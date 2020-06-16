What you need to know
- More than 8 million cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, 41,746including at least 436,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The World Health Organization called a coronavirus cluster of more than 100 cases in Beijing a “significant event.” As the new outbreak spreads beyond the market, at least 29 neighborhoods are under lockdown in the Chinese capital.
- More than 2.1 million Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the US, including at least 116,000 deaths.
Coronavirus Cases:
8,137,125
Deaths:
439,577
Recovered:
4,249,347
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|8,137,125
|+28,458
|439,577
|+981
|4,249,347
|3,448,201
|54,560
|1,044
|56.4
|1
|USA
|2,182,979
|+29
|118,286
|+3
|890,015
|1,174,678
|16,716
|6,597
|357
|25,260,276
|76,333
|330,922,877
|2
|Brazil
|891,556
|44,118
|464,774
|382,664
|8,318
|4,196
|208
|1,628,482
|7,664
|212,496,348
|3
|Russia
|545,458
|+8,248
|7,284
|+193
|294,306
|243,868
|2,300
|3,738
|50
|15,395,417
|105,497
|145,932,063
|4
|India
|344,527
|+1,501
|9,924
|+9
|180,464
|154,139
|8,944
|250
|7
|5,921,069
|4,292
|1,379,418,901
|5
|UK
|296,857
|41,736
|N/A
|N/A
|392
|4,374
|615
|6,866,481
|101,169
|67,871,466
|6
|Spain
|291,189
|27,136
|N/A
|N/A
|617
|6,228
|580
|4,826,516
|103,232
|46,754,084
|7
|Italy
|237,290
|34,371
|177,010
|25,909
|207
|3,924
|568
|4,648,825
|76,884
|60,465,149
|8
|Peru
|232,992
|6,860
|119,409
|106,723
|1,121
|7,071
|208
|1,376,478
|41,773
|32,951,046
|9
|Iran
|189,876
|8,950
|150,590
|30,336
|2,765
|2,262
|107
|1,269,194
|15,119
|83,944,885
|10
|Germany
|188,044
|8,885
|173,100
|6,059
|425
|2,245
|106
|4,694,147
|56,034
|83,773,297
|11
|Turkey
|179,831
|4,825
|152,364
|22,642
|722
|2,133
|57
|2,674,203
|31,723
|84,299,464
|12
|Chile
|179,436
|3,362
|148,792
|27,282
|1,723
|9,390
|176
|858,958
|44,950
|19,109,226
|13
|France
|157,372
|29,436
|73,044
|54,892
|846
|2,411
|451
|1,384,633
|21,215
|65,267,844
|14
|Mexico
|150,264
|+3,427
|17,580
|+439
|113,006
|19,678
|378
|1,166
|136
|415,097
|3,221
|128,873,820
|15
|Pakistan
|148,921
|+4,443
|2,839
|+110
|56,390
|89,692
|111
|675
|13
|922,665
|4,181
|220,685,460
|16
|Saudi Arabia
|132,048
|1,011
|87,890
|43,147
|1,897
|3,796
|29
|1,126,653
|32,385
|34,788,836
|17
|Canada
|99,147
|8,175
|61,042
|29,930
|1,942
|2,628
|217
|2,183,476
|57,874
|37,728,057
|18
|Bangladesh
|94,481
|+3,862
|1,262
|+53
|36,264
|56,955
|1
|574
|8
|533,717
|3,242
|164,618,467
|19
|China
|83,221
|+40
|4,634
|78,377
|210
|3
|58
|3
|1,439,323,776
|20
|Qatar
|80,876
|76
|58,681
|22,119
|238
|28,804
|27
|295,338
|105,185
|2,807,805
|21
|South Africa
|73,533
|1,568
|39,867
|32,098
|208
|1,241
|26
|1,148,933
|19,383
|59,275,335
|22
|Belgium
|60,155
|+55
|9,663
|+2
|16,625
|33,867
|76
|5,191
|834
|1,045,014
|90,184
|11,587,589
|23
|Belarus
|54,680
|312
|30,420
|23,948
|92
|5,787
|33
|733,788
|77,654
|9,449,441
|24
|Colombia
|53,063
|1,726
|19,952
|31,385
|335
|1,043
|34
|507,588
|9,980
|50,859,253
|25
|Sweden
|52,383
|4,891
|N/A
|N/A
|272
|5,188
|484
|325,000
|32,189
|10,096,665
|26
|Netherlands
|48,948
|6,065
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|2,857
|354
|476,149
|27,791
|17,133,384
|27
|Ecuador
|47,322
|3,929
|23,349
|20,044
|230
|2,684
|223
|134,833
|7,648
|17,630,739
|28
|Egypt
|46,289
|1,672
|12,329
|32,288
|41
|453
|16
|135,000
|1,320
|102,241,886
|29
|UAE
|42,636
|291
|28,129
|14,216
|1
|4,313
|29
|2,626,000
|265,652
|9,885,105
|30
|Singapore
|40,969
|+151
|26
|30,366
|10,577
|2
|7,005
|4
|488,695
|83,560
|5,848,403
|31
|Indonesia
|40,400
|+1,106
|2,231
|+33
|15,703
|22,466
|148
|8
|540,115
|1,976
|273,397,681
|32
|Portugal
|37,036
|1,520
|22,852
|12,664
|73
|3,632
|149
|975,737
|95,681
|10,197,799
|33
|Kuwait
|36,431
|298
|27,531
|8,602
|184
|8,536
|70
|337,387
|79,056
|4,267,681
|34
|Argentina
|32,785
|854
|9,891
|22,040
|274
|726
|19
|239,941
|5,311
|45,178,019
|35
|Ukraine
|32,476
|+666
|912
|+11
|14,528
|17,036
|319
|742
|21
|507,251
|11,596
|43,742,991
|36
|Switzerland
|31,146
|+15
|1,939
|28,900
|307
|15
|3,600
|224
|465,722
|53,828
|8,651,973
|37
|Poland
|30,195
|+407
|1,272
|+16
|14,654
|14,269
|80
|798
|34
|1,221,133
|32,264
|37,848,168
|38
|Philippines
|26,781
|+361
|1,103
|+5
|6,552
|19,126
|417
|245
|10
|516,590
|4,717
|109,515,480
|39
|Afghanistan
|25,623
|+96
|491
|+13
|5,506
|19,626
|19
|659
|13
|57,836
|1,487
|38,884,583
|40
|Ireland
|25,321
|1,706
|22,698
|917
|28
|5,131
|346
|367,780
|74,519
|4,935,367
|41
|Oman
|25,269
|+745
|114
|+6
|11,089
|14,066
|105
|4,955
|22
|145,670
|28,563
|5,099,935
|42
|Dominican Republic
|23,271
|605
|14,025
|8,641
|145
|2,146
|56
|110,781
|10,217
|10,843,205
|43
|Romania
|22,415
|+250
|1,437
|+10
|16,071
|4,907
|173
|1,165
|75
|573,638
|29,812
|19,242,157
|44
|Panama
|21,422
|448
|13,766
|7,208
|102
|4,968
|104
|93,646
|21,719
|4,311,625
|45
|Iraq
|21,315
|652
|9,271
|11,392
|150
|531
|16
|380,005
|9,458
|40,177,478
|46
|Israel
|19,338
|+101
|302
|15,438
|3,598
|36
|2,103
|33
|772,074
|83,943
|9,197,590
|47
|Bolivia
|19,073
|+614
|632
|+21
|3,430
|15,011
|71
|1,635
|54
|47,372
|4,061
|11,665,832
|48
|Bahrain
|19,013
|47
|+1
|13,267
|5,699
|19
|11,196
|28
|432,409
|254,625
|1,698,218
|49
|Japan
|17,502
|925
|15,686
|891
|71
|138
|7
|340,918
|2,695
|126,490,626
|50
|Armenia
|17,489
|+425
|293
|+8
|6,571
|10,625
|10
|5,902
|99
|85,556
|28,875
|2,963,027
|51
|Austria
|17,189
|+54
|681
|+3
|16,089
|419
|12
|1,909
|76
|532,700
|59,161
|9,004,290
|52
|Nigeria
|16,658
|424
|5,349
|10,885
|7
|81
|2
|94,323
|458
|205,878,210
|53
|Kazakhstan
|15,192
|+383
|81
|9,488
|5,623
|77
|810
|4
|1,159,989
|61,811
|18,766,765
|54
|Serbia
|12,367
|255
|11,511
|601
|15
|1,415
|29
|308,013
|35,247
|8,738,642
|55
|Denmark
|12,217
|598
|11,090
|529
|10
|2,110
|103
|810,838
|140,008
|5,791,388
|56
|S. Korea
|12,155
|+34
|278
|+1
|10,760
|1,117
|15
|237
|5
|1,119,767
|21,842
|51,267,484
|57
|Ghana
|11,964
|54
|4,258
|7,652
|6
|385
|2
|254,331
|8,193
|31,041,144
|58
|Moldova
|11,879
|417
|+6
|6,901
|4,561
|378
|2,944
|103
|63,328
|15,697
|4,034,309
|59
|Algeria
|11,031
|777
|7,735
|2,519
|39
|252
|18
|43,813,430
|60
|Azerbaijan
|10,324
|122
|5,739
|4,463
|66
|1,019
|12
|386,898
|38,173
|10,135,272
|61
|Guatemala
|10,272
|+427
|399
|+15
|1,966
|7,907
|5
|574
|22
|31,427
|1,756
|17,899,747
|62
|Czechia
|10,066
|+2
|330
|7,300
|2,436
|12
|940
|31
|501,765
|46,858
|10,708,205
|63
|Cameroon
|9,864
|276
|5,570
|4,018
|28
|372
|10
|26,512,019
|64
|Honduras
|9,178
|+320
|322
|+10
|1,025
|7,831
|13
|927
|33
|21,540
|2,176
|9,897,305
|65
|Morocco
|8,921
|+36
|212
|7,880
|829
|7
|242
|6
|447,773
|12,138
|36,891,218
|66
|Norway
|8,647
|242
|8,138
|267
|7
|1,596
|45
|285,867
|52,748
|5,419,456
|67
|Malaysia
|8,505
|+11
|121
|7,733
|651
|4
|263
|4
|659,632
|20,392
|32,347,457
|68
|Sudan
|7,435
|468
|2,720
|4,247
|170
|11
|401
|9
|43,797,691
|69
|Australia
|7,347
|+12
|102
|6,853
|392
|4
|288
|4
|1,844,126
|72,356
|25,486,843
|70
|Finland
|7,112
|+4
|326
|6,200
|586
|3
|1,284
|59
|219,900
|39,690
|5,540,385
|71
|Nepal
|6,211
|19
|1,041
|5,151
|213
|0.7
|358,019
|12,298
|29,111,934
|72
|Ivory Coast
|5,439
|46
|2,590
|2,803
|206
|2
|37,653
|1,429
|26,344,865
|73
|Uzbekistan
|5,293
|+30
|19
|4,019
|1,255
|16
|158
|0.6
|748,555
|22,380
|33,447,084
|74
|Senegal
|5,173
|64
|3,424
|1,685
|22
|309
|4
|61,609
|3,685
|16,720,972
|75
|Tajikistan
|5,097
|50
|3,503
|1,544
|535
|5
|9,526,959
|76
|DRC
|4,837
|112
|613
|4,112
|54
|1
|89,413,588
|77
|Guinea
|4,572
|26
|3,259
|1,287
|24
|349
|2
|14,407
|1,099
|13,114,110
|78
|Djibouti
|4,501
|43
|3,183
|1,275
|4,559
|44
|40,855
|41,379
|987,344
|79
|Haiti
|4,441
|+132
|76
|+3
|24
|4,341
|390
|7
|9,047
|794
|11,396,358
|80
|North Macedonia
|4,157
|193
|1,723
|2,241
|34
|1,995
|93
|43,881
|21,062
|2,083,377
|81
|Hungary
|4,077
|+1
|565
|+2
|2,516
|996
|17
|422
|58
|236,828
|24,513
|9,661,255
|82
|Luxembourg
|4,072
|110
|3,931
|31
|1
|6,510
|176
|110,946
|177,371
|625,504
|83
|Gabon
|4,033
|27
|1,334
|2,672
|15
|1,814
|12
|23,243
|10,455
|2,223,082
|84
|El Salvador
|3,941
|+115
|76
|+2
|2,041
|1,824
|139
|608
|12
|128,204
|19,770
|6,484,874
|85
|Kenya
|3,727
|104
|1,286
|2,337
|7
|69
|2
|118,701
|2,210
|53,712,491
|86
|Ethiopia
|3,521
|60
|620
|2,841
|29
|31
|0.5
|186,985
|1,629
|114,817,929
|87
|Bulgaria
|3,341
|176
|1,784
|1,381
|14
|481
|25
|106,280
|15,292
|6,950,243
|88
|Thailand
|3,135
|58
|2,993
|84
|1
|45
|0.8
|468,175
|6,708
|69,793,080
|89
|Greece
|3,134
|184
|1,374
|1,576
|13
|301
|18
|254,854
|24,447
|10,424,871
|90
|Venezuela
|3,062
|26
|835
|2,201
|5
|108
|0.9
|1,081,542
|38,030
|28,438,897
|91
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|3,040
|165
|2,162
|713
|4
|926
|50
|77,494
|23,615
|3,281,534
|92
|Somalia
|2,642
|88
|622
|1,932
|2
|166
|6
|15,869,773
|93
|Kyrgyzstan
|2,472
|+100
|28
|+1
|1,847
|597
|12
|379
|4
|150,612
|23,103
|6,519,172
|94
|Mayotte
|2,310
|29
|2,058
|223
|13
|8,478
|106
|8,800
|32,296
|272,481
|95
|CAR
|2,289
|+67
|10
|+3
|382
|1,897
|2
|474
|2
|18,921
|3,921
|4,825,808
|96
|Cuba
|2,262
|84
|1,965
|213
|5
|200
|7
|136,249
|12,029
|11,326,877
|97
|Croatia
|2,254
|107
|2,140
|7
|549
|26
|70,254
|17,109
|4,106,154
|98
|Maldives
|2,065
|8
|1,540
|517
|9
|3,823
|15
|35,533
|65,790
|540,094
|99
|Estonia
|1,975
|+1
|69
|1,728
|178
|1,489
|52
|97,701
|73,653
|1,326,501
|100
|Sri Lanka
|1,905
|11
|1,371
|523
|1
|89
|0.5
|88,734
|4,145
|21,409,636
|101
|Mauritania
|1,887
|91
|360
|1,436
|25
|406
|20
|13,842
|2,981
|4,643,304
|102
|Mali
|1,860
|104
|1,125
|631
|92
|5
|3,483
|172
|20,219,692
|103
|Iceland
|1,810
|10
|1,796
|4
|5,306
|29
|63,198
|185,249
|341,151
|104
|Lithuania
|1,776
|+3
|76
|1,441
|259
|16
|652
|28
|369,546
|135,689
|2,723,477
|105
|Costa Rica
|1,744
|12
|771
|961
|4
|342
|2
|32,510
|6,384
|5,092,128
|106
|South Sudan
|1,693
|27
|49
|1,617
|151
|2
|3,356
|300
|11,187,932
|107
|Albania
|1,672
|+82
|37
|+1
|1,064
|571
|8
|581
|13
|18,933
|6,579
|2,877,915
|108
|Slovakia
|1,552
|28
|1,426
|98
|284
|5
|197,617
|36,197
|5,459,541
|109
|New Zealand
|1,506
|+2
|22
|1,482
|2
|301
|4
|312,648
|62,503
|5,002,100
|110
|Slovenia
|1,499
|+3
|109
|1,359
|31
|1
|721
|52
|89,533
|43,067
|2,078,927
|111
|Guinea-Bissau
|1,492
|15
|153
|1,324
|5
|759
|8
|1,500
|763
|1,965,651
|112
|Nicaragua
|1,464
|55
|953
|456
|221
|8
|6,621,068
|113
|Lebanon
|1,464
|32
|875
|557
|8
|214
|5
|106,897
|15,659
|6,826,542
|114
|Zambia
|1,382
|11
|1,142
|229
|1
|75
|0.6
|45,248
|2,465
|18,356,696
|115
|French Guiana
|1,326
|3
|552
|771
|6
|4,445
|10
|277
|929
|298,281
|116
|Equatorial Guinea
|1,306
|12
|200
|1,094
|933
|9
|8,268
|5,904
|1,400,419
|117
|Paraguay
|1,296
|12
|673
|611
|2
|182
|2
|48,081
|6,745
|7,128,645
|118
|Madagascar
|1,290
|10
|384
|896
|9
|47
|0.4
|15,981
|578
|27,654,237
|119
|Sierra Leone
|1,176
|51
|683
|442
|148
|6
|7,969,078
|120
|Hong Kong
|1,113
|4
|1,069
|40
|3
|149
|0.5
|275,293
|36,733
|7,494,411
|121
|Tunisia
|1,110
|49
|999
|62
|94
|4
|60,872
|5,153
|11,813,242
|122
|Latvia
|1,098
|+1
|28
|875
|195
|1
|582
|15
|129,836
|68,810
|1,886,879
|123
|Cyprus
|985
|18
|807
|160
|4
|816
|15
|141,378
|117,133
|1,206,991
|124
|Niger
|980
|66
|885
|29
|41
|3
|6,301
|261
|24,156,179
|125
|Jordan
|979
|9
|692
|278
|3
|96
|0.9
|283,673
|27,814
|10,198,758
|126
|Burkina Faso
|894
|53
|804
|37
|43
|3
|20,873,113
|127
|Congo
|883
|27
|391
|465
|160
|5
|5,511,151
|128
|Georgia
|879
|14
|724
|141
|6
|220
|4
|78,158
|19,591
|3,989,451
|129
|Andorra
|853
|51
|789
|13
|8
|11,041
|660
|3,750
|48,537
|77,260
|130
|Chad
|850
|73
|720
|57
|52
|4
|16,400,728
|131
|Uruguay
|848
|23
|792
|33
|3
|244
|7
|53,725
|15,468
|3,473,250
|132
|Yemen
|844
|208
|79
|557
|28
|7
|120
|4
|29,793,351
|133
|Cabo Verde
|760
|7
|354
|399
|1,368
|13
|1,307
|2,352
|555,723
|134
|Uganda
|724
|+19
|351
|373
|16
|150,654
|3,299
|45,661,625
|135
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|651
|48
|4
|136
|San Marino
|694
|42
|575
|77
|20,455
|1,238
|5,355
|157,834
|33,928
|137
|Sao Tome and Principe
|662
|12
|177
|473
|3,023
|55
|1,464
|6,686
|218,965
|138
|Malta
|650
|9
|603
|38
|1
|1,472
|20
|82,817
|187,582
|441,497
|139
|Jamaica
|621
|+4
|10
|430
|181
|2
|210
|3
|16,892
|5,706
|2,960,646
|140
|Rwanda
|612
|2
|338
|272
|47
|0.2
|94,059
|7,271
|12,935,792
|141
|Mozambique
|609
|3
|157
|449
|20
|0.10
|19,581
|627
|31,209,068
|142
|Channel Islands
|568
|48
|512
|8
|3,268
|276
|10,255
|59,007
|173,794
|143
|Malawi
|555
|6
|69
|480
|4
|29
|0.3
|8,351
|437
|19,104,375
|144
|Togo
|532
|+1
|13
|308
|211
|2
|64
|2
|25,589
|3,095
|8,268,941
|145
|Benin
|532
|+49
|9
|236
|287
|2
|44
|0.7
|37,301
|3,081
|12,106,708
|146
|Tanzania
|509
|21
|183
|305
|7
|9
|0.4
|59,643,684
|147
|Eswatini
|506
|4
|249
|253
|5
|436
|3
|6,551
|5,649
|1,159,642
|148
|Palestine
|506
|+1
|3
|415
|88
|99
|0.6
|44,876
|8,807
|5,095,447
|149
|Liberia
|498
|33
|221
|244
|99
|7
|5,051,683
|150
|Réunion
|496
|1
|460
|35
|2
|554
|1
|17,200
|19,217
|895,045
|151
|Libya
|467
|10
|70
|387
|68
|1
|14,029
|2,043
|6,867,075
|152
|Taiwan
|445
|7
|433
|5
|19
|0.3
|74,409
|3,124
|23,815,092
|153
|Zimbabwe
|387
|4
|54
|329
|26
|0.3
|52,905
|3,562
|14,853,050
|154
|Mauritius
|337
|10
|325
|2
|265
|8
|137,789
|108,351
|1,271,686
|155
|Isle of Man
|336
|24
|312
|0
|3,952
|282
|5,620
|66,106
|85,015
|156
|Vietnam
|334
|323
|11
|1
|3
|275,000
|2,826
|97,301,165
|157
|Montenegro
|326
|9
|315
|2
|519
|14
|13,186
|20,995
|628,063
|158
|Myanmar
|262
|6
|175
|81
|5
|0.1
|53,351
|981
|54,394,651
|159
|Suriname
|229
|5
|48
|176
|2
|391
|9
|1,165
|1,987
|586,408
|160
|Martinique
|202
|14
|98
|90
|538
|37
|375,276
|161
|Mongolia
|197
|109
|88
|8
|60
|18,570
|5,669
|3,275,837
|162
|Cayman Islands
|187
|1
|115
|71
|2,847
|15
|17,227
|262,255
|65,688
|163
|Faeroe Islands
|187
|187
|0
|3,828
|11,002
|225,192
|48,856
|164
|Syria
|177
|6
|78
|93
|10
|0.3
|17,479,024
|165
|Comoros
|176
|2
|114
|60
|203
|2
|868,689
|166
|Gibraltar
|176
|174
|2
|5,224
|10,117
|300,288
|33,691
|167
|Guadeloupe
|171
|14
|157
|0
|427
|35
|5,691
|14,223
|400,121
|168
|Guyana
|159
|12
|99
|48
|1
|202
|15
|1,959
|2,491
|786,398
|169
|Bermuda
|144
|9
|127
|8
|2
|2,312
|144
|8,430
|135,343
|62,286
|170
|Angola
|142
|6
|64
|72
|1
|4
|0.2
|10,000
|305
|32,810,364
|171
|Brunei
|141
|3
|+1
|138
|0
|1
|322
|7
|25,323
|57,908
|437,299
|172
|Cambodia
|128
|125
|3
|1
|8
|28,147
|1,685
|16,708,494
|173
|Trinidad and Tobago
|123
|8
|109
|6
|88
|6
|4,020
|2,873
|1,399,308
|174
|Eritrea
|109
|39
|70
|31
|3,544,200
|175
|Burundi
|104
|+19
|1
|75
|28
|9
|0.08
|382
|32
|11,871,682
|176
|Bahamas
|103
|11
|68
|24
|1
|262
|28
|2,261
|5,752
|393,082
|177
|Aruba
|101
|3
|98
|0
|946
|28
|2,227
|20,862
|106,748
|178
|Monaco
|99
|4
|93
|2
|2,524
|102
|16,200
|412,949
|39,230
|179
|Barbados
|97
|7
|83
|7
|1
|338
|24
|6,732
|23,427
|287,361
|180
|Liechtenstein
|82
|1
|55
|26
|2,151
|26
|900
|23,607
|38,124
|181
|Sint Maarten
|77
|15
|62
|0
|1,797
|350
|477
|11,131
|42,855
|182
|Bhutan
|67
|+1
|22
|45
|87
|21,560
|27,955
|771,236
|183
|Botswana
|60
|1
|24
|35
|1
|26
|0.4
|26,800
|11,408
|2,349,317
|184
|French Polynesia
|60
|60
|0
|214
|4,578
|16,301
|280,841
|185
|Macao
|45
|45
|0
|69
|648,935
|186
|Saint Martin
|42
|3
|36
|3
|1
|1,087
|78
|685
|17,730
|38,635
|187
|Namibia
|34
|+2
|18
|16
|1
|13
|5,919
|2,331
|2,538,718
|188
|Gambia
|30
|1
|24
|5
|12
|0.4
|1,970
|816
|2,413,070
|189
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|27
|25
|2
|243
|643
|5,797
|110,926
|190
|Antigua and Barbuda
|26
|3
|22
|1
|1
|266
|31
|489
|4,995
|97,895
|191
|Timor-Leste
|24
|24
|0
|18
|1,568
|1,190
|1,317,239
|192
|Grenada
|23
|22
|1
|1
|204
|4,130
|36,710
|112,502
|193
|Curaçao
|22
|1
|19
|2
|134
|6
|1,080
|6,583
|164,066
|194
|Belize
|21
|2
|16
|3
|53
|5
|1,912
|4,813
|397,285
|195
|New Caledonia
|21
|21
|0
|74
|7,629
|26,733
|285,380
|196
|Laos
|19
|19
|0
|3
|11,093
|1,526
|7,270,745
|197
|Saint Lucia
|19
|18
|1
|103
|1,356
|7,386
|183,593
|198
|Dominica
|18
|16
|2
|250
|534
|7,419
|71,979
|199
|Fiji
|18
|18
|0
|20
|2,431
|2,713
|896,173
|200
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|15
|15
|0
|282
|417
|7,841
|53,183
|201
|Falkland Islands
|13
|13
|0
|3,741
|671
|193,094
|3,475
|202
|Greenland
|13
|13
|0
|229
|2,631
|46,348
|56,766
|203
|Turks and Caicos
|12
|1
|11
|0
|310
|26
|245
|6,332
|38,693
|204
|Vatican City
|12
|12
|0
|14,981
|801
|205
|Montserrat
|11
|1
|10
|0
|2,204
|200
|61
|12,220
|4,992
|206
|Seychelles
|11
|11
|0
|112
|98,322
|207
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|208
|Western Sahara
|9
|1
|8
|0
|15
|2
|596,589
|209
|British Virgin Islands
|8
|1
|7
|0
|265
|33
|212
|7,015
|30,223
|210
|Papua New Guinea
|8
|8
|0
|0.9
|5,281
|591
|8,938,893
|211
|Caribbean Netherlands
|7
|7
|0
|267
|424
|16,175
|26,213
|212
|St. Barth
|6
|6
|0
|608
|152
|15,391
|9,876
|213
|Lesotho
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1,515
|707
|2,141,533
|214
|Anguilla
|3
|3
|0
|200
|93
|6,201
|14,997
|215
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|1
|1
|0
|173
|5,795
|Total:
|8,137,125
|+28,458
|439,577
|+981
|4,249,347
|3,448,201
|54,560
|1,043.9
|56.4
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
Latest News
June 16 (GMT)
Updates
- 15 new cases in Switzerland [source]
- 250 new cases and 10 new deaths