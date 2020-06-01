What you need to know

  • The numbers: More than 6.1 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, including at least 374,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
  • Brazil cases pass half a million: More than 514,000 infections have been recorded in the country — only the United States has reported more. The US has recorded nearly 1.8 million cases, including at least 106,000 deaths.
  • India reopening: PM Narendra Modi has urged the public to take precautions, such as wearing face masks, as the country begins to ease its nationwide lockdown.

