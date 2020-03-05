Senior Ministry of Health officials and members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Medical Board were consulted by Cabinet regarding the Cruise Ship MV Costa Magica, which docked in the Federation March 4.

On board were a number of persons who had left a known hotspot within the 14-day incubation period of the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The risk to the Federation was considered high, based on their history of travel.

Out of an abundance of caution — and with the health of our citizens and residents being given the highest priority — a decision was made not to grant permission to disembark, the Ministry of Health said.