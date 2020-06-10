What you need to know
- More than 7.2 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, including at least 411,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Almost half of US states are seeing higher rates of new Covid-19 cases as Americans go out to socialize or protest.
- The global airline industry will lose $84 billion in 2020 and then an additional $15 billion in 2021, according to a new forecast.
Coronavirus Cases:
7,339,470
Deaths:
414,060
Recovered:
3,618,557
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|7,339,470
|+28,638
|414,060
|+1,088
|3,618,557
|3,306,853
|54,031
|942
|53.1
|1
|USA
|2,045,715
|+166
|114,151
|+3
|788,881
|1,142,683
|16,952
|6,182
|345
|22,143,781
|66,922
|330,891,117
|2
|Brazil
|742,084
|38,497
|325,602
|377,985
|8,318
|3,493
|181
|999,836
|4,706
|212,471,616
|3
|Russia
|493,657
|+8,404
|6,358
|+216
|252,783
|234,516
|2,300
|3,383
|44
|13,545,303
|92,820
|145,931,041
|4
|UK
|289,140
|40,883
|N/A
|N/A
|516
|4,260
|602
|5,870,506
|86,502
|67,865,632
|5
|Spain
|289,046
|27,136
|N/A
|N/A
|617
|6,182
|580
|4,465,338
|95,508
|46,753,788
|6
|India
|276,583
|+1,803
|7,745
|+26
|135,206
|133,632
|8,944
|201
|6
|5,061,332
|3,670
|1,379,196,659
|7
|Italy
|235,561
|34,043
|168,646
|32,872
|263
|3,896
|563
|4,318,650
|71,422
|60,466,601
|8
|Peru
|203,736
|5,738
|92,929
|105,069
|1,077
|6,184
|174
|1,227,691
|37,267
|32,943,514
|9
|Germany
|186,516
|8,831
|170,700
|6,985
|540
|2,227
|105
|4,348,880
|51,915
|83,768,916
|10
|Iran
|175,927
|8,425
|138,457
|29,045
|2,639
|2,096
|100
|1,128,601
|13,447
|83,927,262
|11
|Turkey
|172,114
|4,729
|144,598
|22,787
|642
|2,042
|56
|2,415,179
|28,655
|84,284,595
|12
|France
|154,591
|29,296
|71,506
|53,789
|955
|2,369
|449
|1,384,633
|21,215
|65,265,483
|13
|Chile
|142,759
|2,283
|95,631
|44,845
|1,689
|7,472
|119
|746,592
|39,075
|19,106,539
|14
|Mexico
|124,301
|+4,199
|14,649
|+596
|90,748
|18,904
|378
|965
|114
|357,055
|2,771
|128,851,627
|15
|Pakistan
|113,702
|+5,385
|2,255
|+83
|36,308
|75,139
|111
|515
|10
|754,252
|3,419
|220,615,030
|16
|Saudi Arabia
|108,571
|783
|76,339
|31,449
|1,686
|3,122
|23
|997,673
|28,685
|34,779,942
|17
|Canada
|96,653
|7,897
|55,572
|33,184
|1,864
|2,562
|209
|1,955,719
|51,845
|37,722,638
|18
|China
|83,046
|+3
|4,634
|78,357
|55
|1
|58
|3
|1,439,323,776
|19
|Bangladesh
|74,865
|+3,190
|1,012
|+37
|15,900
|57,953
|1
|455
|6
|441,560
|2,683
|164,591,590
|20
|Qatar
|71,879
|62
|47,569
|24,248
|236
|25,600
|22
|265,035
|94,392
|2,807,805
|21
|Belgium
|59,437
|9,619
|16,324
|33,494
|115
|5,130
|830
|969,619
|83,683
|11,586,764
|22
|South Africa
|52,991
|1,162
|29,006
|22,823
|208
|894
|20
|968,070
|16,335
|59,263,077
|23
|Belarus
|50,265
|282
|24,506
|25,477
|92
|5,319
|30
|644,160
|68,169
|9,449,492
|24
|Netherlands
|47,903
|6,031
|N/A
|N/A
|92
|2,796
|352
|424,448
|24,774
|17,132,765
|25
|Sweden
|45,924
|4,717
|N/A
|N/A
|288
|4,549
|467
|275,500
|27,289
|10,095,634
|26
|Ecuador
|43,917
|3,690
|21,020
|19,207
|219
|2,492
|209
|128,175
|7,272
|17,626,344
|27
|Colombia
|42,078
|1,372
|16,534
|24,172
|335
|827
|27
|432,870
|8,513
|50,850,368
|28
|UAE
|39,904
|283
|22,740
|16,881
|1
|4,038
|29
|2,537,000
|256,700
|9,883,146
|29
|Singapore
|38,965
|+451
|25
|25,877
|13,063
|3
|6,663
|4
|488,695
|83,571
|5,847,650
|30
|Egypt
|36,829
|1,306
|9,786
|25,737
|41
|360
|13
|135,000
|1,321
|102,210,197
|31
|Portugal
|35,306
|1,492
|21,339
|12,475
|65
|3,462
|146
|940,988
|92,269
|10,198,284
|32
|Kuwait
|33,140
|273
|22,162
|10,705
|173
|7,767
|64
|321,506
|75,353
|4,266,645
|33
|Indonesia
|33,076
|1,923
|11,414
|19,739
|121
|7
|429,161
|1,570
|273,350,295
|34
|Switzerland
|30,988
|1,934
|28,700
|354
|24
|3,582
|224
|428,973
|49,587
|8,650,937
|35
|Ukraine
|28,381
|+525
|833
|+23
|12,769
|14,779
|306
|649
|19
|445,940
|10,194
|43,747,275
|36
|Poland
|27,668
|+108
|1,191
|+8
|13,411
|13,066
|160
|731
|31
|1,087,853
|28,742
|37,848,845
|37
|Ireland
|25,215
|1,691
|22,698
|826
|34
|5,110
|343
|367,780
|74,533
|4,934,463
|38
|Argentina
|24,761
|717
|7,568
|16,476
|274
|548
|16
|203,051
|4,495
|45,171,227
|39
|Philippines
|22,992
|1,017
|4,736
|17,239
|82
|210
|9
|451,625
|4,125
|109,491,568
|40
|Afghanistan
|22,142
|+683
|405
|+21
|3,013
|18,724
|19
|570
|10
|50,658
|1,303
|38,870,176
|41
|Romania
|20,749
|1,355
|+1
|14,910
|4,484
|152
|1,078
|70
|511,295
|26,569
|19,244,249
|42
|Dominican Republic
|20,415
|544
|12,208
|7,663
|110
|1,883
|50
|94,511
|8,718
|10,841,423
|43
|Israel
|18,268
|+88
|299
|15,168
|2,801
|31
|1,986
|33
|692,745
|75,318
|9,197,590
|44
|Oman
|18,198
|83
|4,152
|13,963
|85
|3,570
|16
|114,064
|22,375
|5,097,800
|45
|Panama
|17,233
|403
|10,561
|6,269
|90
|3,998
|93
|80,720
|18,726
|4,310,510
|46
|Japan
|17,210
|916
|15,213
|1,081
|92
|136
|7
|321,053
|2,538
|126,496,945
|47
|Austria
|16,979
|672
|15,875
|432
|19
|1,886
|75
|506,344
|56,239
|9,003,449
|48
|Bahrain
|16,200
|+469
|29
|11,109
|5,062
|14
|9,545
|17
|386,134
|227,507
|1,697,242
|49
|Bolivia
|14,644
|+695
|487
|+12
|2,190
|11,967
|3
|1,256
|42
|38,092
|3,266
|11,663,221
|50
|Iraq
|14,268
|392
|5,831
|8,045
|70
|355
|10
|322,691
|8,035
|40,162,645
|51
|Armenia
|14,103
|+428
|227
|+10
|5,226
|8,650
|10
|4,760
|77
|73,156
|24,690
|2,962,936
|52
|Nigeria
|13,464
|365
|4,206
|8,893
|7
|65
|2
|79,948
|388
|205,794,199
|53
|Kazakhstan
|13,319
|+245
|61
|8,015
|5,243
|62
|710
|3
|1,023,417
|54,544
|18,763,084
|54
|Denmark
|12,001
|593
|10,849
|559
|15
|2,072
|102
|730,924
|126,216
|5,791,055
|55
|Serbia
|11,965
|250
|11,348
|367
|15
|1,369
|29
|282,049
|32,274
|8,739,216
|56
|S. Korea
|11,902
|+50
|276
|+2
|10,611
|1,015
|15
|232
|5
|1,051,972
|20,520
|51,266,763
|57
|Algeria
|10,382
|724
|6,951
|2,707
|36
|237
|17
|43,800,432
|58
|Ghana
|10,201
|48
|3,755
|6,398
|10
|329
|2
|239,395
|7,715
|31,030,490
|59
|Moldova
|10,025
|367
|+2
|5,930
|3,728
|308
|2,485
|91
|63,328
|15,697
|4,034,462
|60
|Czechia
|9,763
|+12
|330
|+2
|7,057
|2,376
|11
|912
|31
|478,825
|44,717
|10,707,880
|61
|Cameroon
|8,681
|+369
|212
|4,836
|3,633
|28
|328
|8
|26,501,153
|62
|Norway
|8,576
|239
|8,138
|199
|5
|1,583
|44
|264,390
|48,792
|5,418,762
|63
|Morocco
|8,437
|210
|7,493
|734
|15
|229
|6
|335,643
|9,100
|36,884,048
|64
|Malaysia
|8,336
|117
|6,975
|1,244
|6
|258
|4
|618,360
|19,120
|32,340,659
|65
|Azerbaijan
|8,191
|98
|4,606
|3,487
|66
|808
|10
|349,200
|34,459
|10,133,776
|66
|Guatemala
|7,866
|+364
|289
|+22
|1,413
|6,164
|5
|440
|16
|31,427
|1,756
|17,894,306
|67
|Australia
|7,274
|+7
|102
|6,740
|432
|3
|285
|4
|1,676,643
|65,797
|25,481,994
|68
|Finland
|7,025
|324
|5,800
|901
|4
|1,268
|58
|205,600
|37,110
|5,540,244
|69
|Honduras
|6,935
|+485
|271
|+9
|787
|5,877
|13
|701
|27
|21,540
|2,177
|9,894,721
|70
|Sudan
|6,427
|389
|2,127
|3,911
|147
|9
|401
|9
|43,780,863
|71
|Tajikistan
|4,690
|48
|2,815
|1,827
|492
|5
|9,523,438
|72
|Uzbekistan
|4,547
|+27
|18
|3,459
|1,070
|9
|136
|0.5
|748,555
|22,386
|33,439,129
|73
|Senegal
|4,516
|52
|2,809
|1,655
|14
|270
|3
|54,232
|3,245
|16,713,714
|74
|DRC
|4,390
|+131
|96
|+6
|565
|3,729
|49
|1
|89,368,750
|75
|Djibouti
|4,331
|34
|2,139
|2,158
|4,388
|34
|36,497
|36,974
|987,109
|76
|Guinea
|4,258
|23
|2,942
|1,293
|24
|325
|2
|14,407
|1,099
|13,108,249
|77
|Nepal
|4,086
|15
|584
|3,487
|140
|0.5
|272,489
|9,363
|29,103,332
|78
|Luxembourg
|4,046
|110
|3,902
|34
|2
|6,470
|176
|88,914
|142,186
|625,337
|79
|Hungary
|4,027
|+10
|551
|+1
|2,355
|1,121
|20
|417
|57
|217,689
|22,531
|9,661,655
|80
|Ivory Coast
|3,995
|38
|2,045
|1,912
|152
|1
|32,864
|1,248
|26,334,125
|81
|Haiti
|3,662
|+124
|56
|+2
|24
|3,582
|321
|5
|7,619
|669
|11,394,080
|82
|Gabon
|3,247
|21
|938
|2,288
|13
|1,461
|9
|16,730
|7,529
|2,222,218
|83
|North Macedonia
|3,239
|157
|1,658
|1,424
|34
|1,555
|75
|38,014
|18,246
|2,083,379
|84
|El Salvador
|3,191
|60
|+2
|1,419
|1,712
|91
|492
|9
|111,274
|17,160
|6,484,338
|85
|Thailand
|3,125
|+4
|58
|2,981
|86
|1
|45
|0.8
|468,175
|6,708
|69,790,217
|86
|Greece
|3,058
|183
|1,374
|1,501
|10
|293
|18
|231,759
|22,230
|10,425,701
|87
|Kenya
|2,989
|88
|873
|2,028
|7
|56
|2
|100,683
|1,875
|53,693,029
|88
|Bulgaria
|2,889
|167
|1,623
|1,099
|13
|416
|24
|93,512
|13,453
|6,951,096
|89
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|2,728
|160
|2,049
|519
|4
|831
|49
|72,514
|22,095
|3,281,866
|90
|Venezuela
|2,632
|23
|487
|2,122
|1
|93
|0.8
|1,046,118
|36,783
|28,440,212
|91
|Somalia
|2,416
|85
|489
|1,842
|2
|152
|5
|15,862,476
|92
|Ethiopia
|2,336
|32
|379
|1,925
|32
|20
|0.3
|152,334
|1,327
|114,771,105
|93
|Croatia
|2,247
|106
|2,130
|11
|547
|26
|69,115
|16,830
|4,106,567
|94
|Cuba
|2,205
|83
|1,880
|242
|1
|195
|7
|122,603
|10,824
|11,326,990
|95
|Mayotte
|2,175
|28
|1,654
|493
|12
|7,985
|103
|8,150
|29,922
|272,372
|96
|Kyrgyzstan
|2,093
|+38
|26
|+2
|1,572
|495
|6
|321
|4
|139,610
|21,421
|6,517,406
|97
|Estonia
|1,958
|+11
|69
|1,690
|199
|1,476
|52
|92,000
|69,356
|1,326,486
|98
|Maldives
|1,942
|8
|1,010
|924
|9
|3,597
|15
|28,940
|53,599
|539,938
|99
|CAR
|1,888
|+38
|5
|38
|1,845
|391
|1
|18,161
|3,764
|4,824,430
|100
|Sri Lanka
|1,859
|11
|1,057
|791
|1
|87
|0.5
|80,302
|3,751
|21,408,167
|101
|Iceland
|1,807
|10
|1,794
|3
|5,297
|29
|62,870
|184,307
|341,115
|102
|Lithuania
|1,733
|+6
|74
|+2
|1,369
|290
|17
|636
|27
|345,392
|126,791
|2,724,095
|103
|South Sudan
|1,604
|19
|15
|1,570
|143
|2
|3,356
|300
|11,185,781
|104
|Mali
|1,586
|94
|931
|561
|78
|5
|3,483
|172
|20,210,091
|105
|Slovakia
|1,533
|+2
|28
|1,404
|101
|281
|5
|191,971
|35,163
|5,459,497
|106
|New Zealand
|1,504
|22
|1,482
|0
|301
|4
|298,532
|59,681
|5,002,100
|107
|Slovenia
|1,486
|109
|1,359
|18
|715
|52
|85,562
|41,157
|2,078,922
|108
|Nicaragua
|1,464
|55
|953
|456
|221
|8
|6,619,776
|109
|Guinea-Bissau
|1,389
|12
|153
|1,224
|5
|707
|6
|1,500
|763
|1,964,886
|110
|Costa Rica
|1,375
|11
|717
|647
|5
|270
|2
|29,622
|5,818
|5,091,366
|111
|Lebanon
|1,368
|30
|795
|543
|7
|200
|4
|97,745
|14,317
|6,827,040
|112
|Equatorial Guinea
|1,306
|12
|200
|1,094
|933
|9
|8,268
|5,907
|1,399,659
|113
|Albania
|1,299
|34
|960
|305
|6
|451
|12
|16,716
|5,808
|2,877,966
|114
|Zambia
|1,200
|10
|912
|278
|1
|65
|0.5
|28,236
|1,539
|18,348,224
|115
|Paraguay
|1,187
|11
|604
|572
|2
|167
|2
|40,032
|5,617
|7,127,209
|116
|Mauritania
|1,162
|61
|139
|962
|11
|250
|13
|7,654
|1,649
|4,641,294
|117
|Madagascar
|1,138
|9
|274
|855
|9
|41
|0.3
|13,707
|496
|27,642,529
|118
|Hong Kong
|1,108
|4
|1,049
|55
|3
|148
|0.5
|202,930
|27,081
|7,493,415
|119
|Latvia
|1,092
|+3
|26
|794
|272
|4
|579
|14
|121,783
|64,530
|1,887,219
|120
|Tunisia
|1,087
|49
|982
|56
|1
|92
|4
|55,419
|4,692
|11,811,216
|121
|Sierra Leone
|1,025
|50
|621
|354
|129
|6
|7,966,414
|122
|Niger
|974
|65
|871
|38
|40
|3
|6,229
|258
|24,141,726
|123
|Cyprus
|972
|18
|807
|147
|4
|805
|15
|133,337
|110,484
|1,206,847
|124
|Burkina Faso
|891
|53
|765
|73
|43
|3
|20,863,682
|125
|Andorra
|852
|51
|757
|44
|7
|11,028
|660
|3,750
|48,539
|77,258
|126
|Uruguay
|846
|23
|754
|69
|4
|244
|7
|49,653
|14,297
|3,473,053
|127
|Jordan
|845
|9
|657
|179
|5
|83
|0.9
|235,014
|23,047
|10,197,099
|128
|Chad
|844
|71
|706
|67
|51
|4
|16,392,970
|129
|Georgia
|822
|+4
|13
|690
|119
|6
|206
|3
|67,725
|16,975
|3,989,577
|130
|French Guiana
|773
|2
|427
|344
|6
|2,593
|7
|277
|929
|298,154
|131
|Congo
|728
|24
|221
|483
|132
|4
|5,508,918
|132
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|651
|48
|4
|133
|San Marino
|688
|42
|483
|163
|1
|20,279
|1,238
|5,061
|149,173
|33,927
|134
|Uganda
|665
|+8
|119
|546
|15
|106,583
|2,335
|45,637,829
|135
|Malta
|632
|9
|597
|26
|1,432
|20
|77,033
|174,489
|441,477
|136
|Sao Tome and Principe
|611
|+97
|12
|135
|464
|2,791
|55
|1,095
|5,002
|218,898
|137
|Jamaica
|605
|+6
|10
|405
|190
|2
|204
|3
|15,013
|5,071
|2,960,434
|138
|Cabo Verde
|585
|5
|270
|310
|1,053
|9
|1,307
|2,352
|555,624
|139
|Channel Islands
|565
|48
|512
|5
|3,251
|276
|10,255
|59,015
|173,768
|140
|Yemen
|524
|127
|23
|374
|18
|4
|120
|4
|29,782,558
|141
|Tanzania
|509
|21
|183
|305
|7
|9
|0.4
|59,615,680
|142
|Togo
|501
|13
|260
|228
|1
|61
|2
|23,501
|2,843
|8,265,752
|143
|Palestine
|481
|3
|404
|74
|94
|0.6
|44,876
|8,810
|5,093,498
|144
|Réunion
|481
|1
|447
|33
|1
|537
|1
|17,200
|19,219
|894,941
|145
|Rwanda
|463
|2
|300
|161
|36
|0.2
|80,129
|6,197
|12,930,513
|146
|Malawi
|455
|4
|55
|396
|4
|24
|0.2
|6,542
|343
|19,096,245
|147
|Mozambique
|453
|2
|136
|315
|15
|0.06
|15,190
|487
|31,194,658
|148
|Taiwan
|443
|7
|431
|5
|19
|0.3
|73,751
|3,097
|23,814,388
|149
|Liberia
|383
|31
|199
|153
|76
|6
|5,049,729
|150
|Eswatini
|371
|3
|232
|136
|5
|320
|3
|6,551
|5,650
|1,159,446
|151
|Libya
|359
|5
|58
|296
|52
|0.7
|10,525
|1,533
|6,865,543
|152
|Mauritius
|337
|10
|324
|3
|265
|8
|137,789
|108,354
|1,271,651
|153
|Isle of Man
|336
|24
|312
|0
|3,953
|282
|5,315
|62,524
|85,007
|154
|Vietnam
|332
|317
|15
|1
|3
|275,000
|2,827
|97,286,822
|155
|Montenegro
|324
|9
|315
|0
|516
|14
|13,186
|20,995
|628,062
|156
|Zimbabwe
|314
|4
|46
|264
|21
|0.3
|52,905
|3,563
|14,849,502
|157
|Benin
|305
|4
|188
|113
|2
|25
|0.3
|45,100
|3,727
|12,101,485
|158
|Myanmar
|246
|6
|159
|81
|5
|0.1
|40,600
|746
|54,388,681
|159
|Martinique
|202
|14
|98
|90
|538
|37
|375,281
|160
|Mongolia
|194
|87
|107
|15
|59
|16,723
|5,106
|3,274,971
|161
|Faeroe Islands
|187
|187
|0
|3,828
|10,459
|214,091
|48,853
|162
|Cayman Islands
|176
|1
|104
|71
|2,680
|15
|15,423
|234,838
|65,675
|163
|Gibraltar
|176
|165
|11
|5,224
|9,283
|275,525
|33,692
|164
|Guadeloupe
|164
|14
|144
|6
|1
|410
|35
|4,975
|12,434
|400,120
|165
|Guyana
|156
|12
|86
|58
|2
|198
|15
|1,854
|2,358
|786,336
|166
|Syria
|146
|6
|62
|78
|8
|0.3
|17,472,035
|167
|Bermuda
|141
|9
|120
|12
|2
|2,264
|144
|8,169
|131,145
|62,290
|168
|Brunei
|141
|2
|138
|1
|1
|322
|5
|22,664
|51,835
|437,230
|169
|Comoros
|141
|2
|67
|72
|162
|2
|868,384
|170
|Suriname
|137
|2
|9
|126
|2
|234
|3
|1,165
|1,987
|586,321
|171
|Cambodia
|126
|125
|1
|1
|8
|24,799
|1,485
|16,704,700
|172
|Trinidad and Tobago
|117
|8
|109
|0
|84
|6
|3,439
|2,458
|1,399,234
|173
|Bahamas
|103
|11
|64
|28
|1
|262
|28
|2,225
|5,661
|393,021
|174
|Aruba
|101
|3
|98
|0
|946
|28
|2,179
|20,414
|106,740
|175
|Monaco
|99
|4
|93
|2
|1
|2,524
|102
|16,200
|412,991
|39,226
|176
|Angola
|96
|4
|38
|54
|1
|3
|0.1
|10,000
|305
|32,793,526
|177
|Barbados
|92
|7
|81
|4
|1
|320
|24
|6,005
|20,897
|287,356
|178
|Burundi
|83
|1
|45
|37
|7
|0.08
|382
|32
|11,865,851
|179
|Liechtenstein
|82
|1
|55
|26
|2,151
|26
|900
|23,608
|38,122
|180
|Sint Maarten
|77
|15
|61
|1
|1
|1,797
|350
|470
|10,969
|42,847
|181
|French Polynesia
|60
|60
|0
|214
|4,262
|15,177
|280,815
|182
|Bhutan
|59
|18
|41
|77
|20,104
|26,072
|771,097
|183
|Macao
|45
|45
|0
|69
|648,790
|184
|Botswana
|42
|1
|24
|17
|1
|18
|0.4
|26,238
|11,172
|2,348,537
|185
|Saint Martin
|41
|3
|33
|5
|1
|1,062
|78
|614
|15,897
|38,624
|186
|Eritrea
|39
|39
|0
|11
|3,543,395
|187
|Namibia
|31
|16
|15
|1
|12
|4,970
|1,958
|2,537,963
|188
|Gambia
|28
|1
|21
|6
|12
|0.4
|1,970
|817
|2,411,953
|189
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|27
|25
|2
|243
|643
|5,797
|110,920
|190
|Antigua and Barbuda
|26
|3
|20
|3
|1
|266
|31
|246
|2,513
|97,881
|191
|Timor-Leste
|24
|24
|0
|18
|1,568
|1,191
|1,316,827
|192
|Grenada
|23
|22
|1
|1
|204
|4,130
|36,713
|112,493
|193
|Curaçao
|21
|1
|15
|5
|128
|6
|985
|6,004
|164,055
|194
|New Caledonia
|21
|20
|1
|74
|7,407
|25,959
|285,335
|195
|Belize
|20
|2
|16
|2
|50
|5
|1,776
|4,472
|397,166
|196
|Laos
|19
|19
|0
|3
|9,220
|1,268
|7,269,013
|197
|Saint Lucia
|19
|18
|1
|103
|1,204
|6,558
|183,579
|198
|Dominica
|18
|16
|2
|250
|534
|7,419
|71,976
|199
|Fiji
|18
|18
|0
|20
|2,431
|2,713
|896,067
|200
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|15
|15
|0
|282
|408
|7,672
|53,177
|201
|Falkland Islands
|13
|13
|0
|3,743
|535
|154,045
|3,473
|202
|Greenland
|13
|13
|0
|229
|2,412
|42,491
|56,765
|203
|Turks and Caicos
|12
|1
|11
|0
|310
|26
|192
|4,963
|38,685
|204
|Vatican City
|12
|12
|0
|14,981
|801
|205
|Montserrat
|11
|1
|10
|0
|2,204
|200
|61
|12,220
|4,992
|206
|Seychelles
|11
|11
|0
|112
|98,312
|207
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|208
|Western Sahara
|9
|1
|6
|2
|15
|2
|596,348
|209
|British Virgin Islands
|8
|1
|7
|0
|265
|33
|167
|5,526
|30,219
|210
|Papua New Guinea
|8
|8
|0
|0.9
|4,646
|520
|8,936,110
|211
|Caribbean Netherlands
|7
|7
|0
|267
|424
|16,178
|26,209
|212
|St. Barth
|6
|6
|0
|608
|152
|15,392
|9,875
|213
|Lesotho
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1,515
|708
|2,141,255
|214
|Anguilla
|3
|3
|0
|200
|41
|2,734
|14,995
|215
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|1
|1
|0
|173
|5,795
|Total:
|7,339,470
|+28,638
|414,060
|+1,088
|3,618,557
|3,306,853
|54,031
|941.6
|53.1
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
Latest News
June 10 (GMT)
Updates
- 3,190 new cases and 37 new deaths in Bangladesh [source]
- 131 new cases and 6 new deaths in the DR Congo [source]
- 38 new cases in the Central African Republic [source]
- 97 new cases in Sao Tome and Principe [source]
- 166 new cases and 3 new deaths in the United States
- 683 new cases and 21 new deaths in Afghanistan [source]
- 27 new cases in Uzbekistan [source]