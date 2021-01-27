The Caribbean island nation of Barbados will return to a two-week lockdown next Wednesday, which includes wearing a face mask in all public places, as part of an initiative to curtail a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced Tuesday night that from February 3 to February 17, a 7:00 pm to 6:00 am curfew will be in effect.

She also announced that the country had confirmed three cases of the easily spread British strain of the virus.

Motley said the rise in COVID-19 cases coupled with the deaths of three elderly people within a week prompted her to bring back the restrictions.

Essential businesses such as supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations will continue to operate during the lockdown.

Supermarkets will only open from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm Monday through Friday during the lockdown.

All other businesses, including bars, restaurants and gyms will close during the lockdown. Banks are excepted, shutting down for just six days, February 3 to 9.

Barbados has recorded more than 1,400 COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University COVID Resource Center.