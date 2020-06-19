What you need to know

  • More than 8.4 million cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, including at least 453,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
  • Countries including China and Germany have renewed lockdown measures in some areas following the emergence of new clusters of cases.
  • New Covid-19 cases are rising in 23 US states and ten saw their highest single-day increases. New projections say Florida has “all the markings of the next large epicenter.”
  • The US top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has warned of “anti-science bias” being a problem in US.

Coronavirus Cases:

8,607,857

Deaths:

456,943

Recovered:

4,557,804
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)

Latest News

June 19 (GMT)

Updates

  • 2,615 new cases and 120 new deaths in Iran [source]
  • 1,021 new cases and 7 new deaths in Qatar [source]
  • 852 new cases and 6 new deaths in Oman [source]
  • 7,972 new cases and 181 new deaths in Russia [source]
  • 228 new cases and 2 new deaths in Haiti [source]

