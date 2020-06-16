What you need to know

  • More than 8 million cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, 41,746including at least 436,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
  • The World Health Organization called a coronavirus cluster of more than 100 cases in Beijing a “significant event.” As the new outbreak spreads beyond the market, at least 29 neighborhoods are under lockdown in the Chinese capital.
  • More than 2.1 million Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the US, including at least 116,000 deaths.

Coronavirus Cases:

8,137,125

Deaths:

439,577

Recovered:

4,249,347
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)

Latest News

June 16 (GMT)

Updates

  • 250 new cases and 10 new deaths

