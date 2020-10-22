BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The COVID-19 Compliance Task Force received strong commendations from local emergency officials for its hard work and unwavering commitment in executing its duties.

The Compliance Task Force comprises officers from Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise Department, the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force and the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. The team visits public and private sector institutions and other organizations. It inspects public transportation vehicles, public areas and events. It assesses adherence to health and safety protocols designed to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Abdias Samuel, Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, highlighted the work of the compliance team at the October 21 National Emergency Operations Centre Briefing. He said that over the weekend the team visited a social event and found that organisers were in breach of the agreed health and safety requirements.

“They gave the necessary cautions and advised what was needed,” said Samuel. “However, the host decided to [continue to] violate the terms and conditions given … and hence the necessary actions were taken.”

The event was closed early in the interest of public safety.

“Let this be a warning to all, we are moving forward in opening our borders,” explained Samuel. “We are doing everything to begin to normalize a way of life again in St. Kitts and Nevis, however, cooperation is needed.”

Event organisers, business owners and others in society are strongly advised to abide by all of the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. These include having hands sanitized, wearing facemasks and socially distancing up to 3.5 feet, among other recommendations.

