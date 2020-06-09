As a number of countries are gingerly starting to lift their lockdown measures, experts warn that a further surge of the coronavirus in under-developed regions with shaky public health systems could undermine efforts to halt the pandemic.

Countries like Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, India and Pakistan are easing tight restrictions before their outbreaks have peaked and also before any detailed surveillance and testing system is in place to keep the virus under control. Maria Cheng and Mauricio Savarese have this special report.

Yemen Crisis-Houthis: An AP investigation has found that the pandemic is taking a deadly toll on the war-weary population of Yemen. The situation has been exacerbated in the Houthi-controlled north where the rebels have suppressed information about the virus, severely punished those who speak out, enforced little mitigation measures, and promoted conspiracies and claims that their scientists are working on developing a cure for COVID-19 to present to the world, Maggie Michael reports from Cairo.

New Delhi has reversed orders that limited the scope of testing and reserved hospital beds for city residents as the Indian capital’s caseload continues to surge. It has almost 30,000 while India’s national total exceeds 266,000.

In the meantime, Moscow is the latest major city to begin easing restrictions, even as daily infections remain at around the 2,000 mark.

More from AP’s Global and U.S. teams: