What you need to know:
- England entered another national lockdown on Tuesday as coronavirus cases surge in the UK.
- Hospitalizations in the US continue to rise following the holidays — and the case surge has also limited the vaccine rollout, officials say.
- As California battles its devastating Covid-19 surge, some Los Angeles County ambulance crews were given guidance not to transport patients with little chance of survival.
- Singapore police can obtain data from the country’s Covid-19 contact-tracing technology for criminal investigations.
Coronavirus Cases:86,261,376
Deaths:1,864,098
Recovered:61,206,169
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|86,261,376
|+132,758
|1,864,098
|+3,518
|61,206,169
|23,191,109
|107,936
|11,067
|239.1
|1
|USA
|21,355,530
|+2,479
|362,139
|+16
|12,740,249
|8,253,142
|29,586
|64,324
|1,091
|260,232,350
|783,838
|331,997,424
|2
|India
|10,357,569
|149,886
|9,975,958
|231,725
|8,944
|7,468
|108
|176,531,997
|127,282
|1,386,938,083
|3
|Brazil
|7,754,560
|196,591
|6,875,230
|682,739
|8,318
|36,350
|922
|28,600,000
|134,063
|213,333,114
|4
|Russia
|3,284,384
|+24,246
|59,506
|+518
|2,662,668
|562,210
|2,300
|22,501
|408
|92,000,000
|630,281
|145,966,653
|5
|UK
|2,713,563
|75,431
|N/A
|N/A
|1,847
|39,865
|1,108
|56,665,511
|832,473
|68,068,853
|6
|France
|2,659,750
|65,415
|196,037
|2,398,298
|2,666
|40,701
|1,001
|36,162,648
|553,388
|65,347,723
|7
|Turkey
|2,255,607
|21,685
|2,146,430
|87,492
|3,522
|26,598
|256
|25,132,152
|296,361
|84,802,540
|8
|Italy
|2,166,244
|75,680
|1,520,106
|570,458
|2,579
|35,855
|1,253
|27,004,272
|446,972
|60,416,033
|9
|Spain
|1,958,844
|51,078
|N/A
|N/A
|2,192
|41,888
|1,092
|27,839,319
|595,314
|46,764,094
|10
|Germany
|1,799,261
|+3,045
|36,221
|+239
|1,424,700
|338,340
|5,726
|21,440
|432
|34,801,593
|414,692
|83,921,499
|11
|Colombia
|1,686,131
|44,187
|1,552,177
|89,767
|3,482
|32,958
|864
|8,287,250
|161,987
|51,159,884
|12
|Argentina
|1,648,940
|43,634
|1,458,083
|147,223
|3,502
|36,314
|961
|4,951,166
|109,038
|45,407,820
|13
|Mexico
|1,455,219
|+6,464
|127,757
|+544
|1,105,834
|221,628
|3,913
|11,226
|986
|3,680,371
|28,393
|129,624,684
|14
|Poland
|1,330,543
|+7,624
|29,502
|+341
|1,078,892
|222,149
|1,629
|35,176
|780
|7,381,821
|195,156
|37,825,266
|15
|Iran
|1,255,620
|+6,113
|55,748
|+98
|1,029,028
|170,844
|4,829
|14,852
|659
|7,885,416
|93,273
|84,541,150
|16
|South Africa
|1,113,349
|30,011
|911,573
|171,765
|546
|18,652
|503
|6,780,272
|113,591
|59,690,047
|17
|Ukraine
|1,083,585
|+5,334
|19,129
|+202
|747,408
|317,048
|177
|24,854
|439
|5,645,178
|129,482
|43,598,030
|18
|Peru
|1,021,058
|37,873
|960,703
|22,482
|1,293
|30,749
|1,141
|5,567,797
|167,675
|33,205,862
|19
|Netherlands
|827,726
|11,675
|N/A
|N/A
|715
|48,252
|681
|6,001,738
|349,867
|17,154,352
|20
|Indonesia
|779,548
|+7,445
|23,109
|+198
|645,746
|110,693
|2,835
|84
|7,577,380
|27,554
|275,000,926
|21
|Czechia
|759,635
|+12,860
|12,257
|+71
|625,890
|121,488
|954
|70,867
|1,143
|3,880,950
|362,056
|10,719,191
|22
|Belgium
|650,887
|+876
|19,750
|+49
|44,894
|586,243
|467
|56,036
|1,700
|7,010,987
|603,589
|11,615,501
|23
|Romania
|648,288
|+4,729
|16,178
|+121
|581,856
|50,254
|1,086
|33,815
|844
|4,868,383
|253,940
|19,171,367
|24
|Chile
|623,101
|+2,460
|16,788
|+21
|589,081
|17,232
|801
|32,453
|874
|6,629,287
|345,273
|19,200,136
|25
|Canada
|611,424
|16,074
|519,006
|76,344
|711
|16,128
|424
|14,121,468
|372,486
|37,911,399
|26
|Iraq
|599,126
|+757
|12,856
|+12
|547,457
|38,813
|138
|14,728
|316
|4,708,871
|115,756
|40,679,307
|27
|Bangladesh
|517,920
|+991
|7,670
|+20
|462,459
|47,791
|3,129
|46
|3,286,885
|19,857
|165,527,807
|28
|Pakistan
|490,476
|+1,947
|10,409
|+59
|444,360
|35,707
|2,219
|2,199
|47
|6,884,940
|30,865
|223,068,334
|29
|Philippines
|479,693
|+937
|9,321
|+58
|448,375
|21,997
|727
|4,348
|84
|6,834,136
|61,946
|110,324,510
|30
|Sweden
|469,748
|8,985
|+32
|N/A
|N/A
|377
|46,365
|887
|4,516,665
|445,803
|10,131,531
|31
|Switzerland
|465,981
|+4,020
|7,965
|+47
|317,600
|140,416
|405
|53,641
|917
|3,734,227
|429,863
|8,687,026
|32
|Israel
|451,044
|+2,871
|3,448
|+3
|391,373
|56,223
|837
|49,039
|375
|8,366,253
|909,614
|9,197,590
|33
|Morocco
|443,802
|7,538
|414,972
|21,292
|774
|11,951
|203
|4,507,292
|121,380
|37,133,806
|34
|Portugal
|436,579
|+4,956
|7,286
|+90
|349,110
|80,183
|512
|42,880
|716
|5,748,606
|564,619
|10,181,381
|35
|Austria
|369,721
|+2,311
|6,457
|+100
|343,039
|20,225
|371
|40,931
|715
|3,857,382
|427,045
|9,032,738
|36
|Saudi Arabia
|363,259
|+104
|6,265
|+9
|354,755
|2,239
|364
|10,352
|179
|11,174,310
|318,449
|35,089,755
|37
|Serbia
|349,238
|+2,653
|3,405
|+41
|31,536
|314,297
|242
|40,054
|391
|2,344,590
|268,899
|8,719,213
|38
|Hungary
|329,721
|+870
|10,080
|+103
|176,576
|143,065
|394
|34,176
|1,045
|2,727,896
|282,751
|9,647,707
|39
|Jordan
|299,831
|3,919
|278,929
|16,983
|210
|29,238
|382
|3,260,036
|317,900
|10,254,895
|40
|Nepal
|262,784
|+522
|1,893
|+8
|255,666
|5,225
|8,937
|64
|1,957,454
|66,573
|29,402,973
|41
|Panama
|256,230
|4,197
|203,688
|48,345
|235
|58,913
|965
|1,343,045
|308,794
|4,349,325
|42
|Japan
|243,847
|3,599
|200,676
|39,572
|731
|1,931
|29
|4,953,004
|39,223
|126,276,825
|43
|Georgia
|232,079
|+2,316
|2,646
|+18
|222,787
|6,646
|58,235
|664
|1,903,589
|477,662
|3,985,222
|44
|Azerbaijan
|221,401
|+802
|2,792
|+31
|199,213
|19,396
|21,736
|274
|2,222,629
|218,206
|10,185,909
|45
|Ecuador
|215,080
|14,069
|190,350
|10,661
|396
|12,097
|791
|756,952
|42,575
|17,779,418
|46
|UAE
|214,732
|682
|191,455
|22,595
|21,578
|69
|21,430,011
|2,153,474
|9,951,369
|47
|Croatia
|214,390
|+1,071
|4,179
|+53
|204,303
|5,908
|200
|52,390
|1,021
|1,041,678
|254,553
|4,092,187
|48
|Bulgaria
|204,080
|7,835
|124,624
|71,621
|411
|29,485
|1,132
|1,173,704
|169,576
|6,921,398
|49
|Belarus
|203,104
|+1,273
|1,471
|+10
|184,574
|17,059
|21,498
|156
|4,050,922
|428,772
|9,447,723
|50
|Lebanon
|192,139
|1,512
|134,367
|56,260
|466
|28,216
|222
|2,054,573
|301,714
|6,809,671
|51
|Slovakia
|191,088
|+2,989
|2,603
|+82
|132,852
|55,633
|453
|34,991
|477
|1,470,235
|269,224
|5,461,002
|52
|Dominican Republic
|175,374
|2,419
|133,812
|39,143
|270
|16,084
|222
|885,776
|81,238
|10,903,495
|53
|Denmark
|172,779
|+1,992
|1,420
|+31
|142,057
|29,302
|141
|29,776
|245
|10,894,536
|1,877,503
|5,802,673
|54
|Costa Rica
|172,436
|2,229
|132,916
|37,291
|256
|33,693
|436
|506,685
|99,002
|5,117,903
|55
|Bolivia
|163,671
|+1,010
|9,219
|+18
|133,671
|20,781
|71
|13,925
|784
|424,831
|36,143
|11,754,164
|56
|Armenia
|160,544
|+324
|2,878
|+14
|145,759
|11,907
|54,126
|970
|600,306
|202,390
|2,966,089
|57
|Kazakhstan
|158,302
|+723
|2,262
|145,194
|10,846
|221
|8,380
|120
|5,250,104
|277,911
|18,891,305
|58
|Kuwait
|152,027
|+312
|938
|147,784
|3,305
|55
|35,333
|218
|1,277,197
|296,834
|4,302,728
|59
|Lithuania
|149,497
|+1,510
|1,996
|+46
|81,630
|65,871
|189
|55,317
|739
|1,667,965
|617,178
|2,702,569
|60
|Moldova
|146,309
|3,054
|134,021
|9,234
|254
|36,313
|758
|563,245
|139,793
|4,029,131
|61
|Qatar
|144,852
|+208
|245
|142,056
|2,551
|35
|51,589
|87
|1,261,956
|449,446
|2,807,805
|62
|Tunisia
|144,796
|4,862
|108,491
|31,443
|351
|12,186
|409
|635,100
|53,452
|11,881,789
|63
|Egypt
|143,464
|7,863
|114,601
|21,000
|90
|1,389
|76
|1,000,000
|9,679
|103,314,034
|64
|Palestine
|143,169
|+941
|1,505
|+15
|124,525
|17,139
|113
|27,738
|292
|910,041
|176,317
|5,161,395
|65
|Greece
|140,526
|5,011
|9,989
|125,526
|407
|13,516
|482
|3,432,711
|330,171
|10,396,772
|66
|Guatemala
|138,656
|4,835
|127,797
|6,024
|5
|7,667
|267
|643,185
|35,567
|18,083,821
|67
|Oman
|129,774
|+190
|1,502
|122,406
|5,866
|26
|25,091
|290
|571,472
|110,489
|5,172,200
|68
|Slovenia
|128,359
|+2,501
|2,868
|+30
|104,988
|20,503
|188
|61,738
|1,379
|690,226
|331,985
|2,079,085
|69
|Myanmar
|127,584
|+59
|2,766
|+22
|110,805
|14,013
|2,337
|51
|1,904,389
|34,881
|54,596,628
|70
|Ethiopia
|125,919
|1,950
|112,610
|11,359
|262
|1,082
|17
|1,822,122
|15,654
|116,402,138
|71
|Honduras
|123,398
|+29
|3,181
|+1
|57,348
|62,869
|160
|12,359
|319
|308,727
|30,920
|9,984,745
|72
|Malaysia
|122,845
|+2,027
|509
|+8
|99,449
|22,887
|123
|3,771
|16
|3,462,628
|106,289
|32,577,454
|73
|Venezuela
|114,407
|1,038
|108,468
|4,901
|80
|4,029
|37
|2,419,991
|85,228
|28,394,403
|74
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|112,645
|4,131
|77,891
|30,623
|34,445
|1,263
|517,161
|158,140
|3,270,275
|75
|Paraguay
|109,837
|2,305
|85,800
|21,732
|162
|15,304
|321
|568,371
|79,191
|7,177,231
|76
|Ireland
|107,997
|2,265
|23,364
|82,368
|70
|21,748
|456
|2,472,132
|497,817
|4,965,946
|77
|Libya
|102,456
|+481
|1,536
|+10
|76,244
|24,676
|14,808
|222
|560,170
|80,962
|6,918,909
|78
|Algeria
|100,645
|2,777
|67,999
|29,869
|42
|2,274
|63
|44,253,192
|79
|Kenya
|97,127
|+219
|1,690
|+4
|79,357
|16,080
|29
|1,786
|31
|1,064,419
|19,577
|54,370,950
|80
|Bahrain
|93,766
|352
|90,995
|2,419
|13
|54,162
|203
|2,405,722
|1,389,619
|1,731,210
|81
|Nigeria
|91,351
|1,318
|75,699
|14,334
|10
|438
|6
|958,911
|4,594
|208,720,563
|82
|China
|87,183
|+33
|4,634
|82,117
|432
|13
|61
|3
|160,000,000
|111,163
|1,439,323,776
|83
|North Macedonia
|84,129
|2,550
|63,532
|18,047
|138
|40,382
|1,224
|405,108
|194,452
|2,083,330
|84
|Kyrgyzstan
|81,512
|+124
|1,360
|76,955
|3,197
|50
|12,390
|207
|598,976
|91,045
|6,578,928
|85
|Uzbekistan
|77,295
|+37
|614
|75,545
|1,136
|155
|2,293
|18
|1,377,915
|40,868
|33,716,228
|86
|S. Korea
|64,979
|+715
|1,007
|+26
|46,172
|17,800
|386
|1,267
|20
|4,439,361
|86,551
|51,291,876
|87
|Albania
|59,623
|1,199
|34,996
|23,428
|39
|20,730
|417
|264,984
|92,131
|2,876,179
|88
|Singapore
|58,749
|+28
|29
|58,497
|223
|1
|10,002
|5
|5,426,351
|923,809
|5,873,889
|89
|Ghana
|55,168
|335
|53,928
|905
|12
|1,757
|11
|672,364
|21,412
|31,401,621
|90
|Afghanistan
|53,105
|+94
|2,244
|+7
|42,666
|8,195
|93
|1,349
|57
|207,550
|5,272
|39,372,031
|91
|Norway
|51,245
|452
|+3
|37,658
|13,135
|27
|9,415
|83
|2,877,602
|528,686
|5,442,936
|92
|Montenegro
|49,630
|692
|39,877
|9,061
|68
|79,015
|1,102
|186,156
|296,376
|628,107
|93
|El Salvador
|47,355
|+268
|1,373
|+9
|42,225
|3,757
|80
|7,282
|211
|633,608
|97,433
|6,502,988
|94
|Luxembourg
|46,986
|508
|43,364
|3,114
|34
|74,444
|805
|1,684,316
|2,668,617
|631,157
|95
|Sri Lanka
|45,242
|215
|38,262
|6,765
|2,108
|10
|1,275,736
|59,449
|21,459,318
|96
|Latvia
|43,942
|+824
|722
|+30
|30,892
|12,328
|68
|23,431
|385
|907,271
|483,777
|1,875,391
|97
|Finland
|37,218
|+299
|576
|+11
|31,000
|5,642
|25
|6,712
|104
|2,520,076
|454,465
|5,545,144
|98
|Uganda
|36,050
|274
|12,267
|23,509
|776
|6
|758,383
|16,321
|46,466,703
|99
|Estonia
|29,950
|+429
|258
|+7
|20,507
|9,185
|40
|22,570
|194
|649,746
|489,637
|1,326,994
|100
|Australia
|28,523
|+19
|909
|25,790
|1,824
|1,112
|35
|11,590,671
|451,862
|25,650,888
|101
|Cameroon
|26,848
|448
|24,892
|1,508
|46
|999
|17
|149,000
|5,543
|26,879,639
|102
|Namibia
|25,887
|+501
|222
|+4
|21,777
|3,888
|36
|10,095
|87
|217,443
|84,797
|2,564,274
|103
|Cyprus
|24,639
|133
|2,057
|22,449
|51
|20,332
|110
|775,851
|640,216
|1,211,859
|104
|Sudan
|23,316
|1,468
|13,524
|8,324
|526
|33
|44,367,047
|105
|Ivory Coast
|22,800
|138
|22,145
|517
|854
|5
|264,223
|9,893
|26,708,253
|106
|Zambia
|22,645
|+652
|412
|+14
|19,526
|2,707
|1,215
|22
|640,102
|34,334
|18,643,364
|107
|Uruguay
|21,426
|211
|15,539
|5,676
|72
|6,157
|61
|659,229
|189,439
|3,479,910
|108
|Senegal
|19,964
|+161
|428
|+4
|17,690
|1,846
|35
|1,177
|25
|277,302
|16,344
|16,966,543
|109
|Mozambique
|19,463
|171
|16,828
|2,464
|614
|5
|277,452
|8,753
|31,696,634
|110
|DRC
|18,153
|599
|14,723
|2,831
|200
|7
|90,930,605
|111
|Madagascar
|17,767
|262
|17,298
|207
|16
|633
|9
|101,223
|3,609
|28,050,364
|112
|Angola
|17,684
|408
|11,266
|6,010
|9
|530
|12
|174,111
|5,216
|33,380,077
|113
|French Polynesia
|16,988
|121
|4,842
|12,025
|20
|60,297
|429
|26,355
|93,544
|281,740
|114
|Zimbabwe
|15,829
|384
|11,716
|3,729
|1,057
|26
|206,035
|13,760
|14,973,105
|115
|Botswana
|15,368
|45
|12,481
|2,842
|1
|6,469
|19
|553,859
|233,135
|2,375,701
|116
|Mauritania
|14,875
|360
|12,377
|2,138
|65
|3,157
|76
|125,644
|26,669
|4,711,323
|117
|Maldives
|13,893
|48
|13,204
|641
|29
|25,474
|88
|325,587
|596,990
|545,381
|118
|Guinea
|13,818
|+19
|81
|13,195
|542
|24
|1,038
|6
|108,411
|8,144
|13,312,405
|119
|Malta
|13,388
|+158
|226
|+4
|11,460
|1,702
|18
|30,280
|511
|526,858
|1,191,590
|442,147
|120
|French Guiana
|13,374
|72
|9,995
|3,307
|5
|44,199
|238
|105,535
|348,773
|302,589
|121
|Tajikistan
|13,305
|+5
|90
|13,060
|155
|1,379
|9
|9,646,064
|122
|Jamaica
|13,246
|+43
|305
|+1
|11,106
|1,835
|6
|4,463
|103
|141,183
|47,572
|2,967,798
|123
|Cuba
|12,740
|147
|10,837
|1,756
|20
|1,125
|13
|1,523,288
|134,530
|11,323,057
|124
|Cabo Verde
|11,949
|113
|11,597
|239
|23
|21,373
|202
|107,817
|192,850
|559,071
|125
|Syria
|11,799
|734
|5,615
|5,450
|666
|41
|17,715,504
|126
|Belize
|10,938
|257
|10,095
|586
|5
|27,257
|640
|60,260
|150,164
|401,294
|127
|Eswatini
|10,138
|244
|7,123
|2,771
|67
|8,692
|209
|96,091
|82,390
|1,166,301
|128
|Haiti
|10,127
|236
|8,672
|1,219
|883
|21
|42,080
|3,668
|11,473,441
|129
|Gabon
|9,605
|66
|9,415
|124
|7
|4,265
|29
|378,048
|167,850
|2,252,290
|130
|Réunion
|9,118
|42
|8,706
|370
|4
|10,147
|47
|61,124
|68,023
|898,584
|131
|Hong Kong
|9,050
|+32
|153
|8,127
|770
|48
|1,202
|20
|5,548,765
|737,073
|7,528,103
|132
|Thailand
|8,966
|+527
|65
|4,397
|4,504
|1
|128
|0.9
|1,217,873
|17,426
|69,889,952
|133
|Rwanda
|8,848
|105
|6,816
|1,927
|675
|8
|741,036
|56,505
|13,114,410
|134
|Guadeloupe
|8,660
|154
|2,242
|6,264
|3
|21,641
|385
|100,771
|251,827
|400,159
|135
|Andorra
|8,249
|84
|7,548
|617
|15
|106,674
|1,086
|180,088
|2,328,855
|77,329
|136
|Bahamas
|7,924
|175
|6,239
|1,510
|14
|20,052
|443
|53,068
|134,293
|395,165
|137
|Mali
|7,260
|279
|4,994
|1,987
|353
|14
|136,739
|6,656
|20,544,527
|138
|Trinidad and Tobago
|7,178
|127
|6,718
|333
|3
|5,121
|91
|72,735
|51,886
|1,401,815
|139
|Burkina Faso
|7,126
|86
|5,300
|1,740
|336
|4
|21,192,208
|140
|Congo
|7,107
|108
|5,846
|1,153
|1,272
|19
|72,766
|13,025
|5,586,709
|141
|Malawi
|6,935
|196
|5,718
|1,021
|4
|358
|10
|88,153
|4,549
|19,379,454
|142
|Suriname
|6,493
|124
|5,913
|456
|9
|11,018
|210
|27,509
|46,679
|589,320
|143
|Guyana
|6,379
|166
|5,936
|277
|4
|8,090
|211
|38,995
|49,455
|788,499
|144
|Martinique
|6,091
|43
|98
|5,950
|4
|16,238
|115
|75,034
|200,029
|375,115
|145
|Nicaragua
|6,046
|165
|4,225
|1,656
|907
|25
|6,664,771
|146
|Mayotte
|6,045
|56
|2,964
|3,025
|4
|21,891
|203
|37,719
|136,593
|276,142
|147
|Djibouti
|5,846
|61
|5,747
|38
|5,874
|61
|101,163
|101,639
|995,317
|148
|Iceland
|5,811
|+16
|29
|5,671
|111
|16,972
|85
|443,296
|1,294,756
|342,378
|149
|Aruba
|5,606
|49
|5,218
|339
|4
|52,393
|458
|68,630
|641,408
|106,999
|150
|Equatorial Guinea
|5,279
|86
|5,143
|50
|3,702
|60
|77,256
|54,172
|1,426,116
|151
|CAR
|4,963
|63
|1,924
|2,976
|2
|1,019
|13
|32,711
|6,713
|4,872,437
|152
|Somalia
|4,714
|130
|3,612
|972
|292
|8
|16,116,651
|153
|Curaçao
|4,323
|16
|3,280
|1,027
|4
|26,290
|97
|36,513
|222,049
|164,437
|154
|Gambia
|3,800
|124
|3,669
|7
|1
|1,550
|51
|30,012
|12,245
|2,450,873
|155
|Togo
|3,722
|69
|3,479
|174
|444
|8
|181,177
|21,628
|8,376,847
|156
|South Sudan
|3,589
|63
|3,131
|395
|2
|319
|6
|77,161
|6,852
|11,260,699
|157
|Niger
|3,500
|+35
|110
|2,061
|1,329
|3
|142
|4
|63,856
|2,591
|24,645,151
|158
|Benin
|3,251
|44
|3,061
|146
|265
|4
|379,760
|30,916
|12,283,427
|159
|Lesotho
|3,206
|65
|1,496
|1,645
|1,491
|30
|33,345
|15,503
|2,150,940
|160
|Channel Islands
|3,142
|63
|2,690
|389
|10
|17,987
|361
|271,567
|1,554,636
|174,682
|161
|Sierra Leone
|2,673
|76
|1,910
|687
|332
|9
|8,059,221
|162
|Gibraltar
|2,513
|8
|1,504
|1,001
|49
|74,601
|237
|124,811
|3,705,130
|33,686
|163
|San Marino
|2,493
|62
|2,127
|304
|10
|73,393
|1,825
|27,362
|805,523
|33,968
|164
|Guinea-Bissau
|2,455
|45
|2,398
|12
|5
|1,233
|23
|37,546
|18,853
|1,991,520
|165
|Liechtenstein
|2,246
|+22
|45
|+4
|2,005
|196
|16
|58,820
|1,179
|20,649
|540,776
|38,184
|166
|Chad
|2,229
|104
|1,724
|401
|134
|6
|16,663,212
|167
|New Zealand
|2,186
|+5
|25
|2,100
|61
|437
|5
|1,419,361
|283,753
|5,002,100
|168
|Yemen
|2,101
|610
|1,401
|90
|23
|70
|20
|17,404
|577
|30,158,537
|169
|Liberia
|1,779
|83
|1,406
|290
|2
|348
|16
|39,870
|7,790
|5,117,794
|170
|Vietnam
|1,504
|+7
|35
|1,339
|130
|15
|0.4
|1,431,631
|14,640
|97,786,433
|171
|Sint Maarten
|1,465
|27
|1,370
|68
|3
|33,972
|626
|10,242
|237,501
|43,124
|172
|Eritrea
|1,363
|3
|694
|666
|382
|0.8
|23,693
|6,634
|3,571,430
|173
|Mongolia
|1,308
|+22
|2
|+1
|884
|422
|9
|396
|0.6
|660,909
|199,964
|3,305,142
|174
|Sao Tome and Principe
|1,024
|17
|983
|24
|4,629
|77
|7,498
|33,893
|221,225
|175
|Saint Martin
|995
|12
|855
|128
|7
|25,512
|308
|11,186
|286,813
|39,001
|176
|Monaco
|917
|3
|743
|171
|1
|23,284
|76
|51,953
|1,319,140
|39,384
|177
|Turks and Caicos
|910
|6
|783
|121
|2
|23,343
|154
|11,884
|304,843
|38,984
|178
|Comoros
|864
|13
|732
|119
|983
|15
|878,985
|179
|Burundi
|842
|2
|687
|153
|70
|0.2
|76,962
|6,377
|12,068,958
|180
|Taiwan
|817
|+2
|7
|697
|113
|34
|0.3
|128,798
|5,403
|23,838,930
|181
|Papua New Guinea
|799
|9
|755
|35
|88
|1.0
|39,761
|4,402
|9,033,038
|182
|Bhutan
|734
|453
|281
|946
|301,076
|388,012
|775,946
|183
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|699
|0
|184
|Barbados
|643
|+37
|7
|324
|312
|1
|2,236
|24
|74,263
|258,256
|287,556
|185
|Faeroe Islands
|626
|+4
|568
|58
|2
|12,786
|203,657
|4,159,831
|48,958
|186
|Bermuda
|624
|10
|519
|95
|4
|10,039
|161
|145,501
|2,340,787
|62,159
|187
|Mauritius
|531
|10
|513
|8
|417
|8
|289,552
|227,483
|1,272,853
|188
|Tanzania
|509
|21
|183
|305
|7
|8
|0.3
|60,591,145
|189
|Cambodia
|382
|362
|20
|23
|341,480
|20,282
|16,836,859
|190
|Isle of Man
|380
|25
|349
|6
|4,457
|293
|21,116
|247,654
|85,264
|191
|Saint Lucia
|360
|5
|292
|63
|1,956
|27
|20,049
|108,928
|184,058
|192
|Seychelles
|354
|+32
|1
|224
|129
|3,588
|10
|5,200
|52,707
|98,659
|193
|Cayman Islands
|347
|2
|299
|46
|1
|5,248
|30
|60,960
|922,016
|66,116
|194
|Caribbean Netherlands
|249
|+8
|3
|181
|65
|9,450
|114
|4,453
|169,007
|26,348
|195
|St. Barth
|190
|1
|172
|17
|19,207
|101
|8,518
|861,100
|9,892
|196
|Brunei
|172
|3
|149
|20
|391
|7
|83,920
|190,892
|439,620
|197
|Antigua and Barbuda
|160
|5
|148
|7
|1
|1,627
|51
|6,651
|67,630
|98,344
|198
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|133
|+9
|100
|33
|1,197
|21,273
|191,440
|111,121
|199
|Grenada
|127
|1
|107
|19
|1,126
|9
|6,781
|60,121
|112,790
|200
|Dominica
|88
|83
|5
|1,221
|6,618
|91,817
|72,078
|201
|British Virgin Islands
|86
|1
|74
|11
|2,835
|33
|10,483
|345,586
|30,334
|202
|Fiji
|49
|2
|44
|3
|54
|2
|19,883
|22,098
|899,771
|203
|Timor-Leste
|49
|37
|12
|37
|16,885
|12,684
|1,331,188
|204
|Macao
|46
|46
|0
|70
|4,238
|6,482
|653,846
|205
|Laos
|41
|40
|1
|6
|93,619
|12,773
|7,329,325
|206
|New Caledonia
|40
|38
|2
|139
|19,069
|66,465
|286,901
|207
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|33
|31
|2
|618
|5,593
|104,754
|53,392
|208
|Falkland Islands
|29
|17
|12
|8,213
|5,467
|1,548,287
|3,531
|209
|Greenland
|27
|21
|6
|475
|15,677
|275,902
|56,821
|210
|Vatican City
|27
|15
|12
|33,666
|802
|211
|Solomon Islands
|17
|10
|7
|24
|4,500
|6,471
|695,395
|212
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|16
|14
|2
|2,769
|3,196
|553,037
|5,779
|213
|Anguilla
|15
|13
|2
|995
|5,337
|354,124
|15,071
|214
|Montserrat
|13
|1
|12
|0
|2,603
|200
|626
|125,350
|4,994
|215
|Western Sahara
|10
|1
|8
|1
|17
|2
|604,759
|216
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|0
|217
|Marshall Islands
|4
|4
|0
|67
|59,395
|218
|Wallis and Futuna
|4
|1
|3
|359
|1,149
|103,170
|11,137
|219
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|10
|199,089
|220
|Vanuatu
|1
|1
|0
|3
|310,775
|Total:
|86,261,376
|+132,758
|1,864,098
|+3,518
|61,206,169
|23,191,109
|107,936
|11,066.5
|239.1
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)