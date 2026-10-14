Cotton Ground first in line for load shedding

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NEVLEC General Manager Alden Stapleton has explained why the Cotton Ground feeder is often the first area affected when the island’s electricity system experiences a sudden loss of generation capacity.

Stapleton made the disclosure during a radio edition of Talk That Get Results on VON Radio on October 6, while explaining how the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) manages demand when it does not have sufficient reserve generation capacity.

“It’s about load and demand,” Stapleton said. He explained that NEVLEC is currently operating without an N-1 spinning reserve, meaning the company does not have enough additional generation capacity immediately available to compensate if one of its larger generating units goes offline.

Under the current system configuration, the Cotton Ground feeder is designated for automatic disconnection when there is a sudden drop in generation. This allows NEVLEC to quickly reduce demand and protect the stability of the wider electricity network.

“The Cotton Ground feeder is under frequency. So automatically, if we lose the engine or there’s a problem at the plant, the Cotton Ground feeder will be the one designated to go off,” Stapleton explained.

The measure is designed to help maintain the system frequency at approximately 60 hertz when generation capacity suddenly falls below demand.

Stapleton used a hypothetical example in which demand reaches 10 megawatts while the largest generating unit has a capacity of 3.8 megawatts. If that unit were to go offline, NEVLEC could be forced to shed some load to prevent the system from becoming unstable.

He stressed that the arrangement is not related to a problem specific to residents of Cotton Ground, but is a technical measure incorporated into the system to help protect the wider network.