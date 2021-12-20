Nearly 50 people on board the Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas cruise ship have tested positive for Covid-19.

The cruise line confirmed that out of 6,074 passengers and crew members, 48 tested positive for the coronavirus infection after the cruise ended in Miami on Saturday.

Lyan Sierra-Caro, director of public relations at Royal Caribbean International (RCI) said that the cruise ship had also informed passengers that a passenger had tested positive for the Omicron variant.

“We were notified by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] that a guest on board our 4th [December] cruise tested positive and it was identified as Omicron,” USA Today first reported her saying. “They [CDC] asked us to notify guests on the sailing, the one that ended today, and the current one.”

On Sunday, the Miami-based cruise ship said in a statement that each person who tested positive immediately went into quarantine. “Six people who tested positive disembarked the ship mid-voyage and were transported home. The remaining guests received assistance today upon our arrival,” Ms Sierro-Caro said

Before boarding the ship, passengers who were aged 12 and above were required to be fully vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19. Children who were not eligible for a Covid vaccine were required to test negative for the coronavirus infection before they were allowed to board.

Ms Sierra-Caro said that those infected were identified through contact tracing after one guest tested positive and was quarantined. “Everyone who tested positive is asymptomatic, and we continually monitored their health,” she said.

The CDC confirmed that it was aware of the situation on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship and added that it was working with the cruise line to “gather more information about the cases and possible exposures, and RCI will be collecting specimens from the current voyage for genetic sequencing”.

Symphony of the Seas cruise ship was on a seven-night Caribbean itinerary and left Miami on 11 December and visited St Maarten, St Thomas in the US Virgin Islands and CocoCay — which is the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas.