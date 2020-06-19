What you need to know
- More than 8.4 million cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, including at least 453,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Countries including China and Germany have renewed lockdown measures in some areas following the emergence of new clusters of cases.
- New Covid-19 cases are rising in 23 US states and ten saw their highest single-day increases. New projections say Florida has “all the markings of the next large epicenter.”
- The US top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has warned of “anti-science bias” being a problem in US.
Coronavirus Cases:
8,607,857
Deaths:
456,943
Recovered:
4,557,804
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
Latest News
June 19 (GMT)
Updates
- 3 new cases in China, Hong Kong SAR [source]
- 194 new cases and 5 new deaths in the DR Congo [source]
- 393 new cases and 2 new deaths in the United Arab Emirates [source]
- 40 new cases in Madagascar [source]
- 17 new cases in Switzerland [source]
- 39 new cases in the State of Palestine [source]
- 346 new cases and 2 new deaths in Afghanistan [source]
- 105 new cases in the United States
- 3,243 new cases and 45 new deaths in Bangladesh [source]
- 660 new cases and 14 new deaths in the Philippines [source]
- 129 new cases and 4 new deaths in El Salvador [source]
- 88 new cases in Uzbekistan [source]
- 132 new cases and 1 new death in Kyrgyzstan [source]
- 474 new cases and 5 new deaths in Kazakhstan [source]