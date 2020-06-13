What you need to know
- More than 7.6 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, as well as at least 425,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Brazil now No. 2 in coronavirus deaths
- The French government will lift coronavirus travel restrictions on its internal European borders on Monday.
- In the US, some states and cities — like Oregon and Nashville, Tennessee — are delaying reopening plans because of elevated coronavirus cases.
Coronavirus Cases:
7,758,134
Deaths:
428,632
Recovered:
3,975,52
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|7,758,134
|+32,118
|428,632
|+943
|3,975,523
|3,353,979
|53,920
|995
|55.0
|1
|USA
|2,117,027
|+105
|116,831
|+6
|841,936
|1,158,260
|16,613
|6,398
|353
|23,794,382
|71,907
|330,906,997
|2
|Brazil
|829,902
|41,901
|427,610
|360,391
|8,318
|3,906
|197
|1,476,057
|6,947
|212,483,982
|3
|Russia
|520,129
|+8,706
|6,829
|+114
|274,641
|238,659
|2,300
|3,564
|47
|14,500,000
|99,362
|145,931,552
|4
|India
|309,603
|8,890
|154,330
|146,383
|8,944
|224
|6
|5,507,182
|3,993
|1,379,307,780
|5
|UK
|292,950
|41,481
|N/A
|N/A
|492
|4,316
|611
|6,434,713
|94,811
|67,868,549
|6
|Spain
|290,289
|27,136
|N/A
|N/A
|617
|6,209
|580
|4,465,338
|95,507
|46,753,936
|7
|Italy
|236,305
|34,223
|173,085
|28,997
|227
|3,908
|566
|4,514,441
|74,661
|60,465,875
|8
|Peru
|220,749
|6,308
|107,133
|107,308
|1,089
|6,700
|191
|1,315,417
|39,925
|32,947,280
|9
|Germany
|187,251
|8,863
|171,600
|6,788
|447
|2,235
|106
|4,694,147
|56,035
|83,771,107
|10
|Iran
|182,525
|8,659
|144,649
|29,217
|2,739
|2,175
|103
|1,196,947
|14,260
|83,936,074
|11
|Turkey
|175,218
|4,778
|149,102
|21,338
|664
|2,079
|57
|2,541,903
|30,156
|84,292,030
|12
|Chile
|160,846
|2,870
|131,358
|26,618
|1,689
|8,418
|150
|799,776
|41,856
|19,107,883
|13
|France
|156,287
|29,374
|72,572
|54,341
|879
|2,395
|450
|1,384,633
|21,215
|65,266,664
|14
|Mexico
|139,196
|+5,222
|16,448
|+504
|101,767
|20,981
|378
|1,080
|128
|393,714
|3,055
|128,862,724
|15
|Pakistan
|132,405
|+6,472
|2,551
|+88
|50,056
|79,798
|111
|600
|12
|839,019
|3,802
|220,650,245
|16
|Saudi Arabia
|119,942
|893
|81,029
|38,020
|1,820
|3,448
|26
|1,069,636
|30,750
|34,784,389
|17
|Canada
|97,943
|8,049
|58,523
|31,371
|1,929
|2,596
|213
|2,072,096
|54,926
|37,725,348
|18
|Bangladesh
|84,379
|+2,856
|1,139
|+44
|17,827
|65,413
|1
|513
|7
|489,960
|2,977
|164,605,029
|19
|China
|83,075
|+11
|4,634
|78,367
|74
|58
|3
|1,439,323,776
|20
|Qatar
|76,588
|70
|53,296
|23,222
|229
|27,277
|25
|280,665
|99,959
|2,807,805
|21
|South Africa
|61,927
|1,354
|35,006
|25,567
|208
|1,045
|23
|1,060,425
|17,892
|59,269,206
|22
|Belgium
|59,918
|+99
|9,650
|+4
|16,547
|33,721
|88
|5,171
|833
|1,010,059
|87,170
|11,587,177
|23
|Belarus
|52,520
|298
|27,760
|24,462
|92
|5,558
|32
|697,011
|73,762
|9,449,466
|24
|Sweden
|49,684
|4,854
|N/A
|N/A
|272
|4,921
|481
|325,000
|32,190
|10,096,150
|25
|Netherlands
|48,461
|6,053
|N/A
|N/A
|77
|2,829
|353
|455,067
|26,561
|17,133,075
|26
|Colombia
|46,858
|1,545
|18,715
|26,598
|335
|921
|30
|470,351
|9,249
|50,854,810
|27
|Ecuador
|45,778
|3,828
|22,679
|19,271
|219
|2,597
|217
|128,175
|7,271
|17,628,541
|28
|UAE
|41,499
|287
|25,946
|15,266
|1
|4,199
|29
|2,626,000
|265,679
|9,884,125
|29
|Egypt
|41,303
|1,422
|11,108
|28,773
|41
|404
|14
|135,000
|1,321
|102,226,041
|30
|Singapore
|40,197
|+347
|25
|28,040
|12,132
|2
|6,874
|4
|488,695
|83,566
|5,848,027
|31
|Indonesia
|37,420
|+1,014
|2,091
|+43
|13,776
|21,553
|137
|8
|495,527
|1,813
|273,373,988
|32
|Portugal
|36,180
|1,505
|22,200
|12,475
|73
|3,548
|148
|975,737
|95,679
|10,198,041
|33
|Kuwait
|34,952
|285
|25,048
|9,619
|172
|8,191
|67
|330,129
|77,365
|4,267,163
|34
|Switzerland
|31,063
|1,938
|28,800
|325
|18
|3,590
|224
|447,617
|51,739
|8,651,455
|35
|Ukraine
|30,506
|+753
|880
|+10
|13,976
|15,650
|306
|697
|20
|479,111
|10,952
|43,745,133
|36
|Poland
|29,017
|+440
|1,237
|+15
|14,104
|13,676
|77
|767
|33
|1,150,983
|30,410
|37,848,507
|37
|Argentina
|28,764
|785
|8,743
|19,236
|274
|637
|17
|221,305
|4,899
|45,174,623
|38
|Philippines
|25,392
|+605
|1,074
|+22
|5,706
|18,612
|82
|232
|10
|483,901
|4,419
|109,503,524
|39
|Ireland
|25,250
|1,705
|22,698
|847
|28
|5,117
|345
|367,780
|74,526
|4,934,915
|40
|Afghanistan
|24,102
|+556
|451
|+5
|4,201
|19,450
|19
|620
|12
|54,770
|1,409
|38,877,379
|41
|Oman
|22,077
|+1,006
|99
|+3
|7,530
|14,448
|94
|4,330
|19
|136,164
|26,705
|5,098,867
|42
|Dominican Republic
|22,008
|568
|12,754
|8,686
|110
|2,030
|52
|100,035
|9,226
|10,842,314
|43
|Romania
|21,404
|1,380
|15,445
|4,579
|171
|1,112
|72
|542,646
|28,199
|19,243,203
|44
|Panama
|19,211
|421
|13,759
|5,031
|96
|4,456
|98
|87,041
|20,190
|4,311,067
|45
|Israel
|18,876
|+81
|300
|15,319
|3,257
|33
|2,052
|33
|739,627
|80,415
|9,197,590
|46
|Iraq
|17,770
|496
|6,868
|10,406
|111
|442
|12
|349,625
|8,704
|40,170,062
|47
|Bahrain
|17,713
|+444
|36
|12,191
|5,486
|12
|10,433
|21
|410,842
|241,995
|1,697,730
|48
|Japan
|17,332
|922
|15,493
|917
|82
|137
|7
|332,207
|2,626
|126,493,785
|49
|Austria
|17,078
|+14
|677
|+2
|16,012
|389
|11
|1,897
|75
|520,976
|57,861
|9,003,870
|50
|Bolivia
|16,929
|+764
|559
|+26
|2,431
|13,939
|71
|1,451
|48
|42,741
|3,664
|11,664,526
|51
|Armenia
|16,004
|+723
|264
|+6
|6,081
|9,659
|10
|5,401
|89
|80,130
|27,044
|2,962,981
|52
|Nigeria
|15,181
|399
|4,891
|9,891
|7
|74
|2
|88,432
|430
|205,836,204
|53
|Kazakhstan
|14,238
|+366
|70
|8,829
|5,339
|77
|759
|4
|1,050,098
|55,961
|18,764,924
|54
|Serbia
|12,175
|252
|11,348
|575
|14
|1,393
|29
|297,789
|34,076
|8,738,929
|55
|Denmark
|12,099
|594
|10,993
|512
|14
|2,089
|103
|771,881
|133,285
|5,791,221
|56
|S. Korea
|12,051
|+48
|277
|10,691
|1,083
|15
|235
|5
|1,094,704
|21,353
|51,267,124
|57
|Ghana
|11,118
|+262
|48
|3,979
|7,091
|4
|358
|2
|245,448
|7,909
|31,035,817
|58
|Moldova
|11,093
|395
|+10
|6,421
|4,277
|378
|2,750
|98
|63,328
|15,697
|4,034,386
|59
|Algeria
|10,698
|751
|7,322
|2,625
|39
|244
|17
|43,806,931
|60
|Czechia
|9,942
|+4
|329
|7,215
|2,398
|14
|928
|31
|494,805
|46,209
|10,708,043
|61
|Azerbaijan
|9,218
|113
|5,116
|3,989
|66
|910
|11
|362,654
|35,784
|10,134,524
|62
|Guatemala
|8,982
|+421
|351
|+17
|1,702
|6,929
|5
|502
|20
|31,427
|1,756
|17,897,027
|63
|Cameroon
|8,681
|212
|4,836
|3,633
|28
|328
|8
|26,506,586
|64
|Norway
|8,620
|242
|8,138
|240
|5
|1,591
|45
|277,253
|51,162
|5,419,109
|65
|Morocco
|8,610
|212
|7,618
|780
|7
|233
|6
|389,142
|10,549
|36,887,633
|66
|Malaysia
|8,445
|+43
|120
|+1
|7,311
|1,014
|4
|261
|4
|618,360
|19,118
|32,344,058
|67
|Honduras
|8,132
|+463
|306
|+12
|844
|6,982
|13
|822
|31
|21,540
|2,177
|9,896,013
|68
|Australia
|7,294
|+4
|102
|6,803
|389
|2
|286
|4
|1,768,662
|69,402
|25,484,418
|69
|Finland
|7,087
|+14
|325
|6,200
|562
|2
|1,279
|59
|217,300
|39,222
|5,540,315
|70
|Sudan
|6,879
|433
|2,416
|4,030
|157
|10
|401
|9
|43,789,277
|71
|Nepal
|5,062
|16
|877
|4,169
|174
|0.5
|309,914
|10,647
|29,107,633
|72
|Tajikistan
|4,902
|49
|3,158
|1,695
|515
|5
|9,525,198
|73
|Uzbekistan
|4,901
|+32
|19
|3,758
|1,124
|16
|147
|0.6
|748,555
|22,383
|33,443,106
|74
|Senegal
|4,851
|56
|3,100
|1,695
|23
|290
|3
|58,003
|3,470
|16,717,343
|75
|Ivory Coast
|4,684
|45
|2,263
|2,376
|178
|2
|35,179
|1,336
|26,339,495
|76
|DRC
|4,637
|101
|580
|3,956
|52
|1
|89,391,169
|77
|Djibouti
|4,441
|38
|2,730
|1,673
|4,498
|38
|40,356
|40,878
|987,227
|78
|Guinea
|4,426
|24
|3,106
|1,296
|24
|338
|2
|14,407
|1,099
|13,111,180
|79
|Hungary
|4,064
|+11
|559
|+4
|2,476
|1,029
|20
|421
|58
|230,139
|23,820
|9,661,455
|80
|Luxembourg
|4,055
|110
|3,918
|27
|1
|6,484
|176
|101,877
|162,894
|625,420
|81
|Haiti
|3,941
|64
|24
|3,853
|346
|6
|8,081
|709
|11,395,219
|82
|North Macedonia
|3,701
|171
|1,694
|1,836
|34
|1,776
|82
|41,049
|19,703
|2,083,378
|83
|El Salvador
|3,603
|+122
|72
|+4
|1,738
|1,793
|126
|556
|11
|120,941
|18,650
|6,484,606
|84
|Gabon
|3,463
|23
|1,024
|2,416
|17
|1,558
|10
|19,517
|8,781
|2,222,650
|85
|Kenya
|3,305
|96
|1,164
|2,045
|7
|62
|2
|108,666
|2,023
|53,702,760
|86
|Bulgaria
|3,191
|172
|1,716
|1,303
|15
|459
|25
|101,102
|14,546
|6,950,669
|87
|Thailand
|3,134
|+5
|58
|2,987
|89
|1
|45
|0.8
|468,175
|6,708
|69,791,648
|88
|Greece
|3,108
|183
|1,374
|1,551
|14
|298
|18
|243,867
|23,392
|10,425,286
|89
|Ethiopia
|2,915
|47
|451
|2,417
|38
|25
|0.4
|170,860
|1,488
|114,794,517
|90
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|2,893
|163
|2,119
|611
|4
|882
|50
|75,171
|22,906
|3,281,700
|91
|Venezuela
|2,879
|23
|487
|2,369
|1
|101
|0.8
|1,066,791
|37,511
|28,439,554
|92
|Somalia
|2,513
|85
|532
|1,896
|2
|158
|5
|15,866,124
|93
|Mayotte
|2,268
|28
|1,790
|450
|12
|8,325
|103
|8,800
|32,302
|272,427
|94
|Croatia
|2,249
|107
|2,133
|9
|548
|26
|69,721
|16,979
|4,106,361
|95
|Cuba
|2,233
|84
|1,902
|247
|4
|197
|7
|129,132
|11,400
|11,326,934
|96
|Kyrgyzstan
|2,207
|+41
|27
|+1
|1,722
|458
|11
|339
|4
|147,454
|22,622
|6,518,289
|97
|CAR
|2,057
|+13
|7
|363
|1,687
|2
|426
|1
|18,921
|3,921
|4,825,119
|98
|Maldives
|2,003
|8
|1,193
|802
|9
|3,709
|15
|28,940
|53,591
|540,016
|99
|Estonia
|1,973
|+3
|69
|1,705
|199
|1,487
|52
|95,000
|71,617
|1,326,493
|100
|Sri Lanka
|1,880
|11
|1,252
|617
|1
|88
|0.5
|84,802
|3,961
|21,408,902
|101
|Iceland
|1,807
|10
|1,794
|3
|5,297
|29
|63,045
|184,811
|341,133
|102
|Lithuania
|1,763
|+7
|75
|+1
|1,416
|272
|17
|647
|28
|360,670
|132,415
|2,723,786
|103
|Mali
|1,752
|101
|1,023
|628
|87
|5
|3,483
|172
|20,214,891
|104
|South Sudan
|1,670
|24
|48
|1,598
|149
|2
|3,356
|300
|11,186,857
|105
|Costa Rica
|1,612
|12
|731
|869
|3
|317
|2
|31,308
|6,149
|5,091,747
|106
|Mauritania
|1,572
|81
|278
|1,213
|25
|339
|17
|7,654
|1,649
|4,642,299
|107
|Slovakia
|1,545
|+3
|28
|1,410
|107
|283
|5
|196,244
|35,945
|5,459,519
|108
|New Zealand
|1,504
|22
|1,482
|0
|301
|4
|307,810
|61,536
|5,002,100
|109
|Slovenia
|1,490
|109
|1,359
|22
|717
|52
|87,760
|42,214
|2,078,925
|110
|Nicaragua
|1,464
|55
|953
|456
|221
|8
|6,620,422
|111
|Guinea-Bissau
|1,460
|15
|153
|1,292
|5
|743
|8
|1,500
|763
|1,965,269
|112
|Lebanon
|1,422
|31
|853
|538
|10
|208
|5
|103,390
|15,145
|6,826,791
|113
|Albania
|1,416
|36
|1,034
|346
|8
|492
|13
|17,618
|6,122
|2,877,941
|114
|Zambia
|1,321
|10
|1,104
|207
|1
|72
|0.5
|28,236
|1,539
|18,352,460
|115
|Equatorial Guinea
|1,306
|12
|200
|1,094
|933
|9
|8,268
|5,906
|1,400,039
|116
|Paraguay
|1,254
|11
|633
|610
|2
|176
|2
|45,132
|6,332
|7,127,927
|117
|Madagascar
|1,240
|10
|344
|886
|10
|45
|0.4
|15,148
|548
|27,648,383
|118
|Hong Kong
|1,109
|4
|1,060
|45
|3
|148
|0.5
|241,992
|32,292
|7,493,913
|119
|Sierra Leone
|1,103
|51
|648
|404
|138
|6
|7,967,746
|120
|Latvia
|1,097
|+1
|28
|+1
|845
|224
|1
|581
|15
|126,054
|66,800
|1,887,049
|121
|Tunisia
|1,093
|49
|995
|49
|93
|4
|57,273
|4,849
|11,812,229
|122
|French Guiana
|1,043
|2
|489
|552
|6
|3,497
|7
|277
|929
|298,217
|123
|Cyprus
|980
|18
|807
|155
|4
|812
|15
|134,706
|111,611
|1,206,919
|124
|Niger
|978
|65
|881
|32
|40
|3
|6,252
|259
|24,148,953
|125
|Jordan
|915
|9
|671
|235
|5
|90
|0.9
|257,149
|25,216
|10,197,928
|126
|Burkina Faso
|892
|53
|791
|48
|43
|3
|20,868,398
|127
|Andorra
|853
|51
|781
|21
|8
|11,041
|660
|3,750
|48,538
|77,259
|128
|Georgia
|851
|+8
|13
|702
|136
|6
|213
|3
|70,569
|17,689
|3,989,514
|129
|Chad
|848
|72
|711
|65
|52
|4
|16,396,849
|130
|Uruguay
|847
|23
|780
|44
|3
|244
|7
|52,078
|14,994
|3,473,152
|131
|Congo
|728
|24
|221
|483
|132
|4
|5,510,035
|132
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|651
|48
|4
|133
|Cabo Verde
|697
|6
|294
|397
|1,254
|11
|1,307
|2,352
|555,674
|134
|San Marino
|694
|42
|520
|132
|1
|20,455
|1,238
|5,238
|154,386
|33,928
|135
|Uganda
|694
|+8
|199
|495
|15
|111,436
|2,441
|45,649,727
|136
|Sao Tome and Principe
|650
|+11
|12
|168
|470
|2,969
|55
|1,395
|6,372
|218,931
|137
|Malta
|645
|9
|600
|36
|1,461
|20
|78,788
|178,461
|441,487
|138
|Yemen
|632
|139
|28
|465
|21
|5
|120
|4
|29,787,955
|139
|Jamaica
|614
|+3
|10
|417
|187
|2
|207
|3
|15,850
|5,354
|2,960,540
|140
|Channel Islands
|565
|48
|512
|5
|3,251
|276
|10,255
|59,011
|173,781
|141
|Togo
|525
|13
|279
|233
|1
|64
|2
|24,802
|3,000
|8,267,347
|142
|Rwanda
|510
|2
|321
|187
|39
|0.2
|85,613
|6,620
|12,933,152
|143
|Tanzania
|509
|21
|183
|305
|7
|9
|0.4
|59,629,682
|144
|Mozambique
|509
|2
|145
|362
|16
|0.06
|16,919
|542
|31,201,863
|145
|Palestine
|489
|3
|414
|72
|96
|0.6
|44,876
|8,809
|5,094,473
|146
|Réunion
|488
|1
|460
|27
|2
|545
|1
|17,200
|19,218
|894,993
|147
|Malawi
|481
|4
|65
|412
|4
|25
|0.2
|6,690
|350
|19,100,310
|148
|Eswatini
|472
|3
|246
|223
|5
|407
|3
|6,551
|5,650
|1,159,544
|149
|Taiwan
|443
|7
|431
|5
|19
|0.3
|73,751
|3,097
|23,814,740
|150
|Liberia
|421
|32
|210
|179
|83
|6
|5,050,706
|151
|Libya
|409
|6
|59
|344
|60
|0.9
|11,765
|1,713
|6,866,309
|152
|Benin
|388
|5
|217
|166
|2
|32
|0.4
|45,637
|3,770
|12,104,097
|153
|Zimbabwe
|343
|4
|51
|288
|23
|0.3
|52,905
|3,562
|14,851,276
|154
|Mauritius
|337
|10
|325
|2
|265
|8
|137,789
|108,353
|1,271,669
|155
|Isle of Man
|336
|24
|312
|0
|3,952
|282
|5,484
|64,509
|85,011
|156
|Vietnam
|333
|323
|10
|1
|3
|275,000
|2,826
|97,293,994
|157
|Montenegro
|324
|9
|315
|0
|516
|14
|13,186
|20,995
|628,062
|158
|Myanmar
|261
|6
|165
|90
|5
|0.1
|45,926
|844
|54,391,666
|159
|Martinique
|202
|14
|98
|90
|538
|37
|375,278
|160
|Mongolia
|197
|95
|102
|11
|60
|17,605
|5,375
|3,275,404
|161
|Suriname
|187
|3
|9
|175
|2
|319
|5
|1,165
|1,987
|586,365
|162
|Cayman Islands
|187
|1
|115
|71
|2,847
|15
|17,227
|262,279
|65,682
|163
|Faeroe Islands
|187
|187
|0
|3,828
|10,863
|222,356
|48,854
|164
|Gibraltar
|176
|172
|4
|5,224
|9,914
|294,263
|33,691
|165
|Guadeloupe
|171
|14
|157
|0
|427
|35
|5,691
|14,223
|400,121
|166
|Syria
|170
|+6
|6
|71
|93
|10
|0.3
|17,475,529
|167
|Comoros
|163
|2
|97
|64
|188
|2
|868,536
|168
|Guyana
|159
|12
|95
|52
|1
|202
|15
|1,927
|2,451
|786,367
|169
|Bermuda
|141
|9
|127
|5
|2
|2,264
|144
|8,430
|135,339
|62,288
|170
|Brunei
|141
|2
|138
|1
|1
|322
|5
|24,131
|55,186
|437,264
|171
|Angola
|130
|5
|42
|83
|1
|4
|0.2
|10,000
|305
|32,801,945
|172
|Cambodia
|126
|125
|1
|1
|8
|26,530
|1,588
|16,706,597
|173
|Trinidad and Tobago
|117
|8
|109
|0
|84
|6
|3,538
|2,528
|1,399,271
|174
|Bahamas
|103
|11
|68
|24
|1
|262
|28
|2,252
|5,730
|393,052
|175
|Aruba
|101
|3
|98
|0
|946
|28
|2,208
|20,685
|106,744
|176
|Monaco
|99
|4
|93
|2
|2,524
|102
|16,200
|412,970
|39,228
|177
|Barbados
|96
|7
|83
|6
|1
|334
|24
|6,388
|22,230
|287,358
|178
|Burundi
|85
|1
|45
|39
|7
|0.08
|382
|32
|11,868,767
|179
|Liechtenstein
|82
|1
|55
|26
|2,151
|26
|900
|23,608
|38,123
|180
|Sint Maarten
|77
|15
|61
|1
|1
|1,797
|350
|471
|10,992
|42,851
|181
|Bhutan
|62
|20
|42
|80
|20,612
|26,728
|771,167
|182
|French Polynesia
|60
|60
|0
|214
|4,262
|15,177
|280,828
|183
|Botswana
|48
|1
|24
|23
|1
|20
|0.4
|26,800
|11,409
|2,348,927
|184
|Macao
|45
|45
|0
|69
|648,863
|185
|Saint Martin
|42
|3
|36
|3
|1
|1,087
|78
|685
|17,732
|38,630
|186
|Eritrea
|41
|39
|2
|12
|3,543,797
|187
|Namibia
|32
|+1
|17
|15
|1
|13
|5,514
|2,172
|2,538,340
|188
|Gambia
|28
|1
|22
|5
|12
|0.4
|1,970
|817
|2,412,511
|189
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|27
|25
|2
|243
|643
|5,797
|110,923
|190
|Antigua and Barbuda
|26
|3
|20
|3
|1
|266
|31
|489
|4,996
|97,888
|191
|Timor-Leste
|24
|24
|0
|18
|1,568
|1,191
|1,317,033
|192
|Grenada
|23
|22
|1
|1
|204
|4,130
|36,712
|112,498
|193
|Curaçao
|22
|1
|15
|6
|134
|6
|1,080
|6,583
|164,061
|194
|New Caledonia
|21
|20
|1
|74
|7,582
|26,570
|285,357
|195
|Belize
|20
|2
|16
|2
|50
|5
|1,776
|4,471
|397,225
|196
|Laos
|19
|19
|0
|3
|9,703
|1,335
|7,269,879
|197
|Saint Lucia
|19
|18
|1
|103
|1,264
|6,885
|183,586
|198
|Dominica
|18
|16
|2
|250
|534
|7,419
|71,978
|199
|Fiji
|18
|18
|0
|20
|2,431
|2,713
|896,120
|200
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|15
|15
|0
|282
|417
|7,841
|53,180
|201
|Falkland Islands
|13
|13
|0
|3,742
|671
|193,149
|3,474
|202
|Greenland
|13
|13
|0
|229
|2,511
|44,235
|56,765
|203
|Turks and Caicos
|12
|1
|11
|0
|310
|26
|192
|4,963
|38,689
|204
|Vatican City
|12
|12
|0
|14,981
|801
|205
|Montserrat
|11
|1
|10
|0
|2,204
|200
|61
|12,220
|4,992
|206
|Seychelles
|11
|11
|0
|112
|98,317
|207
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|208
|Western Sahara
|9
|1
|6
|2
|15
|2
|596,469
|209
|British Virgin Islands
|8
|1
|7
|0
|265
|33
|212
|7,015
|30,221
|210
|Papua New Guinea
|8
|8
|0
|0.9
|5,281
|591
|8,937,501
|211
|Caribbean Netherlands
|7
|7
|0
|267
|424
|16,176
|26,211
|212
|St. Barth
|6
|6
|0
|608
|152
|15,391
|9,876
|213
|Lesotho
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1,515
|707
|2,141,394
|214
|Anguilla
|3
|3
|0
|200
|41
|2,734
|14,996
|215
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|1
|1
|0
|173
|5,795
|Total:
|7,758,134
|+32,118
|428,632
|+943
|3,975,523
|3,353,979
|53,920
|995.3
|55.0
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
Latest News
June 13 (GMT)
Updates
- 13 new cases in the Central African Republic [source]
- 122 new cases and 4 new deaths in El Salvador [source]
- 2,856 new cases and 44 new deaths in Bangladesh [source]
- 605 new cases and 22 new deaths in the Philippines [source]