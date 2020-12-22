BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Services at the Sir Lee Llewellyn Moore Judicial and Legal Complex in St. Kitts is now strengthened following the completion of an Annex that houses a third magistrate’s court chamber and a mediation centre dedicated to criminal and family matters.

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr. made the announcement on the final day of the Budget Debate on December 21.



“The building houses three key functions for the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs,” said Hon. Byron Jr. “On the ground floor it has a third Magistrate’s Court Chamber for District A, that is ideal for in-camera hearings. They will look for maintenance court and it will also be able to be a traffic court. It is going to enhance the work of the magistracy, a summary court, and will continue to have better scheduling to allow us – as we have this COVID period – to put on more cases.”

Minister Byron said that the Annex will greatly enhance the administration of justice.

“What it also does Mr. Speaker, is allow the magistrates to better schedule matters so that, for the first time in St. Kitts and Nevis, we have the situation where we will now have a night court. Coming early next year, we will have night court three-days-a-week, and matters will be scheduled in the evenings. Night court will facilitate people who normally have to miss a day’s work.

“It is something exciting for us in the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs and will help us to continue to reduce the backlog of cases and the time you have to wait to get before the court. It helps us with access to justice. You want your day in court, you get it quicker.”

Also in that building is a mediation centre dedicated to promoting peaceful resolutions.

“In civil matters, the High Court from time to time will assign parties to go to court-connected mediation<” explained Byron. “There is no judge, no legal bearing, but you can sit and talk to settle your matter without having the court getting involved.



“If you can do that, you can save money. Matters that could formerly take a year or two can be settled in a half-hour,” he said. “You might not get everything you want, but it is a means of alternative dispute resolution. So the time is shortened, the costs are done, and it allows you to maintain good community relations.”



In 2019, 25 persons received certificates after being trained as Court-Connected Mediators. Byron said more will be trained over the next few weeks.



The Annex also houses a Law Library that will be available to all stakeholders, including practitioners, litigants in person, students, and the general public. The library will be equipped with the latest search engines, as well as books and periodicals.

Byron welcomed the new service, which was lost, during a fire on September 1, 1982. The fire destroyed the historic building, which housed the St. Kitts-Nevis Supreme Court and the Basseterre Public Library. The Law Library was a part of the Basseterre Public Library.

“We have gotten over 364 books from IMPACT Justice from the assistance of Professor Velma Newton at Cave Hill, [UWI, Barbados] who has been able to source these books,” Honourable Byron Jr. stated, noting that they carry a $64,000 Canadian price tag. “Specialist law books on a wide range of matters have been selected and it now gives us the basis for solid support through our legal fraternity.”

The attorney general said the Law Library is “a major and exciting project” that the government was pleased to reintroduce for the benefit of the population.

The IMPACT Justice Project, which stands for Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean, is a Canadian-funded justice sector reform project. It assists 13 CARICOM member states including St. Kitts and Nevis.