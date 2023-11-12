Could Baggage Check-In At The Hotel Be The Future For Caribbean Tourists?

Passengers flying with easyJet from Gatwick and Geneva airports can now have their luggage collected from their doorstep or hotel, and delivered at their destination, skipping long check-in lines and baggage collection on arrival, all included in the price of a ticket on the ultra-low air carrier.

After checking their bags, usually the day before the flight, passengers can just travel to the airport and to their destination without baggage.

The new service offers three options: departure, arrival, and door-to-door, allowing for a seamless luggage experience for passengers.

The partnership with AirPortr ensures safe transportation of luggage, with vetted drivers conducting checks and sending digital receipts to track luggage throughout the journey.

The departure option entails that consumers flying from Gatwick or Geneva can collect their bags from their home or hotel and take them to the airport to be checked in.

The second option is for passengers arriving in Geneva from any easyJet airport, where they can choose to have their bags delivered to their final destination.

Lastly, the door-to-door option is for passengers flying between Gatwick and Geneva, where easyJet offers a seamless luggage experience. When customers book door-to-door service, their bags will be collected from their home or hotel before departure and delivered to their final destination upon arrival.

The AirPortr vetted drivers are responsible for the luggage’s transportation and conduct checks on all boarding passes and passports before they seal and photograph the bags to ensure their safety.

Once the luggage is picked up, passengers are notified through text with a digital International Air Transport Association (IATA) luggage receipt after the baggage check-in is completed.

The receipt also lets travelers track their luggage throughout their journey, giving passengers a seamless and less stressful trip.

The low-cost carrier has stated that it is the first airline to offer the service in a bundled fare, with customers purchasing a FLEXI fare between Gatwick and Geneva having the service included in their ticket.

Celebrating the new product, easyJet’s Chief Commercial Officer Sophie Dekkers commented:

We are always looking at how we can innovate with the products and services we offer to ensure we are providing more of the choices our customers want, so we are excited to be introducing Airportr’s services initially from London Gatwick and Geneva to help make travel even easier for our customers, whether they are flying for business or leisure.”

While this fuss-free service is a dream for many travelers, it is only available for customers at London Gatwick and Geneva airports. But could this collaboration be extended to other easyJet destinations in the future?