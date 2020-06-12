What you need to know
- More than 7.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, including at least 421,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The United States has passed 2 million confirmed cases of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins.
- The coronavirus pandemic is “accelerating” in Africa, the World Health Organization says.
Coronavirus Cases:
7,617,060
Deaths:
424,240
Recovered:
3,855,2
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|7,617,060
|+33,152
|424,240
|+1,154
|3,855,263
|3,337,557
|53,959
|977
|54.4
|1
|USA
|2,089,825
|+124
|116,035
|+1
|816,174
|1,157,616
|16,827
|6,316
|351
|23,076,038
|69,737
|330,901,704
|2
|Brazil
|805,649
|41,058
|396,692
|367,899
|8,318
|3,792
|193
|1,364,423
|6,421
|212,479,860
|3
|Russia
|511,423
|+8,987
|6,715
|+183
|269,370
|235,338
|2,300
|3,505
|46
|14,218,674
|97,434
|145,931,382
|4
|India
|298,283
|8,501
|147,195
|142,587
|8,944
|216
|6
|5,363,445
|3,889
|1,379,270,740
|5
|UK
|291,409
|41,279
|N/A
|N/A
|516
|4,294
|608
|6,240,801
|91,956
|67,867,577
|6
|Spain
|289,787
|27,136
|N/A
|N/A
|617
|6,198
|580
|4,465,338
|95,507
|46,753,887
|7
|Italy
|236,142
|34,167
|171,338
|30,637
|236
|3,905
|565
|4,443,821
|73,493
|60,466,117
|8
|Peru
|214,788
|6,109
|102,429
|106,250
|1,065
|6,519
|185
|1,282,478
|38,927
|32,946,025
|9
|Germany
|186,795
|8,851
|171,600
|6,344
|462
|2,230
|106
|4,694,147
|56,036
|83,770,376
|10
|Iran
|180,156
|8,584
|142,663
|28,909
|2,728
|2,146
|102
|1,173,208
|13,978
|83,933,136
|11
|Turkey
|174,023
|4,763
|147,860
|21,400
|643
|2,065
|57
|2,500,890
|29,670
|84,289,552
|12
|France
|155,561
|29,346
|72,149
|54,066
|903
|2,383
|450
|1,384,633
|21,215
|65,266,270
|13
|Chile
|154,092
|2,648
|126,444
|25,000
|1,689
|8,065
|139
|781,043
|40,876
|19,107,435
|14
|Mexico
|133,974
|+4,790
|15,944
|+587
|98,064
|19,966
|378
|1,040
|124
|369,362
|2,866
|128,859,025
|15
|Pakistan
|125,933
|+6,397
|2,463
|+107
|40,247
|83,223
|111
|571
|11
|809,169
|3,667
|220,638,507
|16
|Saudi Arabia
|116,021
|857
|80,019
|35,145
|1,738
|3,336
|25
|1,042,312
|29,966
|34,782,906
|17
|Canada
|97,530
|7,994
|57,658
|31,878
|1,878
|2,585
|212
|2,028,496
|53,771
|37,724,444
|18
|China
|83,064
|+7
|4,634
|78,365
|65
|58
|3
|1,439,323,776
|19
|Bangladesh
|81,523
|+3,471
|1,095
|+46
|17,249
|63,179
|1
|495
|7
|473,322
|2,876
|164,600,549
|20
|Qatar
|75,071
|69
|51,331
|23,671
|230
|26,737
|25
|274,793
|97,868
|2,807,805
|21
|Belgium
|59,819
|+108
|9,646
|+10
|16,498
|33,675
|89
|5,163
|832
|996,785
|86,026
|11,587,039
|22
|South Africa
|58,568
|1,284
|33,252
|24,032
|208
|988
|22
|1,028,399
|17,352
|59,267,163
|23
|Belarus
|51,816
|293
|26,643
|24,880
|92
|5,483
|31
|678,570
|71,810
|9,449,475
|24
|Sweden
|48,288
|4,814
|N/A
|N/A
|272
|4,783
|477
|325,000
|32,191
|10,095,978
|25
|Netherlands
|48,251
|6,044
|N/A
|N/A
|77
|2,816
|353
|446,164
|26,041
|17,132,971
|26
|Colombia
|45,212
|1,488
|17,790
|25,934
|335
|889
|29
|458,324
|9,013
|50,853,330
|27
|Ecuador
|44,440
|3,720
|21,862
|18,858
|219
|2,521
|211
|128,175
|7,271
|17,627,809
|28
|UAE
|40,986
|286
|25,234
|15,466
|1
|4,147
|29
|2,582,000
|261,236
|9,883,799
|29
|Singapore
|39,850
|+463
|25
|27,286
|12,539
|2
|6,814
|4
|488,695
|83,568
|5,847,901
|30
|Egypt
|39,726
|1,377
|10,691
|27,658
|41
|389
|13
|135,000
|1,321
|102,220,760
|31
|Indonesia
|36,406
|+1,111
|2,048
|+48
|13,213
|21,145
|133
|7
|478,953
|1,752
|273,366,090
|32
|Portugal
|35,910
|1,504
|22,002
|12,404
|70
|3,521
|147
|954,069
|93,553
|10,198,122
|33
|Kuwait
|34,432
|279
|24,137
|10,016
|184
|8,069
|65
|327,144
|76,669
|4,266,990
|34
|Switzerland
|31,063
|+19
|1,938
|+1
|28,800
|325
|18
|3,591
|224
|447,617
|51,740
|8,651,283
|35
|Ukraine
|29,753
|+683
|870
|+16
|13,567
|15,316
|306
|680
|20
|468,172
|10,702
|43,745,847
|36
|Poland
|28,577
|+376
|1,222
|+7
|13,805
|13,550
|77
|755
|32
|1,150,983
|30,410
|37,848,619
|37
|Argentina
|27,373
|765
|8,332
|18,276
|274
|606
|17
|214,807
|4,755
|45,173,491
|38
|Ireland
|25,238
|1,703
|22,698
|837
|28
|5,114
|345
|367,780
|74,528
|4,934,765
|39
|Philippines
|24,787
|+612
|1,052
|+16
|5,454
|18,281
|82
|226
|10
|473,281
|4,322
|109,499,539
|40
|Afghanistan
|23,546
|+656
|446
|+20
|3,928
|19,172
|19
|606
|11
|53,705
|1,381
|38,874,978
|41
|Dominican Republic
|21,437
|561
|12,541
|8,335
|110
|1,977
|52
|100,035
|9,227
|10,842,017
|42
|Romania
|21,404
|+222
|1,380
|+11
|15,445
|4,579
|171
|1,112
|72
|542,646
|28,199
|19,243,552
|43
|Oman
|21,071
|+1,117
|96
|+7
|7,489
|13,486
|92
|4,133
|19
|133,029
|26,092
|5,098,511
|44
|Israel
|18,701
|+132
|300
|15,288
|3,113
|34
|2,033
|33
|727,853
|79,135
|9,197,590
|45
|Panama
|18,586
|418
|10,977
|7,191
|96
|4,311
|97
|82,774
|19,201
|4,310,882
|46
|Japan
|17,292
|920
|15,383
|989
|88
|137
|7
|328,730
|2,599
|126,494,838
|47
|Bahrain
|17,269
|+602
|36
|+2
|11,903
|5,330
|10
|10,173
|21
|403,036
|237,420
|1,697,568
|48
|Austria
|17,034
|674
|15,949
|411
|13
|1,892
|75
|516,581
|57,374
|9,003,730
|49
|Iraq
|16,675
|457
|6,568
|9,650
|98
|415
|11
|339,868
|8,461
|40,167,590
|50
|Bolivia
|16,165
|+884
|533
|+21
|2,372
|13,260
|71
|1,386
|46
|42,741
|3,664
|11,664,091
|51
|Armenia
|15,281
|+612
|258
|+13
|5,639
|9,384
|10
|5,157
|87
|77,686
|26,219
|2,962,966
|52
|Nigeria
|14,554
|387
|4,494
|9,673
|7
|71
|2
|85,375
|415
|205,822,203
|53
|Kazakhstan
|13,872
|+314
|67
|8,593
|5,212
|62
|739
|4
|1,050,098
|55,963
|18,764,311
|54
|Serbia
|12,102
|252
|11,348
|502
|14
|1,385
|29
|291,996
|33,413
|8,739,024
|55
|Denmark
|12,035
|593
|10,955
|487
|14
|2,078
|102
|749,467
|129,416
|5,791,166
|56
|S. Korea
|12,003
|+56
|277
|+1
|10,669
|1,057
|15
|234
|5
|1,081,487
|21,095
|51,267,003
|57
|Moldova
|10,727
|382
|+7
|6,229
|4,116
|344
|2,659
|95
|63,328
|15,697
|4,034,411
|58
|Algeria
|10,589
|741
|7,255
|2,593
|33
|242
|17
|43,804,765
|59
|Ghana
|10,358
|48
|3,824
|6,486
|10
|334
|2
|240,204
|7,740
|31,034,041
|60
|Czechia
|9,887
|+32
|329
|+1
|7,170
|2,388
|14
|923
|31
|491,193
|45,872
|10,707,989
|61
|Azerbaijan
|8,882
|108
|4,930
|3,844
|66
|876
|11
|362,654
|35,785
|10,134,274
|62
|Cameroon
|8,681
|212
|4,836
|3,633
|28
|328
|8
|26,504,775
|63
|Norway
|8,608
|242
|8,138
|228
|4
|1,588
|45
|272,905
|50,361
|5,418,993
|64
|Morocco
|8,581
|+44
|211
|7,600
|770
|7
|233
|6
|382,357
|10,366
|36,886,438
|65
|Guatemala
|8,561
|+340
|334
|+18
|1,567
|6,660
|5
|478
|19
|31,427
|1,756
|17,896,120
|66
|Malaysia
|8,402
|+33
|119
|+1
|7,168
|1,115
|4
|260
|4
|618,360
|19,119
|32,342,925
|67
|Honduras
|7,669
|+309
|294
|+4
|837
|6,538
|13
|775
|30
|21,540
|2,177
|9,895,582
|68
|Australia
|7,289
|+4
|102
|6,781
|406
|2
|286
|4
|1,746,635
|68,540
|25,483,610
|69
|Finland
|7,064
|325
|6,200
|539
|4
|1,275
|59
|211,900
|38,247
|5,540,291
|70
|Sudan
|6,730
|+148
|413
|+12
|2,278
|4,039
|154
|9
|401
|9
|43,786,472
|71
|Tajikistan
|4,834
|49
|3,062
|1,723
|508
|5
|9,524,612
|72
|Uzbekistan
|4,819
|+78
|19
|3,637
|1,163
|14
|144
|0.6
|748,555
|22,384
|33,441,780
|73
|Senegal
|4,759
|55
|2,994
|1,710
|20
|285
|3
|55,634
|3,328
|16,716,133
|74
|Nepal
|4,614
|15
|861
|3,738
|159
|0.5
|294,073
|10,103
|29,106,200
|75
|DRC
|4,515
|98
|567
|3,850
|51
|1
|89,383,696
|76
|Ivory Coast
|4,404
|41
|2,212
|2,151
|167
|2
|34,272
|1,301
|26,337,705
|77
|Djibouti
|4,398
|37
|2,519
|1,842
|4,455
|37
|39,299
|39,809
|987,187
|78
|Guinea
|4,372
|23
|3,033
|1,316
|24
|333
|2
|14,407
|1,099
|13,110,203
|79
|Hungary
|4,053
|+14
|555
|+2
|2,447
|1,051
|20
|419
|57
|226,669
|23,461
|9,661,522
|80
|Luxembourg
|4,052
|110
|3,910
|32
|1
|6,479
|176
|98,232
|157,072
|625,393
|81
|Haiti
|3,941
|+145
|64
|+6
|24
|3,853
|346
|6
|8,081
|709
|11,394,839
|82
|North Macedonia
|3,538
|169
|1,682
|1,687
|34
|1,698
|81
|40,004
|19,202
|2,083,378
|83
|El Salvador
|3,481
|+108
|68
|+4
|1,587
|1,826
|128
|537
|10
|118,483
|18,272
|6,484,517
|84
|Gabon
|3,463
|23
|1,024
|2,416
|17
|1,558
|10
|19,517
|8,782
|2,222,506
|85
|Kenya
|3,215
|92
|1,092
|2,031
|7
|60
|2
|106,247
|1,979
|53,699,517
|86
|Thailand
|3,129
|+4
|58
|2,987
|84
|1
|45
|0.8
|468,175
|6,708
|69,791,171
|87
|Greece
|3,088
|183
|1,374
|1,531
|14
|296
|18
|240,924
|23,109
|10,425,424
|88
|Bulgaria
|3,086
|168
|1,688
|1,230
|15
|444
|24
|98,460
|14,165
|6,950,812
|89
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|2,832
|161
|2,100
|571
|4
|863
|49
|74,379
|22,664
|3,281,756
|90
|Venezuela
|2,814
|23
|487
|2,304
|1
|99
|0.8
|1,053,417
|37,040
|28,439,773
|91
|Ethiopia
|2,670
|40
|434
|2,196
|32
|23
|0.3
|165,151
|1,439
|114,786,713
|92
|Somalia
|2,513
|85
|532
|1,896
|2
|158
|5
|15,864,908
|93
|Croatia
|2,249
|106
|2,132
|11
|548
|26
|69,606
|16,950
|4,106,429
|94
|Mayotte
|2,240
|28
|1,654
|558
|12
|8,223
|103
|8,800
|32,304
|272,408
|95
|Cuba
|2,219
|84
|1,893
|242
|1
|196
|7
|127,042
|11,216
|11,326,953
|96
|Kyrgyzstan
|2,166
|+37
|26
|1,668
|472
|11
|332
|4
|147,454
|22,623
|6,517,994
|97
|Maldives
|1,976
|8
|1,153
|815
|9
|3,659
|15
|28,940
|53,594
|539,990
|98
|Estonia
|1,970
|+5
|69
|1,703
|198
|1,485
|52
|94,715
|71,403
|1,326,491
|99
|CAR
|1,952
|5
|38
|1,909
|405
|1
|18,161
|3,764
|4,824,890
|100
|Sri Lanka
|1,877
|11
|1,196
|670
|1
|88
|0.5
|81,735
|3,818
|21,408,657
|101
|Iceland
|1,807
|10
|1,794
|3
|5,297
|29
|62,976
|184,612
|341,127
|102
|Lithuania
|1,756
|+4
|74
|1,400
|282
|17
|645
|27
|356,062
|130,718
|2,723,889
|103
|Mali
|1,722
|97
|989
|636
|85
|5
|3,483
|172
|20,213,291
|104
|South Sudan
|1,670
|24
|48
|1,598
|149
|2
|3,356
|300
|11,186,498
|105
|Slovakia
|1,542
|+1
|28
|1,409
|105
|282
|5
|194,733
|35,669
|5,459,512
|106
|Costa Rica
|1,538
|12
|722
|804
|3
|302
|2
|30,779
|6,045
|5,091,620
|107
|New Zealand
|1,504
|22
|1,482
|0
|301
|4
|304,832
|60,941
|5,002,100
|108
|Slovenia
|1,490
|+2
|109
|1,359
|22
|717
|52
|87,760
|42,214
|2,078,924
|109
|Nicaragua
|1,464
|55
|953
|456
|221
|8
|6,620,207
|110
|Mauritania
|1,439
|74
|250
|1,115
|25
|310
|16
|7,654
|1,649
|4,641,964
|111
|Albania
|1,416
|+31
|36
|+1
|1,034
|346
|8
|492
|13
|17,618
|6,122
|2,877,949
|112
|Lebanon
|1,402
|31
|845
|526
|7
|205
|5
|101,676
|14,893
|6,826,874
|113
|Guinea-Bissau
|1,389
|12
|153
|1,224
|5
|707
|6
|1,500
|763
|1,965,141
|114
|Equatorial Guinea
|1,306
|12
|200
|1,094
|933
|9
|8,268
|5,906
|1,399,912
|115
|Madagascar
|1,240
|+37
|10
|344
|886
|10
|45
|0.4
|15,148
|548
|27,646,431
|116
|Paraguay
|1,230
|11
|624
|595
|2
|173
|2
|43,292
|6,074
|7,127,687
|117
|Zambia
|1,200
|10
|912
|278
|1
|65
|0.5
|28,236
|1,539
|18,351,048
|118
|Hong Kong
|1,109
|+1
|4
|1,060
|45
|3
|148
|0.5
|241,992
|32,293
|7,493,747
|119
|Latvia
|1,096
|+2
|27
|+1
|818
|251
|3
|581
|14
|124,662
|66,060
|1,887,105
|120
|Tunisia
|1,087
|49
|989
|49
|1
|92
|4
|56,210
|4,759
|11,811,891
|121
|Sierra Leone
|1,085
|50
|642
|393
|136
|6
|7,967,302
|122
|Cyprus
|975
|18
|807
|150
|4
|808
|15
|134,706
|111,614
|1,206,895
|123
|Niger
|974
|65
|878
|31
|40
|3
|6,252
|259
|24,146,544
|124
|French Guiana
|917
|2
|462
|453
|7
|3,075
|7
|277
|929
|298,196
|125
|Burkina Faso
|892
|53
|790
|49
|43
|3
|20,866,826
|126
|Jordan
|890
|9
|670
|211
|5
|87
|0.9
|249,431
|24,460
|10,197,652
|127
|Andorra
|852
|51
|780
|21
|7
|11,028
|660
|3,750
|48,538
|77,259
|128
|Chad
|848
|72
|706
|70
|52
|4
|16,395,556
|129
|Uruguay
|847
|23
|772
|52
|4
|244
|7
|51,313
|14,774
|3,473,119
|130
|Georgia
|837
|+6
|13
|697
|127
|6
|210
|3
|70,569
|17,689
|3,989,535
|131
|Congo
|728
|24
|221
|483
|132
|4
|5,509,663
|132
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|651
|48
|4
|133
|San Marino
|691
|42
|496
|153
|1
|20,367
|1,238
|5,150
|151,797
|33,927
|134
|Uganda
|686
|+7
|161
|525
|15
|111,436
|2,441
|45,645,761
|135
|Cabo Verde
|657
|6
|294
|357
|1,182
|11
|1,307
|2,352
|555,657
|136
|Malta
|640
|9
|600
|31
|1,450
|20
|78,788
|178,462
|441,484
|137
|Sao Tome and Principe
|639
|+7
|12
|156
|471
|2,919
|55
|1,354
|6,185
|218,920
|138
|Jamaica
|611
|+6
|10
|408
|193
|2
|206
|3
|15,153
|5,118
|2,960,505
|139
|Yemen
|591
|136
|23
|432
|20
|5
|120
|4
|29,786,156
|140
|Channel Islands
|565
|48
|512
|5
|3,251
|276
|10,255
|59,012
|173,777
|141
|Togo
|524
|13
|271
|240
|1
|63
|2
|24,358
|2,946
|8,266,815
|142
|Tanzania
|509
|21
|183
|305
|7
|9
|0.4
|59,625,015
|143
|Rwanda
|494
|2
|313
|179
|38
|0.2
|84,029
|6,498
|12,932,272
|144
|Mozambique
|489
|2
|144
|343
|16
|0.06
|16,035
|514
|31,199,461
|145
|Palestine
|487
|3
|410
|74
|96
|0.6
|44,876
|8,809
|5,094,148
|146
|Réunion
|487
|1
|447
|39
|1
|544
|1
|17,200
|19,218
|894,975
|147
|Malawi
|481
|4
|55
|422
|4
|25
|0.2
|6,690
|350
|19,098,955
|148
|Eswatini
|449
|3
|238
|208
|5
|387
|3
|6,551
|5,650
|1,159,511
|149
|Taiwan
|443
|7
|431
|5
|19
|0.3
|73,751
|3,097
|23,814,623
|150
|Liberia
|410
|31
|206
|173
|81
|6
|5,050,381
|151
|Libya
|393
|5
|59
|329
|57
|0.7
|11,765
|1,714
|6,866,054
|152
|Mauritius
|337
|10
|325
|2
|265
|8
|137,789
|108,353
|1,271,663
|153
|Isle of Man
|336
|24
|312
|0
|3,952
|282
|5,415
|63,698
|85,010
|154
|Zimbabwe
|332
|4
|51
|277
|22
|0.3
|52,905
|3,562
|14,850,685
|155
|Vietnam
|332
|321
|11
|1
|3
|275,000
|2,827
|97,291,603
|156
|Montenegro
|324
|9
|315
|0
|516
|14
|13,186
|20,995
|628,062
|157
|Benin
|305
|4
|188
|113
|2
|25
|0.3
|45,100
|3,726
|12,103,226
|158
|Myanmar
|261
|+1
|6
|165
|90
|5
|0.1
|45,926
|844
|54,390,671
|159
|Martinique
|202
|14
|98
|90
|538
|37
|375,279
|160
|Mongolia
|197
|+3
|95
|102
|11
|60
|17,279
|5,276
|3,275,260
|161
|Faeroe Islands
|187
|187
|0
|3,828
|10,708
|219,184
|48,854
|162
|Cayman Islands
|186
|1
|112
|73
|2,832
|15
|16,628
|253,171
|65,679
|163
|Gibraltar
|176
|172
|4
|5,224
|9,914
|294,263
|33,691
|164
|Suriname
|168
|2
|9
|157
|2
|287
|3
|1,165
|1,987
|586,350
|165
|Guadeloupe
|164
|14
|144
|6
|1
|410
|35
|4,975
|12,434
|400,121
|166
|Syria
|164
|6
|68
|90
|9
|0.3
|17,474,364
|167
|Comoros
|162
|2
|97
|63
|187
|2
|868,486
|168
|Guyana
|158
|12
|92
|54
|1
|201
|15
|1,920
|2,442
|786,357
|169
|Bermuda
|141
|9
|127
|5
|2
|2,264
|144
|8,430
|135,337
|62,289
|170
|Brunei
|141
|2
|138
|1
|1
|322
|5
|24,131
|55,188
|437,253
|171
|Cambodia
|126
|125
|1
|1
|8
|25,884
|1,549
|16,705,964
|172
|Angola
|118
|5
|41
|72
|1
|4
|0.2
|10,000
|305
|32,799,138
|173
|Trinidad and Tobago
|117
|8
|109
|0
|84
|6
|3,493
|2,496
|1,399,258
|174
|Bahamas
|103
|11
|68
|24
|1
|262
|28
|2,252
|5,730
|393,041
|175
|Aruba
|101
|3
|98
|0
|946
|28
|2,199
|20,601
|106,743
|176
|Monaco
|99
|4
|93
|2
|2,524
|102
|16,200
|412,981
|39,227
|177
|Barbados
|96
|7
|83
|6
|1
|334
|24
|6,321
|21,997
|287,358
|178
|Burundi
|85
|1
|45
|39
|7
|0.08
|382
|32
|11,867,795
|179
|Liechtenstein
|82
|1
|55
|26
|2,151
|26
|900
|23,608
|38,122
|180
|Sint Maarten
|77
|15
|61
|1
|1
|1,797
|350
|471
|10,992
|42,849
|181
|Bhutan
|62
|19
|43
|80
|20,529
|26,622
|771,143
|182
|French Polynesia
|60
|60
|0
|214
|4,262
|15,177
|280,824
|183
|Botswana
|48
|1
|24
|23
|1
|20
|0.4
|26,238
|11,171
|2,348,797
|184
|Macao
|45
|45
|0
|69
|648,839
|185
|Saint Martin
|41
|3
|33
|5
|1
|1,061
|78
|614
|15,895
|38,628
|186
|Eritrea
|41
|39
|2
|12
|3,543,663
|187
|Namibia
|31
|17
|14
|1
|12
|5,514
|2,172
|2,538,214
|188
|Gambia
|28
|1
|22
|5
|12
|0.4
|1,970
|817
|2,412,325
|189
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|27
|25
|2
|243
|643
|5,797
|110,922
|190
|Antigua and Barbuda
|26
|3
|20
|3
|1
|266
|31
|489
|4,996
|97,886
|191
|Timor-Leste
|24
|24
|0
|18
|1,568
|1,191
|1,316,964
|192
|Grenada
|23
|22
|1
|1
|204
|4,130
|36,712
|112,496
|193
|Curaçao
|22
|1
|15
|6
|134
|6
|1,080
|6,583
|164,059
|194
|New Caledonia
|21
|20
|1
|74
|7,477
|26,203
|285,350
|195
|Belize
|20
|2
|16
|2
|50
|5
|1,776
|4,471
|397,206
|196
|Laos
|19
|19
|0
|3
|9,676
|1,331
|7,269,590
|197
|Saint Lucia
|19
|18
|1
|103
|1,264
|6,885
|183,584
|198
|Dominica
|18
|16
|2
|250
|534
|7,419
|71,977
|199
|Fiji
|18
|18
|0
|20
|2,431
|2,713
|896,103
|200
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|15
|15
|0
|282
|417
|7,841
|53,179
|201
|Falkland Islands
|13
|13
|0
|3,743
|671
|193,205
|3,473
|202
|Greenland
|13
|13
|0
|229
|2,412
|42,491
|56,765
|203
|Turks and Caicos
|12
|1
|11
|0
|310
|26
|192
|4,963
|38,688
|204
|Vatican City
|12
|12
|0
|14,981
|801
|205
|Montserrat
|11
|1
|10
|0
|2,204
|200
|61
|12,220
|4,992
|206
|Seychelles
|11
|11
|0
|112
|98,315
|207
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|208
|Western Sahara
|9
|1
|6
|2
|15
|2
|596,428
|209
|British Virgin Islands
|8
|1
|7
|0
|265
|33
|212
|7,015
|30,220
|210
|Papua New Guinea
|8
|8
|0
|0.9
|5,281
|591
|8,937,038
|211
|Caribbean Netherlands
|7
|7
|0
|267
|424
|16,177
|26,210
|212
|St. Barth
|6
|6
|0
|608
|152
|15,392
|9,875
|213
|Lesotho
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1,515
|707
|2,141,348
|214
|Anguilla
|3
|3
|0
|200
|41
|2,734
|14,996
|215
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|1
|1
|0
|173
|5,795
|Total:
|7,617,060
|+33,152
|424,240
|+1,154
|3,855,263
|3,337,557
|53,959
|977.2
|54.4
Latest News
June 12 (GMT)
Updates
- 19 new cases and 1 new death in Switzerland [source] [source]
- 37 new cases in Madagascar [source]
- 108 new cases and 4 new deaths in El Salvador [source]
- 612 new cases and 16 new deaths in the Philippines [source]
- 1 new case in China, Hong Kong SAR [source]