  • More than 7.9 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, including at least 433,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
  • Nearly 2.1 million Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the US, including at least 117,000 deaths.
  • Beijing has sealed off several neighborhoods as a cluster of cases has been linked to the city’s largest agricultural market, breaking an almost two-month stretch of no new locally transmitted infections in the Chinese capital.

Coronavirus Cases:

8,017,241

Deaths:

436,124

Recovered:

4,140,572
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)

Latest News

June 15 (GMT)

  • 2,449 new cases and 113 new deaths in Iran [source]
  • 1,043 new cases and 4 new deaths in Oman [source]

