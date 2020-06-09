As a number of countries are gingerly starting to lift their lockdown measures, experts warn that a further surge of the coronavirus in under-developed regions with shaky public health systems could undermine efforts to halt the pandemic.
Countries like Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, India and Pakistan are easing tight restrictions before their outbreaks have peaked and also before any detailed surveillance and testing system is in place to keep the virus under control. Maria Cheng and Mauricio Savarese have this special report.
Yemen Crisis-Houthis: An AP investigation has found that the pandemic is taking a deadly toll on the war-weary population of Yemen. The situation has been exacerbated in the Houthi-controlled north where the rebels have suppressed information about the virus, severely punished those who speak out, enforced little mitigation measures, and promoted conspiracies and claims that their scientists are working on developing a cure for COVID-19 to present to the world, Maggie Michael reports from Cairo.
- New Delhi has reversed orders that limited the scope of testing and reserved hospital beds for city residents as the Indian capital’s caseload continues to surge. It has almost 30,000 while India’s national total exceeds 266,000.
- In the meantime, Moscow is the latest major city to begin easing restrictions, even as daily infections remain at around the 2,000 mark.
More from AP’s Global and U.S. teams:
- China Global Donor: Chinese companies have become global humanitarian donors alongside their American, European and Japanese counterparts during the pandemic. Companies including e-commerce giant Alibaba, video service TikTok and tech brand Tencent are providing hundreds of millions of dollars of medical supplies, food and cash in dozens of countries. The assistance gives donors a chance to repair China’s image and gain credit with President Xi Jinping’s government.
- Photos-Mexico’s Cemeteries: Gravediggers and crematorium workers are struggling as the country registers escalating virus death numbers even as it gradually eases some restrictions. Mexico has reported 13,699 deaths and 117,103 confirmed cases.
- Lives Lost: A New Jersey family of five doctors has lost two members to COVID-19. Satyender Khanna and daughter Priya Khanna both died in the hospital where Priya had been born. The family has lived in Glen Ridge, in northern New Jersey, since the early 1970s. The father, who died at 77, was a practicing surgeon for more than four decades. His daughter, who died at 43, specialized in the study of kidney diseases.
- Tokyo Olympics Q & A: It’s been two and a half months since the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until next year. So where do the games stand?
- One Good Thing: The AP began this daily fixture to capture acts of kindness, generosity and self-sacrifice in times of pandemic. Months later, there’s been no end to the good deeds we’ve found. From giant cinnamon rolls baked to benefit a food bank, to a serenade for hospital workers, they’re reminders that decency and goodness not only endure despite the virus but often flourish because of it.