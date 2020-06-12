What you need to know

  • More than 7.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, including at least 421,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
  • The United States has passed 2 million confirmed cases of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins.
  • The coronavirus pandemic is “accelerating” in Africa, the World Health Organization says.

Coronavirus Cases:

7,617,060

Deaths:

424,240

Recovered:

3,855,2
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)

[back to top ↑]

Latest News

June 12 (GMT)

Updates

  • 1,117 new cases and 7 new deaths in Oman [source]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR