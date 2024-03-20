Court Refreezes Controverial Texas Immigration Law.

- Advertisement -

A appeals court has frozen Texas’s controversial immigration law, known as SB4, one of the toughest of its kind, in a case being closely watched across the US as it could affect other states that want to make their own immigration laws.

The legislation would allow officials in Texas to detain and prosecute anyone they think has entered the country illegally, superseding federal powers.

This law has caused a lot of controversy, because historically immigration enforcement has always been administered by federal, not state, agencies under federal law. It is also the federal government that negotiates treaties and agreements with other countries.

Texas is a state where about 40% of the population are Spanish-speaking immigrants or residents. The state claims it is overwhelmed with illegal immigrants and gets no help from the federal government.

One of the biggest concerns of Texas residents is that many families are of mixed status, comprising legal residents, illegal residents, citizens of the US, and that people who are in the US legally may end up being deported.

In addition, the government of Mexico is not in accord with receiving deportees from Texas under this law.

The Texas law briefly came into force on Tuesday for a few hours during a legal back and forth between courts.