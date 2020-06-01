What you need to know
- The numbers: More than 6.1 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, including at least 374,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Brazil cases pass half a million: More than 514,000 infections have been recorded in the country — only the United States has reported more. The US has recorded nearly 1.8 million cases, including at least 106,000 deaths.
- India reopening: PM Narendra Modi has urged the public to take precautions, such as wearing face masks, as the country begins to ease its nationwide lockdown.
Coronavirus Cases:
6,282,383
Deaths:
374,233
Recovered:
2,854,430
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|6,282,383
|+23,133
|374,233
|+536
|2,854,430
|3,053,720
|53,395
|806
|48.0
|1
|USA
|1,837,170
|106,195
|599,867
|1,131,108
|17,075
|5,553
|321
|17,672,567
|53,417
|330,843,477
|2
|Brazil
|514,992
|+143
|29,341
|+27
|206,555
|279,096
|8,318
|2,424
|138
|930,013
|4,378
|212,434,518
|3
|Russia
|414,878
|+9,035
|4,855
|+162
|175,877
|234,146
|2,300
|2,843
|33
|10,923,108
|74,852
|145,929,507
|4
|Spain
|286,509
|27,127
|196,958
|62,424
|617
|6,128
|580
|4,063,843
|86,921
|46,753,345
|5
|UK
|274,762
|38,489
|N/A
|N/A
|1,559
|4,049
|567
|4,285,738
|63,158
|67,856,881
|6
|Italy
|232,997
|33,415
|157,507
|42,075
|435
|3,853
|553
|3,878,739
|64,144
|60,468,778
|7
|India
|191,041
|+432
|5,413
|+5
|91,907
|93,721
|8,944
|139
|4
|3,837,207
|2,783
|1,378,863,296
|8
|France
|188,882
|28,802
|68,355
|91,725
|1,319
|2,894
|441
|1,384,633
|21,217
|65,261,942
|9
|Germany
|183,494
|8,605
|165,900
|8,989
|702
|2,191
|103
|3,952,971
|47,193
|83,762,346
|10
|Peru
|164,476
|4,506
|67,208
|92,762
|988
|4,994
|137
|1,058,874
|32,153
|32,932,217
|11
|Turkey
|163,942
|4,540
|127,973
|31,429
|648
|1,946
|54
|2,039,194
|24,201
|84,262,291
|12
|Iran
|151,466
|7,797
|118,848
|24,821
|2,527
|1,805
|93
|935,894
|11,155
|83,900,826
|13
|Chile
|99,688
|1,054
|42,727
|55,907
|1,383
|5,219
|55
|582,440
|30,490
|19,102,509
|14
|Canada
|90,947
|7,295
|48,879
|34,773
|1,641
|2,411
|193
|1,665,831
|44,169
|37,714,510
|15
|Mexico
|90,664
|+3,152
|9,930
|+151
|64,326
|16,408
|378
|704
|77
|270,992
|2,104
|128,818,338
|16
|Saudi Arabia
|85,261
|503
|62,442
|22,316
|384
|2,452
|14
|822,769
|23,666
|34,766,601
|17
|China
|83,017
|+16
|4,634
|78,307
|76
|3
|58
|3
|1,439,323,776
|18
|Pakistan
|72,460
|+2,964
|1,543
|+60
|26,083
|44,834
|111
|329
|7
|561,136
|2,545
|220,509,385
|19
|Belgium
|58,517
|+136
|9,486
|+19
|15,919
|33,112
|163
|5,051
|819
|876,306
|75,638
|11,585,527
|20
|Qatar
|56,910
|38
|30,290
|26,582
|232
|19,783
|13
|222,069
|77,194
|2,876,776
|21
|Bangladesh
|49,534
|+2,381
|672
|+22
|10,597
|38,265
|1
|301
|4
|320,969
|1,951
|164,551,275
|22
|Netherlands
|46,442
|5,956
|N/A
|N/A
|159
|2,711
|348
|349,150
|20,380
|17,131,835
|23
|Belarus
|42,556
|235
|18,514
|23,807
|92
|4,503
|25
|541,093
|57,261
|9,449,568
|24
|Ecuador
|39,098
|3,358
|19,592
|16,148
|220
|2,219
|191
|117,422
|6,664
|17,619,752
|25
|Sweden
|37,542
|4,395
|4,971
|28,176
|228
|3,719
|435
|238,800
|23,657
|10,094,088
|26
|Singapore
|35,292
|+408
|23
|21,699
|13,570
|8
|6,036
|4
|334,691
|57,246
|5,846,520
|27
|UAE
|34,557
|264
|17,932
|16,361
|1
|3,498
|27
|2,110,493
|213,608
|9,880,208
|28
|South Africa
|32,683
|683
|16,809
|15,191
|128
|552
|12
|725,125
|12,239
|59,244,691
|29
|Portugal
|32,500
|1,410
|19,409
|11,681
|64
|3,187
|138
|812,415
|79,656
|10,199,012
|30
|Switzerland
|30,862
|1,920
|28,500
|442
|28
|3,568
|222
|397,691
|45,979
|8,649,383
|31
|Colombia
|29,383
|939
|8,543
|19,901
|136
|578
|18
|319,779
|6,290
|50,837,039
|32
|Kuwait
|27,043
|212
|11,386
|15,445
|200
|6,341
|50
|290,013
|67,997
|4,265,091
|33
|Indonesia
|26,940
|+467
|1,641
|+28
|7,637
|17,662
|99
|6
|323,376
|1,183
|273,279,215
|34
|Ireland
|24,990
|1,652
|22,089
|1,249
|36
|5,066
|335
|325,795
|66,043
|4,933,108
|35
|Egypt
|24,985
|959
|6,037
|17,989
|41
|245
|9
|135,000
|1,321
|102,162,663
|36
|Ukraine
|24,012
|+340
|718
|+10
|9,690
|13,604
|283
|549
|16
|363,187
|8,301
|43,753,702
|37
|Poland
|23,987
|+201
|1,065
|+1
|11,449
|11,473
|160
|634
|28
|915,546
|24,189
|37,849,860
|38
|Romania
|19,257
|1,270
|+4
|13,256
|4,731
|160
|1,000
|66
|439,197
|22,819
|19,247,388
|39
|Philippines
|18,638
|+552
|960
|+3
|3,979
|13,699
|73
|170
|9
|347,592
|3,176
|109,455,699
|40
|Dominican Republic
|17,285
|502
|10,559
|6,224
|110
|1,595
|46
|81,647
|7,533
|10,838,750
|41
|Israel
|17,106
|+35
|285
|14,826
|1,995
|33
|1,860
|31
|568,452
|61,804
|9,197,590
|42
|Japan
|16,851
|891
|14,459
|1,501
|119
|133
|7
|290,436
|2,296
|126,506,424
|43
|Argentina
|16,851
|539
|5,336
|10,976
|259
|373
|12
|160,070
|3,544
|45,161,038
|44
|Austria
|16,731
|668
|15,593
|470
|27
|1,859
|74
|451,820
|50,190
|9,002,188
|45
|Afghanistan
|15,750
|+545
|265
|+8
|1,428
|14,057
|19
|405
|7
|39,628
|1,020
|38,848,565
|46
|Panama
|13,463
|336
|9,514
|3,613
|79
|3,125
|78
|67,730
|15,719
|4,308,839
|47
|Denmark
|11,669
|574
|10,362
|733
|20
|2,015
|99
|628,965
|108,619
|5,790,554
|48
|S. Korea
|11,503
|+35
|271
|+1
|10,422
|810
|15
|224
|5
|921,391
|17,973
|51,265,682
|49
|Oman
|11,437
|49
|2,682
|8,706
|31
|2,245
|10
|100,181
|19,664
|5,094,596
|50
|Serbia
|11,412
|243
|6,698
|4,471
|10
|1,306
|28
|245,985
|28,144
|8,740,077
|51
|Bahrain
|11,398
|19
|6,673
|4,706
|12
|6,721
|11
|314,823
|185,651
|1,695,780
|52
|Kazakhstan
|11,308
|+450
|41
|+1
|5,404
|5,863
|62
|603
|2
|828,377
|44,162
|18,757,562
|53
|Nigeria
|10,162
|287
|3,007
|6,868
|7
|49
|1
|60,825
|296
|205,668,183
|54
|Bolivia
|9,982
|+390
|313
|+3
|968
|8,701
|3
|856
|27
|28,239
|2,422
|11,659,305
|55
|Armenia
|9,492
|+210
|139
|+8
|3,402
|5,951
|10
|3,204
|47
|58,668
|19,802
|2,962,800
|56
|Algeria
|9,394
|653
|5,748
|2,993
|23
|215
|15
|43,780,936
|57
|Czechia
|9,273
|+5
|320
|6,562
|2,391
|15
|866
|30
|442,866
|41,361
|10,707,393
|58
|Norway
|8,440
|236
|7,727
|477
|8
|1,558
|44
|245,352
|45,287
|5,417,721
|59
|Moldova
|8,251
|295
|4,581
|3,375
|251
|2,045
|73
|40,565
|10,054
|4,034,692
|60
|Ghana
|8,070
|+189
|36
|2,947
|5,087
|3
|260
|1
|218,425
|7,043
|31,014,508
|61
|Malaysia
|7,857
|+38
|115
|6,404
|1,338
|8
|243
|4
|553,183
|17,110
|32,330,462
|62
|Morocco
|7,819
|+12
|205
|5,754
|1,860
|18
|212
|6
|216,185
|5,863
|36,873,293
|63
|Australia
|7,202
|+7
|103
|6,618
|481
|3
|283
|4
|1,471,969
|57,782
|25,474,721
|64
|Finland
|6,885
|+26
|320
|5,500
|1,065
|10
|1,243
|58
|185,484
|33,481
|5,540,033
|65
|Iraq
|6,439
|205
|3,156
|3,078
|36
|160
|5
|211,485
|5,269
|40,140,397
|66
|Cameroon
|5,904
|191
|3,568
|2,145
|28
|223
|7
|26,484,855
|67
|Azerbaijan
|5,494
|63
|3,428
|2,003
|42
|542
|6
|294,264
|29,044
|10,131,531
|68
|Honduras
|5,202
|+108
|212
|+11
|537
|4,453
|13
|526
|21
|14,790
|1,495
|9,890,844
|69
|Guatemala
|5,087
|+348
|108
|+6
|735
|4,244
|5
|284
|6
|31,427
|1,757
|17,886,146
|70
|Sudan
|5,026
|286
|1,423
|3,317
|115
|7
|9,090
|208
|43,755,620
|71
|Luxembourg
|4,018
|110
|3,833
|75
|3
|6,428
|176
|75,432
|120,675
|625,086
|72
|Tajikistan
|3,930
|47
|2,004
|1,879
|413
|5
|9,518,158
|73
|Hungary
|3,892
|+16
|527
|+1
|2,156
|1,209
|25
|403
|55
|187,965
|19,454
|9,662,256
|74
|Guinea
|3,706
|23
|2,030
|1,653
|24
|283
|2
|14,407
|1,100
|13,099,458
|75
|Uzbekistan
|3,662
|+39
|15
|2,837
|810
|9
|110
|0.4
|460,000
|13,761
|33,427,196
|76
|Senegal
|3,645
|42
|1,801
|1,802
|14
|218
|3
|42,105
|2,521
|16,702,826
|77
|Djibouti
|3,354
|24
|1,504
|1,826
|3,399
|24
|26,366
|26,720
|986,755
|78
|Thailand
|3,082
|+1
|57
|2,965
|60
|1
|44
|0.8
|420,529
|6,026
|69,785,922
|79
|DRC
|3,070
|72
|448
|2,550
|34
|0.8
|89,301,493
|80
|Greece
|2,917
|175
|1,374
|1,368
|13
|280
|17
|180,518
|17,313
|10,426,947
|81
|Ivory Coast
|2,833
|33
|1,435
|1,365
|108
|1
|27,039
|1,027
|26,318,014
|82
|Gabon
|2,655
|17
|722
|1,916
|15
|1,195
|8
|14,122
|6,359
|2,220,923
|83
|El Salvador
|2,582
|+65
|46
|1,063
|1,473
|53
|398
|7
|91,837
|14,165
|6,483,535
|84
|Bulgaria
|2,519
|+6
|140
|1,090
|1,289
|17
|362
|20
|81,694
|11,751
|6,952,375
|85
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|2,510
|153
|1,862
|495
|4
|765
|47
|65,220
|19,870
|3,282,366
|86
|Croatia
|2,246
|103
|2,072
|71
|4
|547
|25
|66,405
|16,168
|4,107,186
|87
|North Macedonia
|2,226
|133
|1,552
|541
|21
|1,068
|64
|29,575
|14,196
|2,083,381
|88
|Haiti
|2,124
|+259
|44
|+3
|24
|2,056
|186
|4
|5,244
|460
|11,390,662
|89
|Cuba
|2,045
|83
|1,809
|153
|4
|181
|7
|105,274
|9,294
|11,327,160
|90
|Somalia
|1,976
|78
|348
|1,550
|2
|125
|5
|15,851,530
|91
|Kenya
|1,962
|64
|478
|1,420
|7
|37
|1
|78,536
|1,463
|53,663,836
|92
|Estonia
|1,870
|+1
|68
|1,625
|177
|1,410
|51
|83,440
|62,904
|1,326,464
|93
|Kyrgyzstan
|1,817
|+69
|16
|1,181
|620
|4
|279
|2
|111,859
|17,170
|6,514,756
|94
|Iceland
|1,806
|10
|1,794
|2
|5,295
|29
|61,122
|179,211
|341,061
|95
|Maldives
|1,773
|5
|453
|1,315
|9
|3,285
|9
|11,775
|21,818
|539,703
|96
|Mayotte
|1,699
|21
|1,385
|293
|9
|6,242
|77
|5,200
|19,103
|272,210
|97
|Lithuania
|1,678
|+3
|70
|1,236
|372
|17
|616
|26
|304,854
|111,872
|2,725,022
|98
|Sri Lanka
|1,633
|11
|+1
|801
|821
|1
|76
|0.5
|65,355
|3,053
|21,405,965
|99
|Nepal
|1,572
|8
|220
|1,344
|54
|0.3
|180,691
|6,211
|29,090,429
|100
|Slovakia
|1,522
|+1
|28
|1,368
|126
|279
|5
|172,875
|31,665
|5,459,433
|101
|Venezuela
|1,510
|14
|302
|1,194
|3
|53
|0.5
|975,825
|34,309
|28,442,184
|102
|New Zealand
|1,504
|22
|1,481
|1
|301
|4
|281,609
|56,298
|5,002,100
|103
|Slovenia
|1,473
|109
|+1
|1,358
|6
|1
|709
|52
|80,407
|38,677
|2,078,915
|104
|Equatorial Guinea
|1,306
|12
|200
|1,094
|934
|9
|8,268
|5,912
|1,398,520
|105
|Mali
|1,265
|77
|716
|472
|63
|4
|3,483
|172
|20,195,689
|106
|Guinea-Bissau
|1,256
|8
|42
|1,206
|640
|4
|1,500
|764
|1,963,739
|107
|Lebanon
|1,220
|27
|712
|481
|3
|179
|4
|83,574
|12,240
|6,827,788
|108
|Ethiopia
|1,172
|11
|209
|952
|4
|10
|0.10
|109,451
|954
|114,700,869
|109
|Albania
|1,143
|+6
|33
|877
|233
|3
|397
|11
|14,825
|5,151
|2,878,043
|110
|Hong Kong
|1,088
|+3
|4
|1,037
|47
|2
|145
|0.5
|202,930
|27,087
|7,491,921
|111
|Tunisia
|1,084
|+7
|48
|964
|72
|2
|92
|4
|52,503
|4,446
|11,808,177
|112
|Latvia
|1,066
|24
|745
|297
|3
|565
|13
|109,723
|58,124
|1,887,728
|113
|Zambia
|1,057
|7
|779
|271
|1
|58
|0.4
|24,275
|1,324
|18,335,514
|114
|Costa Rica
|1,056
|10
|669
|377
|4
|207
|2
|26,622
|5,230
|5,090,223
|115
|CAR
|1,011
|2
|23
|986
|210
|0.4
|15,021
|3,115
|4,822,363
|116
|South Sudan
|994
|10
|6
|978
|89
|0.9
|3,356
|300
|11,182,555
|117
|Paraguay
|986
|11
|477
|498
|2
|138
|2
|30,004
|4,211
|7,125,055
|118
|Niger
|958
|64
|839
|55
|40
|3
|6,047
|251
|24,120,048
|119
|Cyprus
|944
|17
|790
|137
|4
|782
|14
|117,411
|97,305
|1,206,632
|120
|Sierra Leone
|861
|46
|454
|361
|108
|6
|7,962,417
|121
|Burkina Faso
|847
|53
|720
|74
|41
|3
|20,849,535
|122
|Uruguay
|823
|22
|685
|116
|5
|237
|6
|43,911
|12,644
|3,472,758
|123
|Georgia
|794
|+11
|12
|624
|158
|6
|199
|3
|56,987
|14,283
|3,989,764
|124
|Chad
|778
|65
|491
|222
|47
|4
|16,381,333
|125
|Madagascar
|771
|6
|168
|597
|8
|28
|0.2
|10,249
|371
|27,624,966
|126
|Andorra
|764
|51
|694
|19
|4
|9,889
|660
|3,750
|48,541
|77,255
|127
|Nicaragua
|759
|35
|370
|354
|115
|5
|6,617,838
|128
|Jordan
|739
|9
|522
|208
|5
|72
|0.9
|187,990
|18,440
|10,194,610
|129
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|651
|48
|4
|0
|130
|San Marino
|671
|42
|357
|272
|1
|19,779
|1,238
|4,466
|131,643
|33,925
|131
|Malta
|618
|9
|534
|75
|1
|1,400
|20
|69,025
|156,360
|441,449
|132
|Congo
|611
|20
|179
|412
|111
|4
|5,505,568
|133
|Jamaica
|586
|+5
|9
|311
|266
|2
|198
|3
|12,702
|4,291
|2,960,117
|134
|Channel Islands
|560
|45
|528
|-13
|3,223
|259
|10,255
|59,029
|173,729
|135
|Mauritania
|530
|23
|27
|480
|114
|5
|7,654
|1,650
|4,638,278
|136
|Tanzania
|509
|21
|183
|305
|7
|9
|0.4
|59,573,674
|137
|French Guiana
|499
|1
|200
|298
|2
|1,675
|3
|297,963
|138
|Sao Tome and Principe
|483
|12
|68
|403
|2,208
|55
|175
|800
|218,798
|139
|Réunion
|471
|1
|411
|59
|1
|526
|1
|17,200
|19,223
|894,784
|140
|Palestine
|449
|+1
|3
|372
|74
|88
|0.6
|44,876
|8,816
|5,090,574
|141
|Taiwan
|443
|+1
|7
|427
|9
|19
|0.3
|72,319
|3,037
|23,813,331
|142
|Togo
|442
|13
|211
|218
|54
|2
|20,079
|2,431
|8,260,968
|143
|Cabo Verde
|435
|4
|193
|238
|783
|7
|1,307
|2,353
|555,476
|144
|Uganda
|417
|72
|345
|9
|96,825
|2,123
|45,602,136
|145
|Rwanda
|370
|1
|256
|113
|29
|0.08
|66,976
|5,183
|12,922,594
|146
|Isle of Man
|336
|24
|309
|3
|3,953
|282
|4,892
|57,556
|84,996
|147
|Mauritius
|335
|10
|322
|3
|263
|8
|116,937
|91,961
|1,271,600
|148
|Vietnam
|328
|279
|49
|1
|3
|275,000
|2,827
|97,265,308
|149
|Montenegro
|324
|9
|315
|0
|516
|14
|10,167
|16,188
|628,060
|150
|Yemen
|323
|80
|14
|229
|11
|3
|120
|4
|29,766,367
|151
|Liberia
|288
|27
|157
|104
|57
|5
|5,046,798
|152
|Eswatini
|285
|2
|189
|94
|246
|2
|4,994
|4,308
|1,159,150
|153
|Malawi
|284
|4
|42
|238
|1
|15
|0.2
|5,049
|265
|19,084,049
|154
|Mozambique
|254
|2
|91
|161
|8
|0.06
|10,878
|349
|31,173,041
|155
|Benin
|232
|3
|143
|86
|19
|0.2
|30,817
|2,548
|12,093,650
|156
|Myanmar
|228
|+4
|6
|138
|84
|4
|0.1
|24,710
|454
|54,379,727
|157
|Martinique
|200
|14
|98
|88
|533
|37
|375,288
|158
|Faeroe Islands
|187
|187
|0
|3,828
|9,677
|198,104
|48,848
|159
|Mongolia
|185
|+6
|44
|141
|19
|57
|14,037
|4,288
|3,273,672
|160
|Zimbabwe
|178
|4
|29
|145
|12
|0.3
|46,613
|3,140
|14,844,179
|161
|Gibraltar
|170
|149
|21
|5,046
|7,632
|226,523
|33,692
|162
|Guadeloupe
|162
|14
|138
|10
|1
|405
|35
|4,137
|10,339
|400,119
|163
|Libya
|156
|5
|52
|99
|23
|0.7
|5,591
|815
|6,863,245
|164
|Guyana
|153
|12
|70
|71
|2
|195
|15
|1,618
|2,058
|786,243
|165
|Brunei
|141
|2
|138
|1
|1
|323
|5
|19,516
|44,646
|437,127
|166
|Cayman Islands
|141
|1
|68
|72
|2,148
|15
|11,139
|169,657
|65,656
|167
|Bermuda
|140
|9
|92
|39
|2
|2,247
|144
|7,171
|115,112
|62,296
|168
|Cambodia
|125
|123
|2
|1
|7
|20,895
|1,251
|16,699,008
|169
|Syria
|122
|5
|46
|71
|7
|0.3
|17,461,550
|170
|Trinidad and Tobago
|117
|8
|108
|1
|84
|6
|3,138
|2,243
|1,399,123
|171
|Comoros
|106
|2
|26
|78
|122
|2
|867,928
|172
|Bahamas
|102
|11
|48
|43
|1
|260
|28
|2,091
|5,322
|392,929
|173
|Aruba
|101
|3
|98
|0
|946
|28
|2,134
|19,995
|106,729
|174
|Monaco
|99
|4
|90
|5
|1
|2,524
|102
|39,219
|175
|Barbados
|92
|7
|76
|9
|1
|320
|24
|5,434
|18,911
|287,347
|176
|Angola
|86
|4
|18
|64
|1
|3
|0.1
|10,000
|305
|32,768,267
|177
|Liechtenstein
|82
|1
|55
|26
|2,151
|26
|900
|23,610
|38,119
|178
|Sint Maarten
|77
|15
|60
|2
|1
|1,798
|350
|461
|10,762
|42,835
|179
|Burundi
|63
|1
|33
|29
|5
|0.08
|284
|24
|11,857,105
|180
|French Polynesia
|60
|60
|0
|214
|4,040
|14,389
|280,775
|181
|Macao
|45
|45
|0
|69
|648,573
|182
|Bhutan
|43
|6
|37
|56
|17,344
|22,499
|770,888
|183
|Saint Martin
|41
|3
|33
|5
|1
|1,062
|78
|614
|15,903
|38,608
|184
|Eritrea
|39
|39
|0
|11
|3,542,188
|185
|Botswana
|38
|+3
|1
|20
|17
|16
|0.4
|21,716
|9,251
|2,347,367
|186
|Antigua and Barbuda
|26
|3
|19
|4
|1
|266
|31
|183
|1,870
|97,861
|187
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|26
|15
|11
|234
|593
|5,347
|110,912
|188
|Gambia
|25
|1
|20
|4
|10
|0.4
|1,756
|729
|2,410,277
|189
|Namibia
|25
|+1
|16
|9
|10
|3,970
|1,565
|2,536,830
|190
|Timor-Leste
|24
|24
|0
|18
|1,290
|980
|1,316,208
|191
|Suriname
|23
|1
|9
|13
|39
|2
|782
|1,334
|586,192
|192
|Grenada
|23
|18
|5
|2
|204
|3,516
|31,259
|112,481
|193
|Curaçao
|19
|1
|14
|4
|116
|6
|572
|3,487
|164,039
|194
|Laos
|19
|16
|3
|3
|7,180
|988
|7,266,416
|195
|New Caledonia
|19
|18
|1
|67
|6,614
|23,185
|285,267
|196
|Belize
|18
|2
|16
|0
|45
|5
|1,572
|3,960
|396,989
|197
|Fiji
|18
|15
|3
|20
|2,431
|2,713
|895,908
|198
|Saint Lucia
|18
|18
|0
|98
|1,012
|5,513
|183,559
|199
|Dominica
|16
|16
|0
|222
|433
|6,016
|71,972
|200
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|15
|15
|0
|282
|396
|7,448
|53,168
|201
|Falkland Islands
|13
|13
|0
|3,746
|503
|144,957
|3,470
|202
|Greenland
|13
|11
|2
|229
|2,141
|37,719
|56,762
|203
|Turks and Caicos
|12
|1
|11
|0
|310
|26
|153
|3,956
|38,672
|204
|Vatican City
|12
|2
|10
|14,981
|801
|205
|Montserrat
|11
|1
|10
|0
|2,204
|200
|61
|12,220
|4,992
|206
|Seychelles
|11
|11
|0
|112
|98,297
|207
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|0
|208
|Western Sahara
|9
|1
|6
|2
|15
|2
|595,986
|209
|British Virgin Islands
|8
|1
|7
|0
|265
|33
|167
|5,527
|30,214
|210
|Papua New Guinea
|8
|8
|0
|0.9
|2,402
|269
|8,931,936
|211
|Caribbean Netherlands
|7
|7
|0
|267
|424
|16,181
|26,203
|212
|St. Barth
|6
|6
|0
|608
|137
|13,873
|9,875
|213
|Anguilla
|3
|3
|0
|200
|41
|2,735
|14,992
|214
|Lesotho
|2
|1
|1
|0.9
|283
|132
|2,140,838
|215
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|1
|1
|0
|173
|5,796
|Total:
|6,282,383
|+23,133
|374,233
|+536
|2,854,430
|3,053,720
|53,395
|806.0
|48.0
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
Latest News
June 1 (GMT)
Updates
- 3 new cases in China, Hong Kong SAR [source]
- 552 new cases and 3 new deaths in the Philippines [source]
- 2,381 new cases and 22 new deaths in Bangladesh [source]
- 65 new cases in El Salvador [source]
- 9,035 new cases and 162 new deaths in Russia