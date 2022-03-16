COVID-19 After 2 Years, Pfizer Seeks 2nd Booster OK, US Data Shows Virus Up, China Surge, World Covid Stats, More

Blanca Ortiz, 84, celebrates after learning from nurses that she will be dismissed from the Eurnekian Ezeiza Hospital, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 13, 2020, several weeks after being admitted with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Two years after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, changing the world overnight, relief and hope are creeping back in after a long, dark period of loss, fear and deep uncertainty about the future. It was March 11, 2020, when the WHO issued its declaration, driving home the severity of the threat faced by a virus that at that point had wreaked havoc primarily in Italy and China. Since then, more than 6 million people have died globally, nearly 1 million in the US. The emergence of the vaccine in December 2021 saved countless lives but political divisions, hesitancy and inequality in health systems have kept millions of people around the world from getting inoculated. The situation is improving, however. Hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 have plummeted 80% in the last six weeks across the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Case counts have followed the same trend line, and the death tally has slowed significantly. In its latest pandemic report, the WHO said infections and deaths are down across the globe, with only the Western Pacific seeing a rise in cases. US slashes Russia trade status, bans its alcohol and seafood President Joe Biden announced Friday that the US will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine and also ban imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds. The broad trade shift, which revokes the “most favored nation” status for Russia, is being taken in coordination with the European Union and Group of Seven countries. Biden also said countries were adding new names to a list of Russian oligarchs who are facing sanctions, and the US is cutting the flow of high-end American products. And, Biden said there would be further retaliation if Ukraine is targeted with chemical weapons. =============================================== US Virus response cutbacks detailed © Getty Images The warnings from the White House about a lack of COVID-19 funding are getting louder, but there’s still no clear path forward in Congress. Among the new consequences outlined Tuesday: The allocation of monoclonal antibody treatments to states will be cut by 30 percent starting next week and the supply of the treatments could be totally exhausted by May.

The government will not have enough money to buy vaccine doses for all Americans if a fourth shot is needed or if a modified vaccine to fight a new variant is required.

Testing capacity will decline starting in June. Path forward cloudy: Senate Republicans are insisting the funds be fully paid for, while a group of House Democrats objected to one of the offsets, rescinding a fraction of aid to states from a previous relief package, leaving no clear path forward for the funds. Despite the urgency of the request, administration officials did not provide any path forward through Congress on Tuesday, saying they would “defer to Congress” on the legislative specifics. While Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Monday that she hopes to vote on “at least part” of the funding this week, an administration official said the White House is not discussing reducing its request and is still pushing for its full request of $22.5 billion. ================================================== PFIZER TO ASK FDA TO AUTHORIZE SECOND BOOSTER FOR THOSE 65+ Pfizer will ask the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for adults over the age of 65, per multiple reports. The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would need to sign off on the request, which could happen quickly once the data are reviewed. Pfizer is reportedly basing its submission on data from Israel, one of the only countries where a second booster shot has been approved for some people. While it’s not clear which data from Israel could be used, preliminary results were mixed; a fourth dose lowered the risk of infection among people over 60, and substantially lowered the risk of severe illness. But a fourth shot was not as effective at preventing mild or asymptomatic infection among younger health workers, raising questions as to its value in that population. It’s also not clear how a second booster would perform against other variants, should they arise. Chile and Germany have also begun giving a fourth COVID-19 shot for those in high-risk groups. While cases in the U.S. have continued to drop, a small surge has been observed in Europe and Asia due to the BA.2 strain. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in recent days has said the company is close to submitting data on the need for a fourth dose. Studies show immunity wanes over time after a third dose, especially against the omicron variant. ================================================== CDC SEWER DATA SUGGESTS BUMP IN US COVID-19 CASES About a third of wastewater sampling sites across the U.S. are showing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In the 15-day period running from Feb. 24 to March 10, 145 wastewater sampling sites out of 401 active sites revealed an increase of 10 percent or more in coronavirus wastewater levels, the CDC data table shows. Sixty-two of those sites showed an increase of 1,000 percent or more, while 48 increased anywhere from 100 percent to 999 percent. Examining wastewater through household and building toilets, showers and sinks, as well as non-household sources like rain and industrial uses, does not identify confirmed cases but provides an early warning about the rise of COVID-19. Amy Kirby, the program lead for the CDC’s National Wastewater Surveillance System, said last month that 40 percent to 80 percent of people who have COVID-19 shed viral RNA in their feces. ================================================== New Zealand’s border reopens After more than two years, New Zealand has announced it’s bringing forward plans to reopen its border to international travellers. The border was closed to control the spread of coronavirus but soon people will be able to come to the country providing they show a negative Covid test. Australians will be allowed to enter from 13 April but travellers from elsewhere will have to wait until 2 May to visit. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand is “ready to welcome the world back”. Image source, Getty Images Heathrow Airport drops face covering rule Face coverings are no longer mandatory at Heathrow Airport but will remain as a recommendation. This applies in terminals, railway stations or office buildings and comes as British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are the latest airlines to relax their policies. Read more here. Image source, Getty Images Sales plunge as infections surge in China A surge in Covid cases means tens of millions of people across China face restrictions, which are are among the biggest since the start of the pandemic. This is having a knock-on effect on businesses with the owner of KFC and Pizza Hut reporting sales plunged by 20% in the first two weeks of March. Yum China has closed stores temporarily, offering takeaways instead but sales are “still trending down”. WORLD COVID STATS Coronavirus Cases: 462,111,807 view by country Deaths: 6,074,603 Recovered: 395,312,368 Highlighted in green = all cases have recovered from the infection Highlighted in grey = all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)