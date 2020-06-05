The St. Kitts and Nevis Department of Health has guaranteed the safety of citizens when they head to the polls today. Supervisor of Elections Elvin Bailey gave the assurance that health and safety protocols will be enforced.

He said social distancing guidelines will be enforced and everyone will be required to wear masks before they’re allowed to enter the polling stations.

He did note, however, that voters will be required to briefly remove the masks to confirm their identity before casting their ballot.

Bailey said after casting their ballot voters will be required to sanitise their hands before placing their finger in the ink.

Meanwhile, Medical Chief of Staff at the Joseph France General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, said the protocols that have kept persons safe while shopping and banking will be just as effective on Election Day provided that everyone continues to abide by these regulations.

He said: “Once these measures are in place, it will be very safe for you to go there. As a matter of a fact, I believe that this will be one of the safest places for you to go to vote in the history of voting because it will not just only reduce your risk of contracting the coronavirus but even any flu-like illnesses etc. because these measures will protect you from any disease that is transmitted by respiratory droplets.”

According to electoral officials, 130 polling stations have been established across St Kitts and Nevis.

An estimated 450 to 500 citizens are expected to vote at each polling station.