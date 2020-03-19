The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation advised the general public due to reports of COVID-19 in some jurisdictions which host missions, the Ministry has decided to implement measures to protect our missions, staff and personnel.

The work of our missions will continue but all staff have been instructed to work from home until further notice, the Ministry said.

The Ministry advised staff can still be reached using the established telephone numbers and email addresses available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website at foreign.gov.kn.