What you need to know
- More than 8.1 million cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, including at least 441,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- A preliminary study in the UK has found that a widely available steroid drug dexamethasone may be key in helping to treat the sickest Covid-19 patients, in what some are calling a “ground-breaking” find.
- Researchers increased their projections of Covid-19 deaths this summer in the US due a mix of early reopenings and disregard for personal safety measures.
- More than 2.1 million Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the US, including at least 116,000 deaths.
Coronavirus Cases:
8,283,249
Deaths:
446,537
Recovered:
4,338,115
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|8,251,224
|+142,557
|445,188
|+6,592
|4,302,787
|3,503,249
|54,593
|1,059
|57.1
|1
|USA
|2,208,400
|+25,450
|119,132
|+849
|903,041
|1,186,227
|16,695
|6,673
|360
|25,729,368
|77,749
|330,928,170
|2
|Brazil
|928,834
|+37,278
|45,456
|+1,338
|464,774
|418,604
|8,318
|4,371
|214
|1,628,482
|7,663
|212,500,470
|3
|Russia
|545,458
|+8,248
|7,284
|+193
|294,306
|243,868
|2,300
|3,738
|50
|15,395,417
|105,497
|145,932,234
|4
|India
|354,161
|+11,135
|11,921
|+2,006
|187,552
|154,688
|8,944
|257
|9
|5,921,069
|4,292
|1,379,455,941
|5
|UK
|298,136
|+1,279
|41,969
|+233
|N/A
|N/A
|395
|4,393
|618
|6,981,493
|102,862
|67,872,439
|6
|Spain
|291,408
|+219
|27,136
|N/A
|N/A
|617
|6,233
|580
|4,826,516
|103,232
|46,754,133
|7
|Italy
|237,500
|+210
|34,405
|+34
|178,526
|24,569
|177
|3,928
|569
|4,695,707
|77,660
|60,464,907
|8
|Peru
|237,156
|+4,164
|7,056
|+196
|125,205
|104,895
|1,121
|7,197
|214
|1,396,605
|42,383
|32,952,301
|9
|Iran
|192,439
|+2,563
|9,065
|+115
|152,675
|30,699
|2,815
|2,292
|108
|1,293,609
|15,410
|83,947,823
|10
|Germany
|188,382
|+338
|8,910
|+25
|173,100
|6,372
|419
|2,249
|106
|4,694,147
|56,033
|83,774,027
|11
|Chile
|184,449
|+5,013
|3,383
|+21
|156,232
|24,834
|1,727
|9,652
|177
|873,533
|45,712
|19,109,674
|12
|Turkey
|181,298
|+1,467
|4,842
|+17
|153,379
|23,077
|732
|2,151
|57
|2,721,003
|32,277
|84,301,943
|13
|France
|157,716
|+344
|29,547
|+111
|73,335
|54,834
|820
|2,416
|453
|1,384,633
|21,214
|65,268,238
|14
|Mexico
|150,264
|+3,427
|17,580
|+439
|113,006
|19,678
|378
|1,166
|136
|415,097
|3,221
|128,877,519
|15
|Pakistan
|148,921
|+4,443
|2,839
|+110
|56,390
|89,692
|111
|675
|13
|922,665
|4,181
|220,697,198
|16
|Saudi Arabia
|136,315
|+4,267
|1,052
|+41
|89,540
|45,723
|1,897
|3,918
|30
|1,144,282
|32,891
|34,790,318
|17
|Canada
|99,467
|+320
|8,213
|+38
|61,443
|29,811
|1,971
|2,636
|218
|2,216,730
|58,754
|37,728,960
|18
|Bangladesh
|94,481
|+3,862
|1,262
|+53
|36,264
|56,955
|1
|574
|8
|533,717
|3,242
|164,622,947
|19
|China
|83,221
|+40
|4,634
|78,377
|210
|3
|58
|3
|1,439,323,776
|20
|Qatar
|82,077
|+1,201
|80
|+4
|60,461
|21,536
|244
|29,232
|28
|300,499
|107,023
|2,807,805
|21
|South Africa
|76,334
|+2,801
|1,625
|+57
|42,063
|32,646
|208
|1,288
|27
|1,148,933
|19,382
|59,277,377
|22
|Belgium
|60,155
|+55
|9,663
|+2
|16,625
|33,867
|76
|5,191
|834
|1,045,014
|90,183
|11,587,727
|23
|Belarus
|55,369
|+689
|318
|+6
|31,273
|23,778
|92
|5,860
|34
|760,549
|80,486
|9,449,432
|24
|Colombia
|54,931
|+1,868
|1,801
|+75
|20,366
|32,764
|335
|1,080
|35
|519,990
|10,224
|50,860,734
|25
|Sweden
|53,323
|+940
|4,939
|+48
|N/A
|N/A
|272
|5,281
|489
|325,000
|32,188
|10,096,837
|26
|Netherlands
|49,087
|+139
|6,070
|+5
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|2,865
|354
|484,389
|28,271
|17,133,488
|27
|Ecuador
|47,943
|+621
|3,970
|+41
|23,684
|20,289
|230
|2,719
|225
|135,845
|7,705
|17,631,471
|28
|Egypt
|47,856
|+1,567
|1,766
|+94
|12,730
|33,360
|41
|468
|17
|135,000
|1,320
|102,247,168
|29
|UAE
|42,982
|+346
|293
|+2
|28,861
|13,828
|1
|4,348
|30
|2,626,000
|265,643
|9,885,431
|30
|Singapore
|40,969
|+151
|26
|31,163
|9,780
|2
|7,005
|4
|488,695
|83,559
|5,848,529
|31
|Indonesia
|40,400
|+1,106
|2,231
|+33
|15,703
|22,466
|148
|8
|540,115
|1,976
|273,405,579
|32
|Portugal
|37,336
|+300
|1,522
|+2
|23,212
|12,602
|71
|3,661
|149
|1,006,563
|98,705
|10,197,718
|33
|Kuwait
|36,958
|+527
|303
|+5
|28,206
|8,449
|194
|8,660
|71
|340,142
|79,699
|4,267,854
|34
|Argentina
|34,159
|+1,374
|878
|+24
|10,174
|23,107
|274
|756
|19
|245,059
|5,424
|45,179,151
|35
|Ukraine
|32,476
|+666
|912
|+11
|14,528
|17,036
|319
|742
|21
|507,251
|11,596
|43,742,277
|36
|Switzerland
|31,154
|+23
|1,954
|+15
|28,900
|300
|15
|3,601
|226
|465,722
|53,827
|8,652,146
|37
|Poland
|30,195
|+407
|1,272
|+16
|14,654
|14,269
|80
|798
|34
|1,221,133
|32,264
|37,848,055
|38
|Philippines
|26,781
|+361
|1,103
|+5
|6,552
|19,126
|417
|245
|10
|516,590
|4,717
|109,519,465
|39
|Afghanistan
|26,310
|+783
|491
|+13
|5,508
|20,311
|19
|677
|13
|59,172
|1,522
|38,886,984
|40
|Ireland
|25,334
|+13
|1,709
|+3
|22,698
|927
|28
|5,133
|346
|386,572
|78,325
|4,935,518
|41
|Oman
|25,269
|+745
|114
|+6
|11,089
|14,066
|105
|4,954
|22
|145,670
|28,561
|5,100,291
|42
|Dominican Republic
|23,686
|+415
|615
|+10
|14,133
|8,938
|145
|2,184
|57
|112,603
|10,384
|10,843,502
|43
|Iraq
|22,700
|+1,385
|712
|+60
|9,862
|12,126
|148
|565
|18
|380,005
|9,458
|40,179,950
|44
|Romania
|22,415
|+250
|1,437
|+10
|16,071
|4,907
|173
|1,165
|75
|573,638
|29,812
|19,241,808
|45
|Panama
|21,962
|+540
|457
|+9
|13,774
|7,731
|107
|5,093
|106
|93,646
|21,718
|4,311,810
|46
|Bahrain
|19,553
|+540
|47
|+1
|13,866
|5,640
|27
|11,513
|28
|438,080
|257,940
|1,698,380
|47
|Israel
|19,495
|+258
|302
|15,449
|3,744
|36
|2,120
|33
|772,074
|83,943
|9,197,590
|48
|Bolivia
|19,073
|+614
|632
|+21
|3,430
|15,011
|71
|1,635
|54
|47,372
|4,061
|11,666,267
|49
|Japan
|17,587
|+85
|927
|+2
|15,701
|959
|80
|139
|7
|344,526
|2,724
|126,489,572
|50
|Armenia
|17,489
|+425
|293
|+8
|6,571
|10,625
|10
|5,902
|99
|85,556
|28,874
|2,963,042
|51
|Austria
|17,189
|+54
|681
|+3
|16,089
|419
|12
|1,909
|76
|532,700
|59,160
|9,004,430
|52
|Nigeria
|17,148
|+490
|455
|+31
|5,623
|11,070
|7
|83
|2
|96,402
|468
|205,892,211
|53
|Kazakhstan
|15,192
|+383
|88
|+7
|9,647
|5,457
|77
|809
|5
|1,159,989
|61,809
|18,767,378
|54
|Serbia
|12,426
|+59
|256
|+1
|11,511
|659
|15
|1,422
|29
|313,483
|35,874
|8,738,546
|55
|Moldova
|12,254
|+375
|423
|+12
|6,901
|4,930
|378
|3,037
|105
|63,328
|15,697
|4,034,284
|56
|Denmark
|12,250
|+33
|598
|11,125
|527
|9
|2,115
|103
|823,249
|142,149
|5,791,444
|57
|Ghana
|12,193
|+229
|58
|+4
|4,326
|7,809
|6
|393
|2
|255,971
|8,246
|31,042,920
|58
|S. Korea
|12,155
|+34
|278
|+1
|10,760
|1,117
|15
|237
|5
|1,119,767
|21,842
|51,267,604
|59
|Algeria
|11,147
|+116
|788
|+11
|7,842
|2,517
|39
|254
|18
|43,815,597
|60
|Azerbaijan
|10,662
|+338
|126
|+4
|5,948
|4,588
|66
|1,052
|12
|386,898
|38,172
|10,135,522
|61
|Guatemala
|10,272
|+427
|399
|+15
|1,966
|7,907
|5
|574
|22
|31,427
|1,756
|17,900,654
|62
|Czechia
|10,111
|+47
|331
|+1
|7,358
|2,422
|12
|944
|31
|501,765
|46,858
|10,708,259
|63
|Cameroon
|9,864
|276
|5,570
|4,018
|28
|372
|10
|26,513,830
|64
|Honduras
|9,178
|+320
|322
|+10
|1,025
|7,831
|13
|927
|33
|21,540
|2,176
|9,897,736
|65
|Morocco
|8,931
|+46
|212
|7,937
|782
|7
|242
|6
|455,768
|12,354
|36,892,413
|66
|Norway
|8,660
|+13
|242
|8,138
|280
|7
|1,598
|45
|285,867
|52,747
|5,419,572
|67
|Malaysia
|8,505
|+11
|121
|7,733
|651
|4
|263
|4
|659,632
|20,391
|32,348,590
|68
|Sudan
|7,740
|+305
|477
|+9
|2,820
|4,443
|177
|11
|401
|9
|43,800,496
|69
|Australia
|7,347
|+12
|102
|6,853
|392
|4
|288
|4
|1,844,126
|72,354
|25,487,651
|70
|Finland
|7,112
|+4
|326
|6,200
|586
|2
|1,284
|59
|222,500
|40,159
|5,540,409
|71
|Nepal
|6,591
|+380
|19
|1,158
|5,414
|226
|0.7
|367,257
|12,615
|29,113,368
|72
|Ivory Coast
|5,679
|+240
|46
|2,637
|2,996
|216
|2
|38,637
|1,466
|26,346,655
|73
|Uzbekistan
|5,493
|+230
|19
|4,096
|1,378
|16
|164
|0.6
|748,555
|22,379
|33,448,409
|74
|Senegal
|5,247
|+74
|70
|+6
|3,525
|1,652
|22
|314
|4
|61,609
|3,684
|16,722,182
|75
|Tajikistan
|5,160
|+63
|50
|3,624
|1,486
|542
|5
|9,527,545
|76
|DRC
|4,974
|+137
|112
|628
|4,234
|56
|1
|89,421,061
|77
|Guinea
|4,639
|+67
|26
|3,327
|1,286
|24
|354
|2
|14,407
|1,099
|13,115,087
|78
|Djibouti
|4,539
|+38
|43
|3,324
|1,172
|4,597
|44
|40,855
|41,377
|987,384
|79
|Haiti
|4,441
|+132
|76
|+3
|24
|4,341
|390
|7
|9,047
|794
|11,396,738
|80
|North Macedonia
|4,299
|+142
|201
|+8
|1,757
|2,341
|34
|2,063
|96
|45,054
|21,625
|2,083,377
|81
|Gabon
|4,114
|+81
|29
|+2
|1,432
|2,653
|15
|1,850
|13
|23,741
|10,679
|2,223,225
|82
|Hungary
|4,077
|+1
|565
|+2
|2,516
|996
|17
|422
|58
|236,828
|24,513
|9,661,188
|83
|Luxembourg
|4,075
|+3
|110
|3,933
|32
|1
|6,514
|176
|116,869
|186,831
|625,532
|84
|El Salvador
|3,941
|+115
|76
|+2
|2,041
|1,824
|139
|608
|12
|128,204
|19,769
|6,484,963
|85
|Kenya
|3,860
|+133
|105
|+1
|1,328
|2,427
|7
|72
|2
|121,956
|2,270
|53,715,735
|86
|Ethiopia
|3,630
|+109
|61
|+1
|738
|2,831
|32
|32
|0.5
|192,087
|1,673
|114,825,733
|87
|Bulgaria
|3,453
|+112
|181
|+5
|1,817
|1,455
|13
|497
|26
|108,325
|15,586
|6,950,101
|88
|Venezuela
|3,150
|+88
|27
|+1
|835
|2,288
|5
|111
|0.9
|1,081,542
|38,031
|28,438,678
|89
|Greece
|3,148
|+14
|185
|+1
|1,374
|1,589
|12
|302
|18
|259,736
|24,915
|10,424,732
|90
|Thailand
|3,135
|58
|2,993
|84
|1
|45
|0.8
|468,175
|6,708
|69,793,557
|91
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|3,085
|+45
|168
|+3
|2,178
|739
|4
|940
|51
|77,494
|23,616
|3,281,478
|92
|Somalia
|2,658
|+16
|88
|649
|1,921
|2
|167
|6
|15,870,989
|93
|Kyrgyzstan
|2,472
|+100
|29
|+2
|1,847
|596
|12
|379
|4
|150,612
|23,102
|6,519,466
|94
|CAR
|2,410
|+188
|14
|+7
|396
|2,000
|2
|499
|3
|18,921
|3,921
|4,826,038
|95
|Mayotte
|2,333
|+23
|29
|2,058
|246
|13
|8,561
|106
|8,800
|32,294
|272,499
|96
|Cuba
|2,273
|+11
|84
|1,994
|195
|5
|201
|7
|138,831
|12,257
|11,326,859
|97
|Croatia
|2,255
|+1
|107
|2,140
|8
|549
|26
|70,526
|17,176
|4,106,085
|98
|Maldives
|2,094
|+29
|8
|1,670
|416
|9
|3,877
|15
|35,533
|65,787
|540,120
|99
|Mauritania
|2,057
|+170
|93
|+2
|373
|1,591
|8
|443
|20
|13,842
|2,981
|4,643,639
|100
|Estonia
|1,975
|+1
|69
|1,728
|178
|1,489
|52
|97,701
|73,653
|1,326,503
|101
|Sri Lanka
|1,915
|+10
|11
|1,371
|533
|1
|89
|0.5
|88,734
|4,145
|21,409,881
|102
|Mali
|1,885
|+25
|104
|1,145
|636
|93
|5
|3,483
|172
|20,221,292
|103
|Nicaragua
|1,823
|+359
|64
|+9
|1,238
|521
|275
|10
|6,621,283
|104
|Iceland
|1,812
|+2
|10
|1,796
|6
|5,311
|29
|63,198
|185,246
|341,157
|105
|Costa Rica
|1,796
|+52
|12
|794
|990
|2
|353
|2
|32,801
|6,441
|5,092,255
|106
|Lithuania
|1,776
|+3
|76
|1,441
|259
|16
|652
|28
|369,546
|135,694
|2,723,374
|107
|South Sudan
|1,776
|+83
|30
|+3
|58
|1,688
|2
|159
|3
|3,356
|300
|11,188,290
|108
|Albania
|1,672
|+82
|37
|+1
|1,064
|571
|8
|581
|13
|18,933
|6,579
|2,877,906
|109
|Slovakia
|1,552
|28
|1,426
|98
|284
|5
|197,617
|36,197
|5,459,548
|110
|New Zealand
|1,506
|+2
|22
|1,482
|2
|301
|4
|312,648
|62,503
|5,002,100
|111
|Slovenia
|1,499
|+3
|109
|1,359
|31
|1
|721
|52
|89,533
|43,067
|2,078,928
|112
|Guinea-Bissau
|1,492
|15
|153
|1,324
|5
|759
|8
|1,500
|763
|1,965,778
|113
|Lebanon
|1,473
|+9
|32
|889
|552
|8
|216
|5
|108,039
|15,827
|6,826,459
|114
|French Guiana
|1,421
|+95
|5
|+2
|619
|797
|13
|4,764
|17
|277
|929
|298,302
|115
|Zambia
|1,405
|+23
|11
|1,142
|252
|1
|77
|0.6
|45,248
|2,465
|18,358,109
|116
|Madagascar
|1,317
|+27
|12
|+2
|417
|888
|6
|48
|0.4
|16,093
|582
|27,656,188
|117
|Equatorial Guinea
|1,306
|12
|200
|1,094
|932
|9
|8,268
|5,903
|1,400,545
|118
|Paraguay
|1,303
|+7
|12
|699
|592
|2
|183
|2
|49,978
|7,011
|7,128,884
|119
|Sierra Leone
|1,225
|+49
|51
|686
|488
|154
|6
|7,969,522
|120
|Tunisia
|1,125
|+15
|49
|1,002
|74
|95
|4
|61,430
|5,200
|11,813,579
|121
|Hong Kong
|1,113
|4
|1,069
|40
|3
|149
|0.5
|275,293
|36,732
|7,494,577
|122
|Latvia
|1,098
|+1
|28
|875
|195
|1
|582
|15
|129,836
|68,812
|1,886,823
|123
|Niger
|1,016
|+36
|66
|885
|65
|42
|3
|6,317
|261
|24,158,588
|124
|Cyprus
|985
|18
|816
|151
|4
|816
|15
|142,912
|118,401
|1,207,015
|125
|Jordan
|981
|+2
|9
|693
|279
|3
|96
|0.9
|292,623
|28,691
|10,199,034
|126
|Burkina Faso
|895
|+1
|53
|807
|35
|43
|3
|20,874,685
|127
|Yemen
|885
|+41
|214
|+6
|91
|580
|30
|7
|120
|4
|29,795,150
|128
|Congo
|883
|27
|391
|465
|160
|5
|5,511,524
|129
|Georgia
|879
|14
|724
|141
|6
|220
|4
|78,158
|19,591
|3,989,431
|130
|Andorra
|854
|+1
|52
|+1
|789
|13
|8
|11,053
|673
|3,750
|48,537
|77,261
|131
|Chad
|853
|+3
|74
|+1
|720
|59
|52
|5
|16,402,021
|132
|Uruguay
|849
|+1
|24
|+1
|801
|24
|3
|244
|7
|54,486
|15,687
|3,473,283
|133
|Cabo Verde
|781
|+21
|7
|354
|420
|1,405
|13
|1,307
|2,352
|555,740
|134
|Uganda
|724
|+19
|351
|373
|16
|150,654
|3,299
|45,665,591
|135
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|651
|48
|4
|136
|San Marino
|694
|42
|590
|62
|20,455
|1,238
|5,413
|159,544
|33,928
|137
|Sao Tome and Principe
|671
|+9
|12
|182
|477
|3,064
|55
|1,464
|6,686
|218,976
|138
|Malta
|656
|+6
|9
|608
|39
|1
|1,486
|20
|84,053
|190,381
|441,500
|139
|Mozambique
|638
|+29
|4
|+1
|160
|474
|20
|0.1
|20,263
|649
|31,211,470
|140
|Rwanda
|636
|+24
|2
|338
|296
|49
|0.2
|96,801
|7,483
|12,936,672
|141
|Jamaica
|621
|+4
|10
|449
|162
|2
|210
|3
|16,947
|5,724
|2,960,681
|142
|Channel Islands
|568
|48
|512
|8
|3,268
|276
|10,255
|59,005
|173,799
|143
|Malawi
|564
|+9
|6
|73
|485
|4
|30
|0.3
|8,523
|446
|19,105,730
|144
|Togo
|537
|+6
|13
|344
|180
|2
|65
|2
|25,589
|3,094
|8,269,473
|145
|Benin
|532
|+49
|9
|236
|287
|2
|44
|0.7
|37,301
|3,081
|12,107,579
|146
|Eswatini
|520
|+14
|4
|259
|257
|5
|448
|3
|6,551
|5,649
|1,159,675
|147
|Palestine
|514
|+9
|3
|415
|96
|101
|0.6
|44,876
|8,807
|5,095,772
|148
|Liberia
|509
|+11
|33
|222
|254
|101
|7
|5,052,009
|149
|Tanzania
|509
|21
|183
|305
|7
|9
|0.4
|59,648,351
|150
|Réunion
|495
|1
|460
|34
|2
|553
|1
|17,200
|19,217
|895,063
|151
|Libya
|484
|+17
|10
|76
|398
|70
|1
|14,029
|2,043
|6,867,331
|152
|Taiwan
|445
|7
|433
|5
|19
|0.3
|74,699
|3,137
|23,815,210
|153
|Zimbabwe
|391
|+4
|4
|62
|325
|26
|0.3
|52,905
|3,562
|14,853,642
|154
|Mauritius
|337
|10
|325
|2
|265
|8
|137,789
|108,351
|1,271,692
|155
|Isle of Man
|336
|24
|312
|0
|3,952
|282
|5,620
|66,105
|85,016
|156
|Vietnam
|334
|325
|9
|1
|3
|275,000
|2,826
|97,303,556
|157
|Montenegro
|326
|9
|315
|2
|519
|14
|13,186
|20,995
|628,063
|158
|Myanmar
|262
|6
|179
|77
|5
|0.1
|53,351
|981
|54,395,646
|159
|Suriname
|236
|+7
|6
|+1
|48
|182
|2
|402
|10
|1,165
|1,987
|586,422
|160
|Martinique
|202
|14
|98
|90
|538
|37
|375,275
|161
|Comoros
|197
|+21
|3
|+1
|127
|67
|227
|3
|868,739
|162
|Mongolia
|197
|109
|88
|8
|60
|18,570
|5,669
|3,275,982
|163
|Cayman Islands
|193
|+6
|1
|123
|69
|2,938
|15
|18,220
|277,363
|65,690
|164
|Faeroe Islands
|187
|187
|0
|3,828
|11,162
|228,467
|48,856
|165
|Syria
|177
|6
|78
|93
|10
|0.3
|17,480,189
|166
|Gibraltar
|176
|174
|2
|5,224
|10,272
|304,889
|33,691
|167
|Guadeloupe
|171
|14
|157
|0
|427
|35
|5,691
|14,223
|400,122
|168
|Guyana
|171
|+12
|12
|99
|60
|1
|217
|15
|1,995
|2,537
|786,408
|169
|Angola
|148
|+6
|6
|64
|78
|1
|5
|0.2
|10,000
|305
|32,813,171
|170
|Bermuda
|144
|9
|128
|7
|2
|2,312
|144
|9,246
|148,444
|62,286
|171
|Brunei
|141
|3
|+1
|138
|0
|1
|322
|7
|25,323
|57,906
|437,310
|172
|Cambodia
|128
|125
|3
|1
|8
|28,147
|1,685
|16,709,126
|173
|Trinidad and Tobago
|123
|8
|109
|6
|88
|6
|4,111
|2,938
|1,399,320
|174
|Eritrea
|121
|+12
|39
|82
|34
|3,544,334
|175
|Bahamas
|104
|+1
|11
|72
|21
|1
|265
|28
|2,261
|5,752
|393,093
|176
|Burundi
|104
|+19
|1
|75
|28
|9
|0.08
|382
|32
|11,872,654
|177
|Aruba
|101
|3
|98
|0
|946
|28
|2,233
|20,918
|106,749
|178
|Monaco
|99
|4
|94
|1
|2,524
|102
|16,200
|412,939
|39,231
|179
|Barbados
|97
|7
|83
|7
|1
|338
|24
|6,960
|24,220
|287,362
|180
|Liechtenstein
|82
|1
|55
|26
|2,151
|26
|900
|23,607
|38,124
|181
|Sint Maarten
|77
|15
|62
|0
|1,797
|350
|477
|11,130
|42,856
|182
|Bhutan
|67
|+1
|22
|45
|87
|21,560
|27,954
|771,259
|183
|Botswana
|60
|1
|24
|35
|1
|26
|0.4
|26,800
|11,407
|2,349,447
|184
|French Polynesia
|60
|60
|0
|214
|4,578
|16,301
|280,846
|185
|Macao
|45
|45
|0
|69
|648,960
|186
|Saint Martin
|42
|3
|36
|3
|1
|1,087
|78
|685
|17,729
|38,637
|187
|Gambia
|34
|+4
|1
|24
|9
|14
|0.4
|1,970
|816
|2,413,256
|188
|Namibia
|34
|+2
|18
|16
|1
|13
|5,919
|2,331
|2,538,844
|189
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|29
|+2
|25
|4
|261
|731
|6,590
|110,927
|190
|Antigua and Barbuda
|26
|3
|22
|1
|1
|266
|31
|489
|4,995
|97,897
|191
|Timor-Leste
|24
|24
|0
|18
|1,568
|1,190
|1,317,308
|192
|Curaçao
|23
|+1
|1
|19
|3
|140
|6
|1,080
|6,583
|164,068
|193
|Grenada
|23
|22
|1
|1
|204
|4,130
|36,710
|112,503
|194
|Belize
|21
|2
|16
|3
|53
|5
|1,912
|4,812
|397,304
|195
|New Caledonia
|21
|21
|0
|74
|7,788
|27,289
|285,387
|196
|Laos
|19
|19
|0
|3
|11,093
|1,526
|7,271,033
|197
|Saint Lucia
|19
|18
|1
|103
|1,356
|7,386
|183,595
|198
|Dominica
|18
|16
|2
|250
|534
|7,419
|71,979
|199
|Fiji
|18
|18
|0
|20
|2,431
|2,713
|896,191
|200
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|15
|15
|0
|282
|417
|7,841
|53,184
|201
|Falkland Islands
|13
|13
|0
|3,741
|671
|193,094
|3,475
|202
|Greenland
|13
|13
|0
|229
|2,723
|47,969
|56,766
|203
|Turks and Caicos
|12
|1
|11
|0
|310
|26
|245
|6,332
|38,695
|204
|Vatican City
|12
|12
|0
|14,981
|801
|205
|Montserrat
|11
|1
|10
|0
|2,204
|200
|61
|12,220
|4,992
|206
|Seychelles
|11
|11
|0
|112
|98,324
|207
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|208
|Western Sahara
|9
|1
|8
|0
|15
|2
|596,630
|209
|British Virgin Islands
|8
|1
|7
|0
|265
|33
|212
|7,015
|30,223
|210
|Papua New Guinea
|8
|8
|0
|0.9
|5,281
|591
|8,939,356
|211
|Caribbean Netherlands
|7
|7
|0
|267
|424
|16,175
|26,213
|212
|St. Barth
|6
|6
|0
|608
|152
|15,391
|9,876
|213
|Lesotho
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1,515
|707
|2,141,579
|214
|Anguilla
|3
|3
|0
|200
|93
|6,201
|14,998
|215
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|1
|1
|0
|173
|5,795
|Total:
|8,251,224
|+142,557
|445,188
|+6,592
|4,302,787
|3,503,249
|54,593
|1,058.6
|57.1
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
Latest News
June 17 (GMT)
Updates
- 126 new cases and 3 new deaths in the DR Congo [source]
- 4,008 new cases and 43 new deaths in Bangladesh [source]
- 457 new cases and 5 new deaths in the Philippines [source]
- 125 new cases and 2 new deaths in El Salvador [source]