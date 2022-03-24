Courts Furniture Store Nevis Robbed

- Advertisement -

By Monique Washington

A brazen gunman/men sometime before 4 pm today robbed Courts Furniture and Appliances in Nevis for an undisclosed amount of money.

The police confirmed the event and noted that more information will be disseminated later.

The Observer understands the store was open and several customers were inside when the incident took place.

One customer told the Observer they did not even see where they came from.

“Everything happened so fast. When I turned I saw a person running through the door.”

More to the story as it becomes available.