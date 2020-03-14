

There are more than 142,000 cases worldwide

There are now more than 142,000 coronavirus cases globally and more than 5,300 related deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization. Here’s the latest breakdown: Total cases: 142,320

142,320 Deaths: 5,388

5,388 Countries or territories with cases: 129 China remains the hardest-hit country, with close to 81,000 cases. Italy has more than 17,000 cases, followed by Iran, with more than 11,000 cases.

Seville suspends Easter procession due to coronavirus concerns

A Holy Week procession in April 2019. Marcelo del Pozo/Getty Images Seville’s Easter processional parade has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, the city’s Mayor tweeted Saturday. “I want to communicate the hardest decision I’ve made as mayor in these five years, which is the suspension of the Holy Week processional parades, in consensus with the General council of Seville and the Archbishopric,” Mayor Juan Espadas Cejas said. The Mayor’s decision comes after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared a 15-day state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic. “The State of Emergency is a resource used to tackle extraordinary crisis such as the one happening in the world and in our country,” Sanchez said during a televised speech on Friday. The annual Eastern celebration, known as Semana Santa de Sevilla, is one of the city’s most attended festivals. It features traditional parades and processions and large gatherings.

Iran’s military to enforce cyber monitoring and closure of public spaces

An empty Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex in Tabriz, Iran, on March 13. Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Iran’s Armed Forces will start clearing public spaces nationwide as part of a scaled-up effort to halt the spread of coronavirus in the country, according to state-run Press TV. Most shops, streets and roads will be closed within a period of 24 hours that began on Friday, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri said Friday, as quoted by Press TV. Only essential shops and offices, like grocery stores, pharmacies and banks will remain open with minimal staff. He said:

Over the next one week to 10 days, the entire Iranian nation will be monitored once through cyberspace, by phone and, if necessary, in person, and those suspected of the disease will be identified.” He added that law enforcement and security committees along with the Interior Ministry and provincial governors will be clearing shops, streets and roads. The suspected cases will be transferred to medical centers, Baqeri said, adding that the Iranian Armed Forces would establish up to 1,000 treatment units for coronavirus patients. He also urged the Iranian people to comply with the Health Ministry safety guidelines in order to stop the outbreak in a timely manner. Coronavirus has so far killed 514 people and infected over 11,300 in Iran. On Friday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif submitted a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urging the international community to disregard the “inhumane” sanctions imposed by the US. “I urge the world body—and member states—to disregard inhuman US sanctions on my country. And insist that they be lifted,” Zarif said on his official Twitter account. “As the #COVID19 ravages Iran, we should recognize that viruses don’t discriminate. To fight them, neither should humans.” Also on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said an apparent offer from US President Donald Trump to help Iran fight the virus was “hypocritical” and “repulsive,” according to Press TV. “Instead of hypocritical displays of compassion and repulsive bragging, you should end your economic and medical terrorism so that medicine and medical supplies can reach medical staff and the Iranian people,” Mousavi said, adding that Washington should care for its own people amid the pandemic. Hezbollah’s Chief Hassan Nasrallah also blasted Trump and his administration on Friday for their transparency in keeping the public informed, according to Press TV. “We are in the middle of a battle that resembles a world war,” and Trump and his team have been “the worst liars��� when it comes to fighting the virus, Nasrallah said.

Planes turn around mid-air because of flight restrictions

A Jet2 Boeing 737-800 lands in 2019. Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images British travel company Jet2 has canceled all flights to mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands. The company said on Saturday the cancellations were in response to local measures introduced by the Spanish government. At least five Jet2 flights from the United Kingdom to Malaga and Alicante in Spain were turned around mid-air on Saturday, according to data obtained by Flightradar24, after the airline confirmed it would be cancelling all flights to Spain “with immediate effect.” “We have taken the decision to cancel all flights to Mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands with immediate effect,” a Jet2 spokesman confirmed to CNN in a statement, asserting that the health and safety of customers is the airline’s “number one” priority. On Thursday, the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared a 15-day state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic. Daily life has been severely restricted in several Spanish provinces and cities, with large gatherings cancelled, restaurants shut and beaches closed to public.

Czechs shut restaurants, pubs and most shops amid outbreak

Usually packed with tourists, historical sites in Prague — like the Charles Bridge pictured here — have been deserted because of the measures adopted by the government. Photo: AP Photo/Petr David Josek The Czech government has issued more coronavirus-related bans on Saturday morning. The country — which has the world’s highest per capita beer consumption — has shut pubs and restaurants for 10 days starting Saturday morning. The government has previously restricted pubs’ opening hours, but said Saturday stricter measures are needed to prevent further spreading of the virus. It has also ordered most shops — except food supermarkets, pharmacies, gas station and other stores selling vital items — to close.

India declares a “a notified disaster”

The Indian government has declared “a notified disaster” in the country as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. This declaration by the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement Saturday will allow for the use of the State Disaster Response Fund to combat the pandemic. India has confirmed 82 cases and two deaths.

Millions of students out of schools in the US after Trump declares national emergency

