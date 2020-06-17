|
Brazil on Tuesday recorded its highest daily jump in new coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with nearly 35,000 registered in 24 hours, the health ministry said.
he country, which has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, after the United States, reported 34,918 new cases and 1,282 new deaths in the past 24 hours. That brought Brazil’s total caseload to more than 923,000, and its death toll to 45,241.
Experts say under-testing in the country of 212 million people probably means the real figures are much higher.
The grim new record came as the World Health Organization’s top official for the Americas again voiced concern over the situation in Brazil.
“Brazil has 23 percent of all cases and 21 percent of all deaths in our region. And we are not seeing transmission slowing down,” Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, told a news conference.
Brazil has struggled to set a strategy for dealing with the virus.
President Jair Bolsonaro, who has famously compared the virus to a “little flu,” has clashed with state and local authorities over their use of stay-at-home measures to contain it.
The far-right leader argues the economic impact of such measures risks being worse than the virus itself, and has instead touted the drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as treatments, despite uncertainty about their effectiveness against COVID-19.
New Virus Outbreak: China Cancels 60 Percent of Beijing Flights
Over 60% of commercial flights in and out of Beijing have been canceled as the city raises alert level amid a new coronavirus outbreak.
Beijing has enacted a number of measures to limit travel to and from the city, especially among those coming from districts where new cases have been detected.
Coronavirus deaths up 73 percent in U.S. prisons in past month: report. Coronavirus deaths in U.S. prisons have reportedly increased by 73 percent since mid-May, resulting in a total of more than 600 virus-related prison deaths during the pandemic. The infection rates in prisons and jails in the country have jumped in recent weeks as the rate remains relatively stable nationwide, The New York Times reported Tuesday, adding that the number of prison inmates confirmed to be infected has doubled in the past month to more than 65,000. (The Hill)
COVID-19 patients with underlying health conditions are 12 times more likely to die: CDC. People with underlying health conditions are six times more likely to be hospitalized with severe COVID-19 illness and 12 times more likely to die of the disease than otherwise healthy coronavirus patients, according to a new analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most common underlying health conditions for COVID-19 patients are cardiovascular disease, lung disease and diabetes, the CDC said Monday. (The Hill)
Almost 3 in 10 parents say social distancing is harming child’s mental health: poll. Nearly 3 in 10 parents said their child is experiencing mental or emotional health issues due to social distancing and coronavirus closures, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday. In addition to the 29 percent of U.S. parents who said their child is already experiencing emotional or mental harm, 14 percent said they could only follow social distancing guidelines for “a few more weeks” before their child’s emotional or mental health suffers, based on the poll. (The Hill)
Trump’s rally on Saturday could cause a huge spike, Tulsa officials fear. Officials in Tulsa, Okla., are warning that President Trump’s planned campaign rally on Saturday — his first in more than three months — is likely to worsen an already troubling spike in coronavirus infections and could become a disastrous “super spreader.” They are pleading with the Trump campaign to cancel the event, slated for a 20,000-person indoor arena — or at least move it outdoors. (New York Times)
|
| 750 million struggling to meet basic needs with no safety net. Imagine being unable to afford food or to put a roof over your head, or maybe you are struggling to do both. Gallup’s new Basic Needs Vulnerability Index, based on surveys in 142 countries in 2019, suggests this was the reality for hundreds of millions worldwide just as COVID-19 arrived. About 1 in 7 of the world’s adults — about 750 million people — fall into this index’s “High Vulnerability” group, which means they are struggling to afford either food or shelter, or both, and don’t have friends or family to count on if they were in trouble. (Gallup)
WHO director to give the graduation speech at top Chinese university. The World Health Organization director-general whose alleged pro-China bias prompted President Trump to withdraw U.S. funding is scheduled to deliver a graduation speech Sunday at a top Chinese university. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will address graduates of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management, the Beijing school announced Monday. (NY Post)
|
|An inexpensive drug reduces virus deaths, Oxford scientists say. Scientists at the University of Oxford said Tuesday that they have identified what they called the first drug proven to reduce coronavirus-related deaths, after a 6,000-patient trial of the drug in Britain showed that a low-cost steroid could reduce deaths significantly for hospitalized patients. The drug being hailed as a “major breakthrough” is a steroid called dexamethasone. (New York Times)
1 in 5 people worldwide are at risk of developing “severe” cases of COVID-19. One in 5 people worldwide are at risk of developing severe cases of COVID-19, scientists have estimated. A team of researchers from the U.S., the U.K. and China estimated that 1.7 billion people — or 22 percent of the global population — are at “increased risk” of developing severe symptoms if infected with the coronavirus. (CNBC)
AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine protects for one year, CEO says. AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine would provide protection from contracting COVID-19 for about one year, CEO Pascal Soriot told Belgian radio station Bel RTL on Tuesday. (CNBC)