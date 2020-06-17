Brazil on Tuesday recorded its highest daily jump in new coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with nearly 35,000 registered in 24 hours, the health ministry said. T he country, which has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, after the United States, reported 34,918 new cases and 1,282 new deaths in the past 24 hours. That brought Brazil’s total caseload to more than 923,000, and its death toll to 45,241. Experts say under-testing in the country of 212 million people probably means the real figures are much higher. The grim new record came as the World Health Organization’s top official for the Americas again voiced concern over the situation in Brazil. “Brazil has 23 percent of all cases and 21 percent of all deaths in our region. And we are not seeing transmission slowing down,” Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, told a news conference. Brazil has struggled to set a strategy for dealing with the virus. President Jair Bolsonaro, who has famously compared the virus to a “little flu,” has clashed with state and local authorities over their use of stay-at-home measures to contain it. The far-right leader argues the economic impact of such measures risks being worse than the virus itself, and has instead touted the drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as treatments, despite uncertainty about their effectiveness against COVID-19. New Virus Outbreak: China Cancels 60 Percent of Beijing Flights Over 60% of commercial flights in and out of Beijing have been canceled as the city raises alert level amid a new coronavirus outbreak. Beijing has enacted a number of measures to limit travel to and from the city, especially among those coming from districts where new cases have been detected. Coronavirus deaths up 73 percent in U.S. prisons in past month: report. Coronavirus deaths in U.S. prisons have reportedly increased by 73 percent since mid-May, resulting in a total of more than 600 virus-related prison deaths during the pandemic. The infection rates in prisons and jails in the country have jumped in recent weeks as the rate remains relatively stable nationwide, The New York Times reported Tuesday, adding that the number of prison inmates confirmed to be infected has doubled in the past month to more than 65,000. (The Hill) COVID-19 patients with underlying health conditions are 12 times more likely to die: CDC. People with underlying health conditions are six times more likely to be hospitalized with severe COVID-19 illness and 12 times more likely to die of the disease than otherwise healthy coronavirus patients, according to a new analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most common underlying health conditions for COVID-19 patients are cardiovascular disease, lung disease and diabetes, the CDC said Monday. (The Hill) Almost 3 in 10 parents say social distancing is harming child’s mental health: poll. Nearly 3 in 10 parents said their child is experiencing mental or emotional health issues due to social distancing and coronavirus closures, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday. In addition to the 29 percent of U.S. parents who said their child is already experiencing emotional or mental harm, 14 percent said they could only follow social distancing guidelines for “a few more weeks” before their child’s emotional or mental health suffers, based on the poll. (The Hill) Trump’s rally on Saturday could cause a huge spike, Tulsa officials fear. Officials in Tulsa, Okla., are warning that President Trump’s planned campaign rally on Saturday — his first in more than three months — is likely to worsen an already troubling spike in coronavirus infections and could become a disastrous “super spreader.” They are pleading with the Trump campaign to cancel the event, slated for a 20,000-person indoor arena — or at least move it outdoors. (New York Times)