Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, has cautioned residents this year’s cruise season will be challenging based on disruptions to travel caused by the continued spread of COVID-19, also known as the Novel Coronavirus at a town hall meeting on Tuesdayat the Challengers Community Centre.

The outbreak has been particularly worrying for the cruise sector. Several ships operating in various regions around the world have recorded confirmed cases over the past months. This has resulted in cruise ships being denied docking permission at various ports while passengers and crew members are isolated for their protection, and infected individuals quarantined.

On March 4, passengers on the cruise ship Costa Magica were not allowed to disembark after docking at Port Zante in St. Kitts. The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” given that a number of persons onboard “had left a known hotspot well within the 14-day incubation period of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).”

“The safety and the security of our citizens are paramount … so if we have to turn away a ship because we are thinking of you and your health and wellness, so be it,” Minister Grant said.

The tourism minister noted the government is working closely with all stakeholders to achieve the best possible results.

In 2019, cruise tourism arrivals were 1,046,019 persons — a dramatic increase given that the number of cruise arrivals recorded in 2014 was 639,762 passengers. Minister Grant indicated that the figures for the year as of February 29 show some 512,640 cruise passengers have visited the island.

“We are not going to reach the numbers, but you will appreciate and understand that we have the concern [for] your safety,” the minister said.

Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in several Caribbean islands including Jamaica, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy (St. Barths), Martinique and the Dominican Republic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 11 declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

PM Commends National Working Group on Securing Federation’s Borders

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, commended the COVID-19 National Working Group for its work in securing the borders of St. Kitts and Nevis to mitigate any fallout from the coronavirus virus during his national address on COVID-19 on Sunday.

“The Working Group was instrumental in strengthening surveillance at all the ports of entry in the Federation, and in conducting a successful simulation exercise to test the Alert and Communication Systems of our national response mechanism,” said Prime Minister Harris. “The response to this disease requires an all-of-society and all-of-government approach.”

The Working Group is led by National Disaster Coordinator at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Abdias Samuel.

“The COVID-19 National Working Group has already conducted sensitization sessions with a number of government and private sector entities, including the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce, TDC, Development Bank, St. Christopher and Nevis Social security Board and National Bank etc.,” the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister said that private sector entities are committed to supporting the government’s preparedness and response activities.

“The Ministry of Health and the Working Group continue to collaborate with all local, regional and international partners such as WHO, the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), and all countries to guarantee an effective disease outbreak response,” he said.

Nevis health officials take Coronavirus threat seriously, put measures in place

The Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) said while there have been no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID – 19 it wished to assure the Nevisian public it is taking the threat seriously.

It said it is taking the necessary steps to increase surveillance at ports of entry, train and equip healthcare workers, both at the district and institution level, and educating the general public about protecting themselves, their families and the wider Nevisian community by preventing infection.

On March 4, the ministry convened its second stakeholders meeting aimed at assessing and further strengthening COVID-19 preparedness and response with representatives from Immigration, Customs, Education, Ministry of Tourism, Nevis Tourism Authority, Disaster Management, Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA), Police and the Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

Procedures and protocols have been put in place for containment at the border, including enhanced surveillance of travellers to the Vance Amory International Airport and the Charlestown and Long Point seaports by Port Health Officers and assigned Port Health Nurses, the ministry said, adding there is ongoing training of all cadre of staff at health care institutions about COVID-19, infection prevention and control and case management, andase definitions and clinical guidelines for case management have been made available to doctors and nurses in both the public and the private sectors.

The Ministry added preparedness has also included discussions of case scenarios with appropriate mapping of action plans, identification of isolation areas at the Alexandra Hospital, assessing current stock levels and procurement of additional stocks, and the scaling up of COVID-19 public education through use of public service announcements via television and radio, flyers, pamphlets and various social media platforms.

The Ministry will further engage in educational sessions and discussions with schools, hotels, businesses and other organizations throughout the island, and encourages and emphasizes the public to: