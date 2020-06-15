What you need to know
- More than 7.9 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, including at least 433,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Nearly 2.1 million Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the US, including at least 117,000 deaths.
- Beijing has sealed off several neighborhoods as a cluster of cases has been linked to the city’s largest agricultural market, breaking an almost two-month stretch of no new locally transmitted infections in the Chinese capital.
Coronavirus Cases:
8,017,241
Deaths:
436,124
Recovered:
4,140,572
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|8,017,241
|+33,804
|436,124
|+943
|4,140,572
|3,440,545
|54,468
|1,029
|56.0
|1
|USA
|2,162,261
|+33
|117,858
|870,076
|1,174,327
|16,704
|6,534
|356
|24,795,407
|74,929
|330,917,584
|2
|Brazil
|867,882
|43,389
|453,568
|370,925
|8,318
|4,084
|204
|1,604,784
|7,552
|212,492,226
|3
|Russia
|537,210
|+8,246
|7,091
|+143
|284,539
|245,580
|2,300
|3,681
|49
|15,161,152
|103,892
|145,931,893
|4
|India
|333,255
|+472
|9,524
|+4
|169,817
|153,914
|8,944
|242
|7
|5,774,133
|4,186
|1,379,381,861
|5
|UK
|295,889
|41,698
|N/A
|N/A
|392
|4,360
|614
|6,772,602
|99,787
|67,870,494
|6
|Spain
|291,008
|27,136
|N/A
|N/A
|617
|6,224
|580
|4,826,516
|103,232
|46,754,035
|7
|Italy
|236,989
|34,345
|176,370
|26,274
|209
|3,919
|568
|4,620,718
|76,419
|60,465,391
|8
|Peru
|229,736
|6,688
|115,579
|107,469
|1,113
|6,972
|203
|1,360,839
|41,300
|32,949,791
|9
|Iran
|189,876
|+2,449
|8,950
|+113
|150,590
|30,336
|2,765
|2,262
|107
|1,269,194
|15,120
|83,941,948
|10
|Germany
|187,671
|8,870
|172,600
|6,201
|447
|2,240
|106
|4,694,147
|56,034
|83,772,567
|11
|Turkey
|178,239
|4,807
|151,417
|22,015
|717
|2,114
|57
|2,632,171
|31,225
|84,296,986
|12
|Chile
|174,293
|3,323
|143,704
|27,266
|1,715
|9,121
|174
|840,150
|43,967
|19,108,779
|13
|France
|157,220
|29,407
|72,859
|54,954
|869
|2,409
|451
|1,384,633
|21,215
|65,267,451
|14
|Mexico
|146,837
|+4,147
|17,141
|+269
|108,110
|21,586
|378
|1,139
|133
|406,547
|3,155
|128,870,121
|15
|Pakistan
|144,478
|+5,248
|2,729
|+97
|53,721
|88,028
|111
|655
|12
|897,650
|4,068
|220,673,722
|16
|Saudi Arabia
|127,541
|972
|84,720
|41,849
|1,855
|3,666
|28
|1,106,398
|31,805
|34,787,354
|17
|Canada
|98,787
|8,146
|60,272
|30,369
|1,937
|2,618
|216
|2,152,700
|57,060
|37,727,154
|18
|Bangladesh
|90,619
|+3,099
|1,209
|+38
|18,731
|70,679
|1
|550
|7
|519,503
|3,156
|164,613,988
|19
|China
|83,181
|+49
|4,634
|78,370
|177
|58
|3
|1,439,323,776
|20
|Qatar
|79,602
|73
|56,898
|22,631
|231
|28,350
|26
|290,714
|103,538
|2,807,805
|21
|South Africa
|70,038
|1,480
|38,531
|30,027
|208
|1,182
|25
|1,121,958
|18,929
|59,273,292
|22
|Belgium
|60,100
|+71
|9,661
|+6
|16,610
|33,829
|84
|5,187
|834
|1,036,321
|89,435
|11,587,452
|23
|Belarus
|53,973
|308
|30,103
|23,562
|92
|5,712
|33
|733,788
|77,654
|9,449,449
|24
|Sweden
|51,614
|4,874
|N/A
|N/A
|272
|5,112
|483
|325,000
|32,189
|10,096,493
|25
|Colombia
|50,939
|1,667
|19,822
|29,450
|335
|1,002
|33
|495,024
|9,733
|50,857,772
|26
|Netherlands
|48,783
|6,059
|N/A
|N/A
|77
|2,847
|354
|455,067
|26,560
|17,133,281
|27
|Ecuador
|46,751
|3,896
|23,064
|19,791
|230
|2,652
|221
|134,141
|7,609
|17,630,006
|28
|Egypt
|44,598
|1,575
|11,931
|31,092
|41
|436
|15
|135,000
|1,320
|102,236,605
|29
|UAE
|42,294
|289
|27,462
|14,543
|1
|4,279
|29
|2,626,000
|265,661
|9,884,778
|30
|Singapore
|40,818
|+214
|26
|29,589
|11,203
|2
|6,979
|4
|488,695
|83,562
|5,848,278
|31
|Indonesia
|39,294
|+1,017
|2,198
|+64
|15,123
|21,973
|144
|8
|523,063
|1,913
|273,389,783
|32
|Portugal
|36,690
|1,517
|22,669
|12,504
|73
|3,598
|149
|975,737
|95,680
|10,197,880
|33
|Kuwait
|36,431
|+511
|298
|+2
|27,531
|8,602
|184
|8,537
|70
|337,387
|79,059
|4,267,508
|34
|Ukraine
|31,810
|+656
|901
|+12
|14,253
|16,656
|314
|727
|21
|497,284
|11,368
|43,743,705
|35
|Argentina
|31,577
|833
|9,564
|21,180
|274
|699
|18
|234,370
|5,188
|45,176,887
|36
|Switzerland
|31,131
|+14
|1,938
|28,800
|393
|15
|3,598
|224
|461,128
|53,298
|8,651,801
|37
|Poland
|29,788
|+396
|1,256
|+9
|14,383
|14,149
|78
|787
|33
|1,188,742
|31,408
|37,848,281
|38
|Philippines
|26,420
|+490
|1,098
|+10
|6,252
|19,070
|417
|241
|10
|507,767
|4,637
|109,511,495
|39
|Afghanistan
|25,527
|+761
|476
|+5
|5,164
|19,887
|19
|657
|12
|57,532
|1,480
|38,882,182
|40
|Ireland
|25,303
|1,706
|22,698
|899
|28
|5,127
|346
|367,780
|74,522
|4,935,217
|41
|Oman
|24,524
|+1,043
|108
|+4
|9,533
|14,883
|104
|4,809
|21
|143,043
|28,050
|5,099,579
|42
|Dominican Republic
|22,962
|592
|13,320
|9,050
|124
|2,118
|55
|107,175
|9,884
|10,842,908
|43
|Romania
|22,165
|+166
|1,427
|+17
|15,817
|4,921
|175
|1,152
|74
|564,278
|29,325
|19,242,506
|44
|Panama
|20,686
|437
|13,766
|6,483
|102
|4,798
|101
|91,637
|21,254
|4,311,439
|45
|Iraq
|20,209
|607
|8,121
|11,481
|128
|503
|15
|369,870
|9,206
|40,175,006
|46
|Israel
|19,121
|+66
|302
|+2
|15,389
|3,430
|32
|2,079
|33
|756,701
|82,272
|9,197,590
|47
|Bahrain
|18,544
|+317
|45
|+3
|13,197
|5,302
|16
|10,921
|27
|425,192
|250,399
|1,698,055
|48
|Bolivia
|18,459
|+617
|611
|+26
|3,113
|14,735
|71
|1,582
|52
|46,069
|3,949
|11,665,397
|49
|Japan
|17,429
|925
|15,643
|861
|73
|138
|7
|338,758
|2,678
|126,491,679
|50
|Austria
|17,135
|+26
|678
|+1
|16,066
|391
|15
|1,903
|75
|527,670
|58,603
|9,004,150
|51
|Armenia
|17,064
|+397
|285
|+16
|6,276
|10,503
|10
|5,759
|96
|83,600
|28,215
|2,963,012
|52
|Nigeria
|16,085
|420
|5,220
|10,445
|7
|78
|2
|92,924
|451
|205,864,208
|53
|Kazakhstan
|14,809
|+313
|77
|9,188
|5,544
|77
|789
|4
|1,159,989
|61,813
|18,766,151
|54
|Serbia
|12,310
|254
|11,511
|545
|15
|1,409
|29
|302,928
|34,665
|8,738,737
|55
|Denmark
|12,193
|597
|11,068
|528
|11
|2,105
|103
|799,876
|138,116
|5,791,333
|56
|S. Korea
|12,121
|+36
|277
|10,730
|1,114
|15
|236
|5
|1,105,719
|21,568
|51,267,364
|57
|Ghana
|11,964
|54
|4,258
|7,652
|6
|385
|2
|254,331
|8,194
|31,039,368
|58
|Moldova
|11,740
|406
|6,623
|4,711
|378
|2,910
|101
|63,328
|15,697
|4,034,335
|59
|Algeria
|10,919
|767
|7,606
|2,546
|39
|249
|18
|43,811,264
|60
|Czechia
|10,027
|+3
|330
|+1
|7,245
|2,452
|12
|936
|31
|497,990
|46,506
|10,708,151
|61
|Azerbaijan
|9,957
|119
|5,583
|4,255
|66
|982
|12
|362,654
|35,782
|10,135,023
|62
|Cameroon
|9,864
|+1,183
|276
|+64
|5,570
|4,018
|28
|372
|10
|26,510,208
|63
|Guatemala
|9,845
|+354
|384
|+17
|1,886
|7,575
|5
|550
|21
|31,427
|1,756
|17,898,840
|64
|Honduras
|8,858
|+403
|312
|+2
|967
|7,579
|13
|895
|32
|21,540
|2,176
|9,896,875
|65
|Morocco
|8,838
|+45
|212
|7,779
|847
|7
|240
|6
|431,588
|11,699
|36,890,023
|66
|Norway
|8,631
|242
|8,138
|251
|5
|1,593
|45
|277,253
|51,160
|5,419,340
|67
|Malaysia
|8,494
|+41
|121
|7,400
|973
|4
|263
|4
|618,360
|19,117
|32,346,324
|68
|Australia
|7,335
|+15
|102
|6,851
|382
|4
|288
|4
|1,830,665
|71,830
|25,486,034
|69
|Sudan
|7,220
|459
|2,610
|4,151
|165
|10
|401
|9
|43,794,886
|70
|Finland
|7,104
|326
|6,200
|578
|1
|1,282
|59
|219,500
|39,618
|5,540,362
|71
|Nepal
|5,760
|19
|974
|4,767
|198
|0.7
|344,098
|11,820
|29,110,501
|72
|Senegal
|5,173
|+83
|64
|+4
|3,424
|1,685
|22
|309
|4
|61,609
|3,685
|16,719,762
|73
|Uzbekistan
|5,103
|+23
|19
|3,985
|1,099
|17
|153
|0.6
|748,555
|22,381
|33,445,758
|74
|Ivory Coast
|5,084
|45
|2,505
|2,534
|193
|2
|36,783
|1,396
|26,343,075
|75
|Tajikistan
|5,035
|50
|3,409
|1,576
|529
|5
|9,526,372
|76
|DRC
|4,837
|+59
|112
|+5
|613
|4,112
|54
|1
|89,406,115
|77
|Guinea
|4,532
|25
|3,234
|1,273
|24
|346
|2
|14,407
|1,099
|13,113,133
|78
|Djibouti
|4,465
|43
|2,950
|1,472
|4,522
|44
|40,855
|41,380
|987,305
|79
|Haiti
|4,309
|+144
|73
|+3
|24
|4,212
|378
|6
|8,488
|745
|11,395,978
|80
|Hungary
|4,076
|+7
|563
|+1
|2,485
|1,028
|19
|422
|58
|235,377
|24,363
|9,661,322
|81
|Luxembourg
|4,070
|110
|3,929
|31
|6,507
|176
|106,604
|170,437
|625,476
|82
|North Macedonia
|4,057
|188
|1,710
|2,159
|34
|1,947
|90
|43,040
|20,659
|2,083,377
|83
|El Salvador
|3,826
|+106
|74
|+2
|1,912
|1,840
|138
|590
|11
|125,759
|19,393
|6,484,784
|84
|Kenya
|3,594
|103
|1,253
|2,238
|7
|67
|2
|112,171
|2,088
|53,709,247
|85
|Gabon
|3,463
|23
|1,024
|2,416
|17
|1,558
|10
|19,517
|8,780
|2,222,938
|86
|Ethiopia
|3,345
|57
|545
|2,743
|30
|29
|0.5
|181,349
|1,580
|114,810,125
|87
|Bulgaria
|3,290
|174
|1,730
|1,386
|15
|473
|25
|104,486
|15,033
|6,950,385
|88
|Thailand
|3,135
|58
|2,987
|90
|1
|45
|0.8
|468,175
|6,708
|69,792,603
|89
|Greece
|3,121
|183
|1,374
|1,564
|13
|299
|18
|250,923
|24,069
|10,425,009
|90
|Venezuela
|2,978
|+74
|25
|+1
|835
|2,118
|4
|105
|0.9
|1,078,092
|37,909
|28,439,116
|91
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|2,893
|163
|2,119
|611
|4
|882
|50
|75,171
|22,907
|3,281,589
|92
|Somalia
|2,618
|88
|577
|1,953
|2
|165
|6
|15,868,557
|93
|Kyrgyzstan
|2,372
|+87
|27
|1,813
|532
|12
|364
|4
|150,612
|23,104
|6,518,877
|94
|Mayotte
|2,298
|29
|1,790
|479
|12
|8,434
|106
|8,800
|32,298
|272,463
|95
|Croatia
|2,252
|107
|2,134
|11
|548
|26
|70,110
|17,074
|4,106,223
|96
|Cuba
|2,248
|84
|1,948
|216
|5
|198
|7
|133,763
|11,809
|11,326,896
|97
|CAR
|2,222
|+165
|7
|369
|1,846
|2
|460
|1
|18,921
|3,921
|4,825,579
|98
|Maldives
|2,035
|8
|1,311
|716
|9
|3,768
|15
|28,940
|53,586
|540,068
|99
|Estonia
|1,974
|+1
|69
|1,717
|188
|1,488
|52
|96,638
|72,852
|1,326,498
|100
|Sri Lanka
|1,889
|11
|1,342
|536
|1
|88
|0.5
|85,967
|4,015
|21,409,391
|101
|Iceland
|1,810
|10
|1,796
|4
|5,306
|29
|63,184
|185,212
|341,145
|102
|Mali
|1,809
|104
|1,088
|617
|89
|5
|3,483
|172
|20,218,092
|103
|Mauritania
|1,783
|87
|332
|1,364
|25
|384
|19
|13,842
|2,981
|4,642,969
|104
|Lithuania
|1,773
|+5
|76
|+1
|1,429
|268
|17
|651
|28
|365,136
|134,065
|2,723,580
|105
|Costa Rica
|1,715
|12
|752
|951
|3
|337
|2
|32,262
|6,336
|5,092,001
|106
|South Sudan
|1,693
|27
|49
|1,617
|151
|2
|3,356
|300
|11,187,573
|107
|Albania
|1,590
|+69
|36
|1,055
|499
|7
|552
|13
|18,569
|6,452
|2,877,924
|108
|Slovakia
|1,552
|+4
|28
|1,410
|114
|284
|5
|196,770
|36,042
|5,459,533
|109
|New Zealand
|1,504
|22
|1,482
|0
|301
|4
|311,121
|62,198
|5,002,100
|110
|Slovenia
|1,496
|+1
|109
|1,359
|28
|1
|720
|52
|88,966
|42,794
|2,078,926
|111
|Nicaragua
|1,464
|55
|953
|456
|221
|8
|6,620,852
|112
|Guinea-Bissau
|1,460
|15
|153
|1,292
|5
|743
|8
|1,500
|763
|1,965,523
|113
|Lebanon
|1,446
|32
|868
|546
|8
|212
|5
|106,149
|15,549
|6,826,625
|114
|Zambia
|1,358
|11
|1,122
|225
|1
|74
|0.6
|44,126
|2,404
|18,355,284
|115
|Equatorial Guinea
|1,306
|12
|200
|1,094
|933
|9
|8,268
|5,904
|1,400,292
|116
|Madagascar
|1,290
|+18
|10
|384
|896
|9
|47
|0.4
|15,981
|578
|27,652,285
|117
|Paraguay
|1,289
|11
|650
|628
|2
|181
|2
|48,081
|6,745
|7,128,405
|118
|French Guiana
|1,255
|3
|534
|718
|6
|4,208
|10
|277
|929
|298,260
|119
|Sierra Leone
|1,169
|51
|680
|438
|147
|6
|7,968,634
|120
|Hong Kong
|1,113
|+3
|4
|1,067
|42
|3
|149
|0.5
|275,293
|36,734
|7,494,245
|121
|Latvia
|1,097
|28
|845
|224
|1
|581
|15
|128,145
|67,912
|1,886,936
|122
|Tunisia
|1,096
|49
|998
|49
|93
|4
|59,887
|5,070
|11,812,904
|123
|Cyprus
|983
|18
|807
|158
|4
|814
|15
|141,378
|117,135
|1,206,967
|124
|Niger
|980
|66
|885
|29
|41
|3
|6,289
|260
|24,153,770
|125
|Jordan
|961
|9
|682
|270
|3
|94
|0.9
|275,480
|27,012
|10,198,481
|126
|Burkina Faso
|894
|53
|804
|37
|43
|3
|20,871,541
|127
|Georgia
|879
|+15
|14
|704
|161
|6
|220
|4
|75,918
|19,030
|3,989,472
|128
|Andorra
|853
|51
|781
|21
|8
|11,041
|660
|3,750
|48,537
|77,260
|129
|Chad
|850
|73
|720
|57
|52
|4
|16,399,435
|130
|Uruguay
|848
|23
|788
|37
|3
|244
|7
|53,265
|15,336
|3,473,217
|131
|Cabo Verde
|750
|6
|301
|443
|1,350
|11
|1,307
|2,352
|555,707
|132
|Yemen
|728
|164
|53
|511
|24
|6
|120
|4
|29,791,553
|133
|Congo
|728
|24
|221
|483
|132
|4
|5,510,779
|134
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|651
|48
|4
|135
|Uganda
|705
|+9
|299
|406
|15
|148,442
|3,251
|45,657,659
|136
|San Marino
|694
|42
|520
|132
|1
|20,455
|1,238
|5,238
|154,386
|33,928
|137
|Sao Tome and Principe
|661
|12
|177
|472
|3,019
|55
|1,462
|6,677
|218,953
|138
|Malta
|649
|9
|603
|37
|1
|1,470
|20
|82,263
|186,329
|441,493
|139
|Jamaica
|617
|+2
|10
|420
|187
|2
|208
|3
|16,492
|5,570
|2,960,610
|140
|Mozambique
|583
|3
|151
|429
|19
|0.10
|18,620
|597
|31,206,667
|141
|Rwanda
|582
|2
|332
|248
|45
|0.2
|91,151
|7,047
|12,934,912
|142
|Channel Islands
|565
|48
|512
|5
|3,251
|276
|10,255
|59,008
|173,790
|143
|Malawi
|547
|6
|69
|472
|4
|29
|0.3
|8,351
|437
|19,103,020
|144
|Togo
|531
|+1
|13
|299
|219
|2
|64
|2
|25,526
|3,087
|8,268,410
|145
|Tanzania
|509
|21
|183
|305
|7
|9
|0.4
|59,639,016
|146
|Réunion
|495
|1
|460
|34
|2
|553
|1
|17,200
|19,217
|895,028
|147
|Palestine
|492
|3
|415
|74
|97
|0.6
|44,876
|8,808
|5,095,122
|148
|Eswatini
|490
|4
|249
|237
|5
|423
|3
|6,551
|5,649
|1,159,610
|149
|Benin
|470
|+28
|7
|+1
|228
|235
|2
|39
|0.6
|46,103
|3,808
|12,105,838
|150
|Liberia
|458
|32
|219
|207
|91
|6
|5,051,358
|151
|Libya
|454
|10
|63
|381
|66
|1
|12,867
|1,874
|6,866,820
|152
|Taiwan
|445
|+2
|7
|433
|5
|19
|0.3
|74,409
|3,124
|23,814,975
|153
|Zimbabwe
|383
|4
|54
|325
|26
|0.3
|52,905
|3,562
|14,852,459
|154
|Mauritius
|337
|10
|325
|2
|265
|8
|137,789
|108,352
|1,271,680
|155
|Isle of Man
|336
|24
|312
|0
|3,952
|282
|5,484
|64,508
|85,013
|156
|Vietnam
|334
|323
|11
|1
|3
|275,000
|2,826
|97,298,775
|157
|Montenegro
|325
|9
|315
|1
|517
|14
|13,186
|20,995
|628,063
|158
|Myanmar
|261
|6
|167
|88
|5
|0.1
|49,729
|914
|54,393,656
|159
|Suriname
|208
|3
|9
|196
|2
|355
|5
|1,165
|1,987
|586,393
|160
|Martinique
|202
|14
|98
|90
|538
|37
|375,277
|161
|Mongolia
|197
|108
|89
|11
|60
|18,157
|5,543
|3,275,693
|162
|Cayman Islands
|187
|1
|115
|71
|2,847
|15
|17,227
|262,263
|65,686
|163
|Faeroe Islands
|187
|187
|0
|3,828
|11,002
|225,197
|48,855
|164
|Syria
|177
|6
|74
|97
|10
|0.3
|17,477,859
|165
|Comoros
|176
|2
|114
|60
|203
|2
|868,638
|166
|Gibraltar
|176
|174
|2
|5,224
|10,117
|300,288
|33,691
|167
|Guadeloupe
|171
|14
|157
|0
|427
|35
|5,691
|14,223
|400,121
|168
|Guyana
|159
|12
|99
|48
|1
|202
|15
|1,959
|2,491
|786,388
|169
|Bermuda
|142
|9
|127
|6
|2
|2,280
|144
|8,430
|135,341
|62,287
|170
|Brunei
|141
|2
|138
|1
|1
|322
|5
|24,131
|55,183
|437,287
|171
|Angola
|140
|6
|61
|73
|1
|4
|0.2
|10,000
|305
|32,807,558
|172
|Cambodia
|128
|125
|3
|1
|8
|27,274
|1,632
|16,707,861
|173
|Trinidad and Tobago
|123
|8
|109
|6
|88
|6
|3,995
|2,855
|1,399,295
|174
|Bahamas
|103
|11
|68
|24
|1
|262
|28
|2,261
|5,752
|393,072
|175
|Aruba
|101
|3
|98
|0
|946
|28
|2,220
|20,797
|106,747
|176
|Monaco
|99
|4
|93
|2
|2,524
|102
|16,200
|412,949
|39,230
|177
|Barbados
|96
|7
|83
|6
|1
|334
|24
|6,558
|22,822
|287,360
|178
|Eritrea
|96
|39
|57
|27
|3,544,066
|179
|Burundi
|85
|1
|45
|39
|7
|0.08
|382
|32
|11,870,710
|180
|Liechtenstein
|82
|1
|55
|26
|2,151
|26
|900
|23,608
|38,123
|181
|Sint Maarten
|77
|15
|61
|1
|1
|1,797
|350
|471
|10,991
|42,853
|182
|Bhutan
|66
|22
|44
|86
|21,144
|27,417
|771,213
|183
|Botswana
|60
|1
|24
|35
|1
|26
|0.4
|26,800
|11,408
|2,349,187
|184
|French Polynesia
|60
|60
|0
|214
|4,262
|15,176
|280,837
|185
|Macao
|45
|45
|0
|69
|648,911
|186
|Saint Martin
|42
|3
|36
|3
|1
|1,087
|78
|685
|17,731
|38,633
|187
|Namibia
|32
|17
|15
|1
|13
|5,682
|2,238
|2,538,592
|188
|Gambia
|28
|1
|24
|3
|12
|0.4
|1,970
|816
|2,412,884
|189
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|27
|25
|2
|243
|643
|5,797
|110,925
|190
|Antigua and Barbuda
|26
|3
|20
|3
|1
|266
|31
|489
|4,995
|97,892
|191
|Timor-Leste
|24
|24
|0
|18
|1,568
|1,190
|1,317,170
|192
|Grenada
|23
|22
|1
|1
|204
|4,130
|36,711
|112,500
|193
|Curaçao
|22
|1
|16
|5
|134
|6
|1,080
|6,583
|164,064
|194
|New Caledonia
|21
|20
|1
|74
|7,582
|26,569
|285,372
|195
|Belize
|20
|2
|16
|2
|50
|5
|1,776
|4,471
|397,265
|196
|Laos
|19
|19
|0
|3
|11,000
|1,513
|7,270,456
|197
|Saint Lucia
|19
|18
|1
|103
|1,264
|6,885
|183,591
|198
|Dominica
|18
|16
|2
|250
|534
|7,419
|71,978
|199
|Fiji
|18
|18
|0
|20
|2,431
|2,713
|896,156
|200
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|15
|15
|0
|282
|417
|7,841
|53,182
|201
|Falkland Islands
|13
|13
|0
|3,742
|671
|193,149
|3,474
|202
|Greenland
|13
|13
|0
|229
|2,511
|44,234
|56,766
|203
|Turks and Caicos
|12
|1
|11
|0
|310
|26
|245
|6,332
|38,692
|204
|Vatican City
|12
|12
|0
|14,981
|801
|205
|Montserrat
|11
|1
|10
|0
|2,204
|200
|61
|12,220
|4,992
|206
|Seychelles
|11
|11
|0
|112
|98,320
|207
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|208
|Western Sahara
|9
|1
|8
|0
|15
|2
|596,549
|209
|British Virgin Islands
|8
|1
|7
|0
|265
|33
|212
|7,015
|30,222
|210
|Papua New Guinea
|8
|8
|0
|0.9
|5,281
|591
|8,938,429
|211
|Caribbean Netherlands
|7
|7
|0
|267
|424
|16,176
|26,212
|212
|St. Barth
|6
|6
|0
|608
|152
|15,391
|9,876
|213
|Lesotho
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1,515
|707
|2,141,487
|214
|Anguilla
|3
|3
|0
|200
|93
|6,201
|14,997
|215
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|1
|1
|0
|173
|5,795
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
Latest News
June 15 (GMT)
Updates
- 18 new cases in Madagascar [source]
- 14 new cases in Switzerland [source]
- 3 new cases in China, Hong Kong SAR [source]
- 490 new cases and 10 new deaths in the Philippines [source]
- 3,099 new cases and 38 new deaths in Bangladesh [source]