting that the nation could soon be vaccinating 1.5 million Americans on average per day, AP reports.
Biden signalled his increasing bullishness on the pace of vaccinations after signing an executive order to boost government purchases from US manufacturers. It was among a flurry of moves by Biden during his first full week to show he’s taking swift action to heal an ailing economy as talks with Congress over a $1.9tn stimulus package showed few signs of progress.
Biden’s new vaccination target comes after he and his aides faced criticism for the 100 million goal in his first 100 days in office. The US has exceeded a pace of 1 million doses per day over the last week.
“I think we may be able to get that to … 1.5 million a day, rather than 1 million a day,” Biden said, “but we have to meet that goal of a million a day.”
Biden added that he expects widespread availability of the vaccines for Americans by spring, with the US “well on our way to herd immunity” necessary to end the pandemic by summer. Even so, he warned the nation was going to be “in this for a while, and could see between “600,000 and 660,000 deaths before we begin to turn the corner in a major way.”
A toll of 660,000 would be roughly equivalent to one in 500 Americans.
The current US death toll is 420,000 to 434,000 depending on the counting method.
World COVID News
- The UK will announce on Tuesday enforced quarantine for travellers arriving in the country from abroad, the broadcaster ITV reported, after prime minister Boris Johnson said that new coronavirus variants were prompting a review of border policy.
- The Italian government on Monday sent a letter of formal notice to Pfizer calling on the drug company to respect its contractual commitments over its Covid-19 vaccine deliveries, the government special commissioner said.
- Spain has recorded a record number of weekend cases, logging 93,822 infections between Friday and Monday, and 767 deaths. The latest statistics, published by the health ministry on Monday, make the last weekend the worst of the entire pandemic in terms of new cases. The number of cases of the virus per 100,ooo people over the past 14 days rose from 829 on Friday to 885 on Monday.
- Rioting broke out for a third night in Dutch cities on Monday, initially linked to protests over a government decision to add a night time curfew to the Netherlands’ already strict lockdown.
- The number of people hospitalised in France for Covid-19 rose by more than a 1,000 over the last two days, a trend unseen since November 16, and the number of patients in intensive care units for the disease exceeded 3,000 for the first time since December 9. The country’s Covid-19 death toll was up by 445, at 73,494, the world’s seventh highest, versus a rise of 172 on Sunday.
- People in Iceland will soon receive vaccination certificates that could allow them to circumvent quarantine requirements. Iceland’s Directorate of Health said on Monday is in the process of finalising a system for Icelanders who have been fully vaccinated to obtain a Covid-19 vaccination certificate.
- The World Health Organization is providing risk management advice to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese authorities regarding the holding of the Tokyo Olympics, but the top priority is vaccinating health workers worldwide against Covid-19, its top emergency expert said.
- Moderna has confirmed that its Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be protective against the two new South African and British strains of the virus, Reuters reports.
- Some 8.8% of global working hours were lost in 2020 due to the pandemic, roughly four times the number lost in the 2009 financial crisis, but there are “tentative signs” of recovery, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) said.
Coronavirus Cases:
Deaths:
Recovered:
72,397,260
-
Latest News
January 26 (GMT)
-
# Country,
Other
Total
Cases
New
Cases
Total
Deaths
New
Deaths
Total
Recovered
Active
Cases
Serious,
Critical
Tot Cases/
1M pop
Deaths/
1M pop
Total
Tests
Tests/
1M pop
Population World 100,346,160 +76,492 2,151,539 +2,786 72,399,109 25,795,512 110,266 12,873 276.0 1 USA 25,861,597 431,392 15,617,360 9,812,845 26,259 77,871 1,299 301,117,210 906,683 332,108,584 2 India 10,677,710 153,624 10,345,985 178,101 8,944 7,694 111 193,062,694 139,123 1,387,715,929 3 Brazil 8,872,964 217,712 7,709,602 945,650 8,318 41,575 1,020 28,600,000 134,008 213,419,676 4 Russia 3,756,931 +18,241 70,482 +564 3,174,561 511,888 2,300 25,738 483 100,000,000 685,071 145,970,231 5 UK 3,669,658 98,531 1,648,218 1,922,909 4,076 53,895 1,447 68,794,319 1,010,355 68,089,273 6 France 3,057,857 73,494 217,708 2,766,655 3,041 46,788 1,125 42,268,957 646,750 65,355,986 7 Spain 2,697,294 56,208 N/A N/A 4,284 57,677 1,202 32,027,728 684,863 46,765,130 8 Italy 2,475,372 85,881 1,897,861 491,630 2,421 40,976 1,422 31,077,151 514,429 60,410,951 9 Turkey 2,435,247 25,210 2,314,403 95,634 1,808 28,699 297 28,648,193 337,615 84,854,582 10 Germany 2,154,656 53,402 1,844,000 257,254 4,787 25,670 636 37,449,922 446,168 83,936,831 11 Colombia 2,027,746 51,747 1,849,194 126,805 3,482 39,611 1,011 9,687,241 189,237 51,190,984 12 Argentina 1,874,801 47,034 1,666,527 161,240 3,598 41,266 1,035 5,919,820 130,302 45,431,593 13 Mexico 1,771,740 +8,521 150,273 +659 1,335,876 285,591 5,504 13,660 1,159 4,443,940 34,263 129,702,359 14 Poland 1,482,722 +4,604 35,665 +264 1,243,575 203,482 1,449 39,202 943 8,422,165 222,674 37,822,896 15 South Africa 1,417,537 41,117 1,241,421 134,999 546 23,731 688 8,019,239 134,252 59,732,948 16 Iran 1,379,286 57,481 1,171,070 150,735 4,057 16,303 679 8,634,553 102,060 84,602,832 17 Ukraine 1,197,107 +2,779 22,057 +133 965,835 209,215 177 27,467 506 6,125,257 140,542 43,583,034 18 Peru 1,099,013 39,777 1,012,450 46,786 1,784 33,071 1,197 6,093,440 183,359 33,232,222 19 Indonesia 1,012,350 +13,094 28,468 +336 820,356 163,526 3,679 103 8,806,413 32,004 275,166,779 20 Netherlands 952,950 13,579 N/A N/A 655 55,544 791 6,970,400 406,283 17,156,521 21 Czechia 946,946 +6,910 15,618 +63 831,394 99,934 992 88,332 1,457 5,878,431 548,344 10,720,328 22 Canada 753,011 19,238 671,326 62,447 849 19,852 507 17,086,340 450,466 37,930,365 23 Romania 712,561 17,841 654,875 39,845 1,017 37,182 931 5,306,711 276,910 19,164,044 24 Chile 703,178 17,999 658,324 26,855 1,263 36,606 937 7,707,085 401,211 19,209,540 25 Belgium 694,858 +1,192 20,814 +35 48,187 625,857 322 59,807 1,791 7,929,669 682,510 11,618,388 26 Portugal 643,113 10,721 461,757 170,635 767 63,176 1,053 6,903,275 678,142 10,179,682 27 Iraq 614,576 13,000 583,127 18,449 158 15,089 319 5,378,130 132,040 40,731,220 28 Israel 606,365 4,498 529,834 72,033 1,154 65,927 489 10,065,055 1,094,314 9,197,590 29 Sweden 547,166 11,005 N/A N/A 277 53,987 1,086 4,916,367 485,081 10,135,138 30 Pakistan 535,914 +1,873 11,376 +58 490,126 34,412 2,228 2,400 51 7,722,829 34,583 223,314,838 31 Bangladesh 532,916 +515 8,055 +14 477,426 47,435 3,218 49 3,584,788 21,644 165,621,876 32 Philippines 516,166 +1,173 10,386 +94 475,423 30,357 727 4,675 94 7,592,311 68,766 110,408,203 33 Switzerland 513,599 9,146 317,600 186,853 290 59,098 1,052 4,190,785 482,218 8,690,652 34 Morocco 466,626 8,172 443,472 14,982 466 12,558 220 5,295,027 142,497 37,158,901 35 Austria 407,140 +1,417 7,515 +64 384,926 14,699 320 45,059 832 4,233,116 468,489 9,035,681 36 Serbia 385,126 3,905 31,536 349,685 176 44,180 448 2,553,276 292,901 8,717,203 37 Saudi Arabia 366,584 6,355 358,137 2,092 333 10,438 181 12,037,420 342,743 35,120,884 38 Japan 364,813 5,084 295,426 64,303 1,017 2,890 40 6,397,540 50,672 126,254,707 39 Hungary 360,877 +459 12,113 +89 244,681 104,083 263 37,411 1,256 3,067,663 318,014 9,646,306 40 Jordan 321,298 4,239 308,883 8,176 133 31,313 413 3,735,138 364,024 10,260,702 41 Panama 312,158 5,098 261,291 45,769 237 71,707 1,171 1,619,025 371,914 4,353,225 42 Lebanon 282,249 2,374 168,142 111,733 859 41,459 349 2,507,512 368,323 6,807,925 43 UAE 281,546 798 255,304 25,444 28,273 80 24,697,532 2,480,114 9,958,224 44 Nepal 269,789 2,011 264,538 3,240 9,166 68 2,048,113 69,585 29,433,081 45 Georgia 254,822 +1,006 3,096 +25 244,446 7,280 63,949 777 2,122,280 532,596 3,984,784 46 Ecuador 241,567 14,639 204,071 22,857 498 13,575 823 847,606 47,632 17,794,799 47 Belarus 238,635 1,658 224,171 12,806 25,259 175 4,375,265 463,111 9,447,546 48 Slovakia 238,617 +1,590 4,260 +192 197,191 37,166 580 43,694 780 1,709,926 313,107 5,461,154 49 Croatia 229,054 4,859 221,676 2,519 134 55,993 1,188 1,156,456 282,701 4,090,742 50 Azerbaijan 229,032 3,093 220,565 5,374 22,474 303 2,364,809 232,045 10,191,147 51 Bulgaria 215,589 8,880 180,127 26,582 279 31,162 1,284 1,330,261 192,278 6,918,414 52 Dominican Republic 205,162 2,545 148,922 53,695 307 18,805 233 1,008,077 92,402 10,909,732 53 Bolivia 202,818 +1,781 10,051 +66 151,469 41,298 71 17,242 854 522,495 44,417 11,763,301 54 Tunisia 198,636 6,287 146,740 45,609 421 16,708 529 821,279 69,080 11,888,880 55 Denmark 195,296 2,010 181,081 12,205 123 33,649 346 12,803,233 2,205,993 5,803,840 56 Costa Rica 190,745 2,558 149,149 39,038 185 37,251 500 571,988 111,704 5,120,569 57 Malaysia 190,434 +3,585 700 +11 149,160 40,574 280 5,841 21 4,480,665 137,438 32,601,247 58 Ireland 188,923 2,977 23,364 162,582 218 38,019 599 2,957,011 595,079 4,969,109 59 Kazakhstan 179,720 +1,266 2,403 161,758 15,559 221 9,507 127 5,942,556 314,351 18,904,188 60 Lithuania 177,934 +686 2,688 +24 121,907 53,339 170 65,892 995 1,879,898 696,154 2,700,406 61 Armenia 166,232 +138 3,052 +5 155,404 7,776 56,038 1,029 639,482 215,575 2,966,406 62 Egypt 162,486 9,012 127,001 26,473 90 1,571 87 1,000,000 9,669 103,424,946 63 Kuwait 161,777 954 154,766 6,057 51 37,567 222 1,471,104 341,612 4,306,353 64 Slovenia 159,812 +1,652 3,406 +27 138,272 18,134 190 76,866 1,638 781,911 376,081 2,079,101 65 Moldova 156,426 3,368 147,178 5,880 225 38,829 836 612,513 152,041 4,028,595 66 Palestine 155,884 1,796 145,639 8,449 61 30,162 348 994,884 192,500 5,168,217 67 Guatemala 154,430 5,469 139,113 9,848 5 8,531 302 738,861 40,815 18,102,863 68 Greece 152,412 5,671 141,017 5,724 286 14,664 546 3,982,894 383,197 10,393,865 69 Qatar 149,296 248 144,981 4,067 39 53,172 88 1,357,657 483,530 2,807,805 70 Honduras 141,984 +1,055 3,462 +15 60,477 78,045 215 14,207 346 356,872 35,709 9,993,790 71 Myanmar 137,957 3,069 122,116 12,772 2,526 56 2,286,871 41,871 54,617,522 72 Ethiopia 134,132 2,071 120,199 11,862 231 1,151 18 1,924,136 16,507 116,566,022 73 Oman 133,407 +154 1,524 +2 126,409 5,474 32 25,756 294 883,340 170,540 5,179,675 74 Paraguay 128,366 2,632 103,811 21,923 245 17,873 366 633,148 88,154 7,182,257 75 Venezuela 124,112 1,154 116,365 6,593 105 4,372 41 2,572,537 90,615 28,389,800 76 Nigeria 122,996 1,507 98,359 23,130 10 588 7 1,270,523 6,079 209,014,599 77 Bosnia and Herzegovina 120,143 4,593 92,605 22,945 36,751 1,405 581,358 177,834 3,269,111 78 Libya 114,429 1,782 93,342 19,305 16,526 257 625,963 90,401 6,924,271 79 Algeria 105,854 2,866 72,143 30,845 42 2,390 65 44,298,685 80 Bahrain 100,230 369 96,761 3,100 18 57,782 213 2,637,879 1,520,722 1,734,623 81 Kenya 100,052 1,744 83,418 14,890 25 1,838 32 1,158,920 21,288 54,439,067 82 North Macedonia 90,717 2,791 78,727 9,199 138 43,544 1,340 443,277 212,774 2,083,325 83 China 89,197 +82 4,636 +1 82,676 1,885 110 62 3 160,000,000 111,163 1,439,323,776 84 Kyrgyzstan 84,068 +97 1,402 +1 80,182 2,484 50 12,766 213 646,052 98,108 6,585,109 85 Uzbekistan 78,471 +42 621 76,912 938 158 2,325 18 1,377,915 40,834 33,744,070 86 S. Korea 75,875 +354 1,371 +11 64,793 9,711 270 1,479 27 5,422,768 105,719 51,294,400 87 Albania 72,812 1,324 44,291 27,197 18 25,317 460 332,317 115,548 2,875,999 88 Ghana 62,135 372 58,150 3,613 29 1,976 12 745,095 23,700 31,438,912 89 Latvia 61,924 +693 1,126 +12 49,035 11,763 95 33,040 601 1,123,814 599,623 1,874,202 90 Norway 61,315 548 53,299 7,468 42 11,260 101 3,294,852 605,075 5,445,365 91 Singapore 59,366 +14 29 59,066 271 10,102 5 6,061,147 1,031,417 5,876,526 92 Sri Lanka 59,167 287 50,337 8,543 2,757 13 1,608,615 74,943 21,464,457 93 Montenegro 58,697 770 50,221 7,706 68 93,450 1,226 219,763 349,879 628,111 94 Afghanistan 54,854 +104 2,389 47,459 5,006 886 1,391 61 242,697 6,156 39,422,457 95 El Salvador 53,479 1,583 +11 47,073 4,823 104 8,221 243 682,382 104,903 6,504,862 96 Luxembourg 49,733 566 47,109 2,058 14 78,724 896 1,844,524 2,919,743 631,742 97 Zambia 46,146 660 38,639 6,847 489 2,471 35 844,026 45,200 18,673,019 98 Finland 42,772 655 31,000 11,117 21 7,713 118 2,726,381 491,626 5,545,637 99 Estonia 41,330 +357 392 +9 31,039 9,899 45 31,144 295 748,952 564,376 1,327,045 100 Uganda 39,188 318 14,051 24,819 842 7 818,180 17,576 46,549,986 101 Uruguay 38,041 390 30,143 7,508 99 10,929 112 805,953 231,556 3,480,599 102 Mozambique 32,781 363 21,011 11,407 1,033 11 325,910 10,266 31,747,072 103 Namibia 32,650 319 30,270 2,061 27 12,720 124 256,330 99,859 2,566,918 104 Zimbabwe 31,646 1,075 22,877 7,694 106 2,112 72 274,187 18,297 14,985,524 105 Cyprus 30,143 188 2,057 27,898 52 24,863 155 974,512 803,813 1,212,362 106 Cameroon 29,617 462 28,045 1,110 46 1,100 17 149,000 5,535 26,917,669 107 Australia 28,779 +2 909 26,002 1,868 1,121 35 12,774,378 497,680 25,667,858 108 Ivory Coast 27,096 146 25,000 1,950 1,013 5 321,083 12,005 26,745,845 109 Sudan 26,526 1,738 19,884 4,904 597 39 44,425,946 110 Senegal 24,993 582 20,681 3,730 51 1,471 34 315,518 18,569 16,991,947 111 DRC 21,954 661 14,915 6,378 241 7 91,087,538 112 Cuba 21,828 197 17,034 4,597 51 1,928 17 1,793,383 158,389 11,322,662 113 Botswana 20,658 124 16,794 3,740 1 8,686 52 632,628 265,985 2,378,431 114 Malawi 19,987 518 6,780 12,689 4 1,030 27 130,006 6,699 19,407,910 115 Angola 19,476 461 17,327 1,688 21 582 14 174,111 5,207 33,439,013 116 Madagascar 18,743 279 17,930 534 16 667 10 108,310 3,856 28,091,343 117 French Polynesia 17,912 129 4,842 12,941 11 63,555 458 26,355 93,513 281,833 118 Malta 16,861 253 13,976 2,632 18 38,129 572 592,890 1,340,731 442,214 119 Mauritania 16,421 417 15,305 699 29 3,480 88 141,276 29,942 4,718,359 120 French Guiana 15,702 76 9,995 5,631 11 51,816 251 128,639 424,502 303,035 121 Maldives 15,102 51 13,884 1,167 54 27,663 93 390,396 715,105 545,928 122 Jamaica 15,012 338 11,889 2,785 12 5,057 114 159,808 53,834 2,968,538 123 Thailand 14,646 +959 75 10,892 3,679 1 210 1 1,217,873 17,423 69,899,973 124 Eswatini 14,622 493 9,394 4,735 67 12,530 422 125,614 107,639 1,166,989 125 Guinea 14,375 81 13,746 548 24 1,078 6 120,356 9,027 13,332,918 126 Syria 13,697 890 7,121 5,686 772 50 17,739,968 127 Cabo Verde 13,557 127 12,751 679 23 24,234 227 111,390 199,118 559,417 128 Rwanda 13,311 177 8,681 4,453 1,014 13 838,675 63,861 13,132,888 129 Tajikistan 13,308 90 13,218 0 1,378 9 9,658,385 130 Belize 11,770 293 11,131 346 2 29,300 729 67,973 169,210 401,708 131 Haiti 11,286 243 8,997 2,046 983 21 45,894 3,997 11,481,415 132 Gabon 10,411 67 10,013 331 8 4,616 30 426,508 189,113 2,255,311 133 Hong Kong 10,223 +64 172 +1 9,101 950 34 1,357 23 6,442,498 855,397 7,531,589 134 Burkina Faso 10,103 117 8,388 1,598 476 6 21,225,218 135 Réunion 9,843 45 9,261 537 6 10,949 50 98,785 109,889 898,950 136 Andorra 9,596 97 8,724 775 15 124,082 1,254 180,088 2,328,644 77,336 137 Guadeloupe 8,980 154 2,242 6,584 3 22,441 385 112,838 281,980 400,163 138 Bahamas 8,133 175 6,720 1,238 12 20,570 443 58,651 148,341 395,380 139 Suriname 8,112 149 7,304 659 9 13,758 253 34,842 59,092 589,621 140 Lesotho 8,044 134 2,243 5,667 3,738 62 46,915 21,802 2,151,913 141 Mali 7,995 324 5,731 1,940 389 16 138,536 6,732 20,578,131 142 Congo 7,887 117 5,846 1,924 1,410 21 73,120 13,070 5,594,525 143 Mayotte 7,590 59 2,964 4,567 5 27,448 213 55,899 202,151 276,521 144 Trinidad and Tobago 7,490 134 7,033 323 2 5,342 96 80,860 57,672 1,402,074 145 Guyana 7,317 172 6,431 714 6 9,277 218 46,895 59,457 788,716 146 Aruba 6,742 57 6,294 391 11 62,995 533 80,618 753,263 107,025 147 Martinique 6,327 44 98 6,185 2 16,868 117 82,508 219,963 375,099 148 Nicaragua 6,204 168 4,225 1,811 930 25 6,669,292 149 Iceland 5,990 29 5,900 61 17,489 85 469,528 1,370,869 342,504 150 Djibouti 5,920 61 5,840 19 5,943 61 106,177 106,588 996,141 151 Equatorial Guinea 5,454 86 5,219 149 3,817 60 84,954 59,459 1,428,775 152 CAR 4,980 63 4,885 32 2 1,021 13 35,523 7,283 4,877,260 153 Somalia 4,754 130 3,666 958 295 8 16,142,190 154 Togo 4,682 76 4,005 601 558 9 200,778 23,936 8,388,009 155 Curaçao 4,548 20 4,438 90 3 27,651 122 42,768 260,026 164,476 156 Niger 4,374 151 3,494 729 3 177 6 71,833 2,909 24,695,734 157 Gambia 4,008 128 3,722 158 1 1,633 52 34,294 13,970 2,454,784 158 Gibraltar 3,992 65 3,349 578 77 118,510 1,930 150,874 4,478,967 33,685 159 South Sudan 3,788 64 3,542 182 2 336 6 83,534 7,413 11,268,227 160 Benin 3,643 48 3,317 278 296 4 408,081 33,173 12,301,708 161 Channel Islands 3,486 79 3,186 221 10 19,946 452 304,829 1,744,132 174,774 162 Chad 3,182 116 2,260 806 191 7 16,690,366 163 Sierra Leone 3,173 77 2,222 874 393 10 8,068,546 164 San Marino 2,889 65 2,628 196 11 85,041 1,913 32,438 954,845 33,972 165 Guinea-Bissau 2,532 45 2,421 66 5 1,270 23 43,152 21,639 1,994,196 166 Liechtenstein 2,454 52 2,322 80 6 64,258 1,362 23,431 613,538 38,190 167 Comoros 2,350 76 1,424 850 2,670 86 880,050 168 New Zealand 2,290 +2 25 2,200 65 458 5 1,493,495 298,574 5,002,100 169 Yemen 2,118 615 1,424 79 23 70 20 17,404 576 30,196,315 170 Eritrea 1,950 7 1,378 565 546 2 23,693 6,629 3,574,247 171 Liberia 1,927 84 1,726 117 2 376 16 62,975 12,289 5,124,633 172 Sint Maarten 1,758 27 1,598 133 1 40,740 626 13,533 313,612 43,152 173 Mongolia 1,656 +13 2 1,211 443 5 501 0.6 969,687 293,118 3,308,174 174 Vietnam 1,549 35 1,425 89 16 0.4 1,436,836 14,686 97,836,633 175 Burundi 1,479 2 773 704 122 0.2 90,019 7,446 12,089,365 176 Barbados 1,401 10 649 742 1 4,872 35 99,799 347,035 287,576 177 Monaco 1,368 9 1,140 219 9 34,721 228 51,953 1,318,604 39,400 178 Turks and Caicos 1,287 7 1,000 280 8 32,988 179 13,289 340,621 39,014 179 Sao Tome and Principe 1,189 17 997 175 5,369 77 7,498 33,857 221,459 180 Saint Martin 1,146 12 1,006 128 7 29,355 307 12,433 318,476 39,039 181 Seychelles 1,069 3 738 328 10,831 30 5,200 52,688 98,694 182 Taiwan 890 +1 7 797 86 37 0.3 147,090 6,170 23,841,396 183 Saint Lucia 886 11 461 414 1 4,812 60 23,141 125,694 184,106 184 Bhutan 856 1 734 121 1,102 1 425,301 547,762 776,434 185 Papua New Guinea 850 +15 9 812 29 94 1.0 41,289 4,566 9,042,777 186 St. Vincent Grenadines 746 2 147 597 2 6,712 18 27,351 246,093 111,141 187 Diamond Princess 712 13 699 0 188 Bermuda 686 12 640 34 6 11,039 193 160,915 2,589,306 62,146 189 Faeroe Islands 652 1 644 7 13,315 20 218,636 4,464,784 48,969 190 Mauritius 568 10 525 33 446 8 289,552 227,461 1,272,973 191 Tanzania 509 21 183 305 7 8 0.3 60,689,158 192 Cambodia 460 +2 412 48 27 389,799 23,133 16,850,138 193 Isle of Man 432 25 364 43 1 5,065 293 26,837 314,660 85,289 194 Cayman Islands 383 2 346 35 1 5,789 30 65,821 994,876 66,160 195 Caribbean Netherlands 360 3 244 113 13,656 114 5,145 195,167 26,362 196 St. Barth 300 1 204 95 30,321 101 8,518 860,926 9,894 197 Antigua and Barbuda 201 6 170 25 1 2,043 61 8,588 87,285 98,390 198 Brunei 175 3 169 3 398 7 88,913 202,139 439,860 199 Grenada 148 1 135 12 1,312 9 19,171 169,926 112,820 200 British Virgin Islands 114 1 95 18 3,757 33 13,223 435,741 30,346 201 Dominica 113 105 8 1,568 8,640 119,854 72,088 202 Timor-Leste 67 50 17 50 18,644 13,990 1,332,632 203 Fiji 55 2 53 0 61 2 24,545 27,268 900,143 204 Macao 47 46 1 72 4,348 6,645 654,354 205 Laos 44 41 3 6 101,489 13,836 7,335,385 206 New Caledonia 44 43 1 153 19,879 69,251 287,058 207 Falkland Islands 35 29 6 9,895 6,299 1,780,888 3,537 208 Saint Kitts and Nevis 35 35 0 655 7,183 134,480 53,413 209 Greenland 30 30 0 528 17,382 305,881 56,826 210 Vatican City 27 15 12 33,666 802 211 Solomon Islands 17 10 7 24 4,500 6,462 696,364 212 Saint Pierre Miquelon 16 16 0 2,769 3,344 578,747 5,778 213 Anguilla 15 15 0 995 6,449 427,681 15,079 214 Montserrat 13 1 12 0 2,603 200 626 125,350 4,994 215 Western Sahara 10 1 8 1 17 2 605,604 216 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 0 217 Marshall Islands 4 4 0 67 59,417 218 Wallis and Futuna 4 4 0 360 1,149 103,281 11,125 219 Samoa 2 2 0 10 199,165 220 Micronesia 1 1 9 115,708 221 Vanuatu 1 1 0 3 470 1,510 311,188 Total: 100,346,160 +76,492 2,151,539 +2,786 72,399,109 25,795,512 110,266 12,873.5 276.0Highlighted in green= all cases have recovered from the infectionHighlighted in grey= all cases have had an outcome 