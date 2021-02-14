BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- The Federation is a signatory to the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) which ensures vaccination of 20 percent of the population, but Prime Minister the Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity Government has plans to have over 70 percent of the population immunised against the virus.

“Many of you have paid a great price through job losses and decreased income,” said Dr. Harris. “I assure you that there is light at the end of the tunnel.” He updated the Federation on the effectiveness of his Government’s strategy to defeat Covid-19, in a national address on Saturday evening, February 13.

Dr. Harris thanked citizens and residents of the Federation for embracing the all-of-society approach and for their cooperation and compliance in the fight against Covid-19. He advised them that they have reached too far to give up now. He urged everyone to continue the fight, have faith, and finish the race together as one Nation.

“The COVAX facility, to which we are signatory, ensures vaccination of 20 percent of the population,” explained Dr. Harris. “My Government plans to source vaccines through other avenues to have more than 70 percent of our population immunised against this virus, thereby achieving herd immunity.”

COVAX is a global initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. It is led by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, the World Health Organisation, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation, among others.

“I am certain we will be successful in running this last leg of the race against COVID-19,” said the Hon. Dr. Harris. “Our Nation will return to some sense of normalcy in the near future and the return of more economic activity. We have been successful so far to strike that delicate balance between saving lives and preserving livelihoods. We are now pivoting to getting everyone back to work, but this must be done in a careful and safe manner.”

The Prime Minister announced that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis received 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week from the Commonwealth of Dominica. It also received confirmation from the director of the COVAX Office that the Federation will receive 21,600 doses of the vaccine by the end of this month.

The Republic of China on Taiwan has pledged $600,000 to procure extra vaccines, while assistance of vaccine donations is also expected from India and other allies. According to Dr. Harris, the additional donations from multiple sources will enhance Government’s ability to roll out its mass vaccination programme.

“My Government will continue to support the COVID-19 National Task Force,” said Dr. Harris. “Our capable team of healthcare professionals will move forward with our plans to managing this pandemic. Our security forces will remain vigilant in ensuring that the highest standards of compliance with COVID-19 protocols are maintained.”