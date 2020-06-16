China reimposes some restrictions amid fresh outbreak; US health workers ‘still scared,’ feel toll of virus fight

Chinese authorities are reimposing some travel restrictions in the capital as they work to contain a new outbreak and prevent it spreading more widely in a country that previously appeared to have largely contained the virus.

China reported 40 more coronavirus infections today, 27 of them in Beijing, bringing the city’s total to 106 since Friday.

Many of the recent cases have been linked to Beijing’s Xinfadi wholesale market and authorities have been testing market workers, anyone who visited the market in the past two weeks and anyone who came into contact with either group, reports Ken Moritsugu in Beijing.

In New Zealand, two cases were detected in people who had traveled to the United Kingdom. Until today, the country had gone more than three weeks without any new cases.

Healing Health Workers: At hospitals around the U.S., health care workers are reckoning with the psychological toll of the fight against the coronavirus, and fears that the disease could flare anew later this year. The days when gasping patients arrived at New York City’s Elmhurst Hospital and other hospitals nonstop have subsided for now, but not necessarily the pain. Jennifer Peltz has this story.

Saudi Arabia: This was supposed to be the kingdom’s year to commandeer center stage as host of the prestigious G-20 gathering of world leaders. It had only just begun to swing open its doors to tourists and concerts when the pandemic upended Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s road map of reforms, reports Aya Batrawy from Dubai. Now, even the hajj pilgrimage could be canceled or pared down.

Bin Salman’s push had come in the wake of the global furor over the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Turkey in 2018 which he was heavily implicated in.

