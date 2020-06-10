What you need to know

  • More than 7.2 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, including at least 411,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
  • Almost half of US states are seeing higher rates of new Covid-19 cases as Americans go out to socialize or protest.
  • The global airline industry will lose $84 billion in 2020 and then an additional $15 billion in 2021, according to a new forecast.

Coronavirus Cases:

7,339,470

Deaths:

414,060

Recovered:

3,618,557
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)

Latest News

June 10 (GMT)

Updates

  • 1,803 new cases and 26 new deaths in India [source]
  • 8,404 new cases and 216 new deaths in Russia [source]

