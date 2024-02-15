Course #46 Graduates; 26 New Officers Fall In For Duty

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The ranks of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force welcomed 26 new full-fledged officers on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Ten males and 16 females of Course #46 officially graduated following the Passing Out Ceremony held at the Newtown Playing Field.

The graduation marked the end of six months of intense training that challenged the mental and physical capacities of the recruits. Practical sessions included physical training, self-defence, impact and weapons training, military drills, and more. Theoretical subjects included criminal law, evidence and procedure, and general duties etc.



Commandant of the Police Training School, Inspector Marvin Thompson, noted that Course #46 achieved many milestones. This was evident as “drill stars” WPC Recruit Danecia Henry and Special Constable Patrick Bradshaw, led the two platoons during the Passing Out Parade. It was the first time that recruits have ever undertaken this duty which is usually performed by police sergeants. Another milestone highlighted was the participation of 18 recruits in the Independence 40 Ceremonial Parade, which was held five weeks after the course started in July 2023. Additionally, several recruits participated in the Independence 40 Drill Competition and performed creditably, recording third-place finishes in the individual and group categories.



Inspector Thompson congratulated the recruits for staying the course and enduring to the end to achieve their goals of joining the ranks of the noble organisation.



Number 452, Constable Jemaani Wallace, was recognized as the Best Recruit of Course #46 receiving the Commissioner of Police’s Baton of Honour, the Prime Minister’s Plaque and Best Recruit Trophy. Wallace also received awards for Best at Weapon Training, Self-Defence, and Pistol Shot.

Other awards presented went to No. 445 Woman Constable (WPC), Jerzelle Challenger, for being the Most Consistent, the Top Female Recruit and 2nd Place Overall; No. 453 Constable Shervin Flemming, 3rd Place Overall; No. 422 WPC Luluwa Eddy, Best at Final Examination and Best Aggregate in Classroom; No. 446 WPC Danecia Henry, Best at Kit and Turn Out, and Best at Drills; No. 076 Special Constable Patrick Bradshaw, Best at Physical Training; and No. 464 WPC Iyania Richardson, Best in Public Speaking.

Additional awards were received by No. 469 Terrique Lawrence, Best at Rifle Shot; No. 467 WPC Petranece Samuel, Most Determined, Improved Attitude and Communication; No. 462 WPC Mara Williams, Most Improved; No. 447 Constable Reycarldo Herbert, Most Helpful, and No. 458 Constable Tejante Newton, Most Disciplined.

Dignitaries attending the Passing Out Parade included Governor-General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd; Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew; Speaker of the National Assembly, the Honourable Lanein Blanchette; Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley; Senior Minister, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas; Attorney-General, the Honourable Garth Wilkin; permanent secretaries; Commissioner of Police James Sutton and the Police High Command; members of the diplomatic and consular corps; members of the judiciary, senior government and law enforcement officials and more.

The men and women of Course #46 reported to their new posts on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.