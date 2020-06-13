What you need to know

  • More than 7.6 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, as well as at least 425,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
  • Brazil now No. 2 in coronavirus deaths
  • The French government will lift coronavirus travel restrictions on its internal European borders on Monday.
  • In the US, some states and cities — like Oregon and Nashville, Tennessee — are delaying reopening plans because of elevated coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus Cases:

7,758,134

Deaths:

428,632

Recovered:

3,975,52
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)

Latest News

June 13 (GMT)

Updates

  • 1,006 new cases and 3 new deaths in Oman [source]

