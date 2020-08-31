BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Measures St. Kitts and Nevis is taking to keep students, teachers and their families safe during the coronavirus global pandemic will be discussed tomorrow on the Leadership Matters virtual forum series featuring Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture, the Honourable Jonel Powell.

Section 9 of The Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 14) Regulations, 2020, which came into operation as at 5:00am last Saturday, August 29th, states that all public educational places of instruction may reopen as long as they comply with the minimum standards set out in Schedule 2. Please access the link to these Regulations here; Schedule 2 is published on pages 10-12: https://zizonline.com/saint-christopher-and-nevis-statutory-rules-and-orders-no-39-of-2020-emergency-powers-covid-19-no-14-regulations/

With public schools scheduled to reopen next week, the Prime Minister and Hon. Powell will answer questions from the audience. The discussion will take place on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/) from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The call-in numbers for Leadership Matters are 1(869) 466-2666, 662-8674, 767-4765 and 1(239) 645-4500. Questions can also be sent via WhatsApp to (869) 661-5683.

The Leadership Matters virtual forum simulcasts on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/), Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM) and WINN (98.9) FM, and is also streamed live on social media platforms including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).

