Could Chinese Washing Machines Squeeze Florida Orange Juice? US Presidential Candidate DeSantis Threatens Trade Wars With China.

Data from 2022 show that US exports are falling farther and farther behind foreign peers also selling into the Chinese market.

Once major US manufacturing exports—like automobiles and Boeing jets—have all but disappeared.

Semiconductor sector sales tailed off in 2022 and also may not return, due to new US export control policy. US services exports plunged during the pandemic and have not yet come back.

Where the United States has put additional tariffs on Chinese consumer products such as washing machine, the effect has simply been that US consumers pay higher prices for imported washing machines.

A possible reduction in sales of Chinese washing machines to the US is offset by the fact that China exports washing machines all over the world, and is not dependent on US sales.

Even where US exports appear to be doing alright—US farm sales to China in 2022 hit record highs—worrying signs have emerged.

Much of the agriculture gains were not the result of increased shipments but simply higher prices and concerns over global food insecurity associated with the Russia-Ukraine war. Furthermore, Chinese buyers are diversifying toward other suppliers, while the US agricultural sector remains highly dependent on the Chinese market for its exports.

Recently Florida, where Ron DeSantis is governor, has introduced some new laws that affect the ability of Chinese citizens to buy land in Florida and restricted the size of homes they may buy, but recently China has talked of retaliating by restricting imports of Florida orange juice concentrate.

Florida has also introduced laws banning all undocumented aliens from the state, so the issue might be moot if Florida cannot find enough people to pick the oranges from the trees.