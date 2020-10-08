BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — All incoming travellers to St. Kitts and Nevis will be asked to download a national COVID-19 mobile application to assist authorities with the necessary monitoring to protect against the spread of the global pandemic.

The app will be launched soon after officials finalize some legal requirements,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws at the October 7 National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Weekly Briefing. She highlighted an important feature.

“It has geofencing features whereby we will be monitoring their location to ensure they are not outside of where they ought to be,” she said. This will be very important, particularly as it relates to persons who have to observe quarantine protocols. Additionally, the feature will aid contact tracing if any positive cases of COVID-19 are detected.

“There is a clinical management aspect of it whereby the individual can communicate with the health authorities and indicate ‘hey I am short of breath or having difficulty breathing,” said. Dr. Laws.

She said this direct communication feature will allow a suitable medical response and clinical management.