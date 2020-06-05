Brazil registered a record 1,473 more coronavirus-related fatalities in the 24 hours to Thursday, its health ministry reported, with the country’s death toll now at 34,021.
The new fatalities push Brazil’s toll past that of Italy, which has reported 33,689 deaths so far, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tally.
Brazil now has the third-highest death toll worldwide, behind the United States and the United Kingdom.
The health ministry also said it registered 30,925 new coronavirus cases over the previous 24 hours, increasing the nationwide total to 614,941.
- Global infections top 6.6 million: A total of 6,635,004 cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, including at least 391,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Brazil death toll surpasses Italy: The South American country now has the third-highest number of coronavirus fatalities in the world, behind the US and the United Kingdom. Brazil’s health ministry reported 34,021 deaths as of Thursday.
- Mexico records largest rise yet: Mexico has more than 105,600 total cases after 4,442 new infections were reported Thursday — its largest single-day increase to date.
- Study into Trump drug withdrawn: Research disputing the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus has been retracted after questions were raised over the data. Hydroxychloroquine was recommended as a “game-changer” by US President Donald Trump.
- US forecast worsens: A forecast published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now projects more than 127,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the country by June 27.
- Face masks mandatory in UK: Everyone on public transport in the UK will have to wear face coverings from June 15, the government announced Thursday.