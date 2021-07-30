By Loshaun Dixon

A couple from the United States was hit with fines this week after they broke quarantine protocols last weekend.

Farrakhan Assegai and Natasha Robinson were in quarantine at Montpelier in Nevis, and had to pay a US$500 fine after they left quarantine to travel to St. Kitts

According to Superintendent of Police, Cromwell Henry, the incident took place last Saturday when the couple left quarantine without authorization.

“On the morning of Saturday, July 24, the couple left their quarantine without authorization and journeyed to St. Kitts via a ferry. They were eventually located at a residence in Frigate Bay that night, and were taken to a government quarantine facility at the OTI to complete their quarantine and to be tested.

He said their test results returned negative, and they were released from quarantine on Tuesday, July 27.

“They were taken back to Nevis where they were arrested and charged for breaching their quarantine, and were taken before the Charlestown Magistrates Court where they were convicted and fined US$500 to be paid in one day.

“The fines were paid and they were allowed to leave the Federation.”

Henry warned that the police have taken a zero-tolerance approach to breaches of quarantine, as this puts the entire community at risk.

“This includes persons required to remain in self-quarantine at their homes on the instruction of any medical officer. We continue to solicit the full cooperation of all residents to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols. Whatever instructions or directives are imposed by any medical officer, these are all intended to keep everybody safe.”